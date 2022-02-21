All Inclusive DC Project list v.3

This is an evolving list. If you find anything missing or in error, please DM me rather than commenting in the thread.

Ledger
A - Android
B - BOINC project
D - DOS
i - iOS
L - Linux
M - Mac
O - OS/2
S - Solaris
V - The project is part of the DC-Vault
W - Windows
X - AIX
1 - Intel/AMD CPU
2 - Power PC
3 - ARM
4 - nVidia GPU
5 - AMD/ATI GPU
6 - Intel GPU
7 - PS3
8 - SPARC
9 - ASIC or FPGA
10 - MIPS
* - There are apps, but the project/subproject is not active
:( - Dead or should be dead due to inactivity from the project/admins.

BOINC Projects

Installation Guide: Windows + Ubuntu BOINC installation walk through Ubuntu client optimized for multisocket rigs BOINC client optimized for multisocket machines [Linux] CentOS CentOS 7 BOINC Install Guides


BOINC team names
These projects use HardOCP as the team name:

WCG - Team <--Link to the team's page

All other BOINC projects use [H]ard|OCP

Non-BOINC team names
FAH - Team33 - Team 33's contributions to Folding@home
GIMPS - HardOCP - Join Team - PrimeNet
OGR-28 - HardOCP - stats.distributed.net - OGR-28 Team #24958 Summary
RC5-72 - HardOCP - stats.distributed.net - RC5-72 Team #24958 Summary
Majestic-12 - [H]ard|OCP - Majestic-12 : DSearch : Team Info
WhatPulse - [H]ardOCP - [H]ardOCP | WhatPulse
 
Last edited:
A

Albert@Home - is a test project ran by the Einstein@Home team. You are welcome to join if you want to help us test features or fixes that may later be transferred to Einstein@Home
Albert@Home
Einstein@home & Albert@home
Team link - Albert@Home
GDPR - change your settings to allow data export
A, B, W, L, M, 1, 3, 4, 5, 6

Amicable Numbers - Current goal of the project is to find all amicable pairs with smallest member < 264.
All new findings are published regularly on the Amicable pairs list page.
https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/
https://hardforum.com/threads/amicable-numbers-boinc.1923789/
Milestones - https://hardforum.com/threads/amicable-numbers-badges-and-milestones.1925794/
Team link - https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/team_display.php?teamid=1999
B, L, V, W, 1, 4, 5

Asteroids@home - The project Asteroids@home was started with the aim to significantly enlarge our knowledge of physical properties of asteroids.
Asteroids@home
Milestones - Asteroids@Home badges and recognition
[H] Asteroids@home
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
A, B, W, L, M, V, 1, 3, 4,
 
Last edited:
C

Charity Engine - Charity Engine was created to enable millions of home PCs to raise millions of dollars for the best possible causes, all thanks to spare computing power that nobody is using anyway.
Charity Engine
B, L, W, 1
* - Note that this project does not let you join teams and will count all of your points to their team at the projects it attaches to. You also must use this as your account manager rather than attaching as an individual project. You are then entered into a drawing to win money a number of times determined by how much you contribute. You also will not see your points show up under BOINCStats of other stats sites as they do not report your contributions like other BOINC projects do. It is also considered an account manager like BOINCStats BAM! is.

Climate Prediction - Our computer models simulate the climate for the next century, producing predictions of temperature, rainfall and the probability of extreme weather events. The more models that are run, the more evidence we gather on climate change.
climateprediction.net | The world's largest climate modelling experiment for the 21st century
[H] ClimatePrediction.net
Team link - climateprediction.net
B, W, L, M, 1

Collatz Conjecture - is a research project that uses Internet-connected computers to do research in mathematics, specifically testing the Collatz Conjecture also known as 3x+1 or HOTPO (half or triple plus one). You probably need to install the latest Microsoft Visual C++ runtime for Windows systems (64bit systesm will need both x86 and x64 versions installed)Sieve in Production; Large and Solo deprecated
This project now requires Visual Studio 2012 C++ runtime on Windows machines
Invite code is spammerssuck 8/16/17
Collatz Conjecture
Collatz
Milestones - http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?t=1768233&highlight=collatz
Unable to handle request
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
A, B, W, L, M, V, 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10

Cosmology - The goal of Cosmology@home is to search for the model that best describes our Universe and to find the range of models that agree with the available astronomical and particle physics data.
Cosmology@Home
Cosmology@Home allows 5 work units per thread in progress - 4/30/17
[H] Cosmology@home
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
B, W, L, V, 1
This project has work for both Virtualbox and non-Virtualbox.

CRAYFIS - The CRAYFIS project is a novel approach to observing cosmic ray particles at the highest energies. It uses the world-wide array of existing smartphones instead of building an expensive dedicated detector.
Crayfis: The app that turns your phone into a cosmic ray detector.
[H] CRAYFIS
A, i, W (mobile), 3
 
Last edited:
D

DreamLab - Cancer affects so many of the people we love. But what if you could help by speeding up cancer research, simply by going to bed. Researchers are hindered by limited access to supercomputers. So that’s where you and the DreamLab app come in. It’s a free to purchase app* that uses the processing power of your idle phone to solve a piece of the cancer research puzzle. If just 1,000 people used the app, cancer puzzles would be solved 30 times faster.
Dreamlab with the Garvin Institute.
Software download - DreamLab - Android Apps on Google Play
https://hardforum.com/threads/dreamlab.1963052/
A, i, 3
 
Last edited:
Last edited:
F

Folding@Home - Help Stanford University scientists studying Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Parkinson's, and many cancers by simply running a piece of software on your computer.
Folding@home
Installation Guide: Ubuntu DC Appliance [H] Ubuntu DC Appliance -- alternative approach to Linux crunching/folding Ubuntu Desktop Ubuntu Desktop Installation Guide for F@H Windows https://hardforum.com/threads/h-orde-central-5-0-everything-dc-faqs-guides-tips-and-tricks.1829300/ HFM setup HFM.NET Guides
Milestones - Hit a Folding (Stanford) milestone? Post it here:
Team link - Team 33's contributions to Folding@home
W, L, M, V, 1, 3, 4, 5
 
Last edited:
G

Gaia@home - Gaia is a major ESA mission designed to survey 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) stars in the Milky Way in order to make a 3D map of unprecedented accuracy.
http://150.254.66.104/gaiaathome/
Team page - http://150.254.66.104/gaiaathome/team_display.php?teamid=15
B, L, 1

Gerasim - The project uses Internet-connected computers to do research in discrete mathematics and logic control.
Gerasim@home Main Page
[H] Gerasim@Home
This project requires Visual C++ redistributable packages for Visual Studio 2013 in order to do GPU work Download Visual C++ Redistributable Packages for Visual Studio 2013 from Official Microsoft Download Center. You may also need 2010 to get CPU work going. https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=5555 and https://www.microsoft.com/en-US/Download/confirmation.aspx?id=14632
Tam link - Team Members
B, W, 1, 4, 5, 6

GIMPS - Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search
Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search - PrimeNet
Installation Guide: CPU GIMPS installation guide GPU (maybe outdated) DC Vault 2 helpful GPU Cheat sheet http://www.mersenneforum.org/gccs/GIMPS_GPU_Computing_Cheat_Sheet.pdf
https://hardforum.com/threads/gimps-great-internet-mersenne-prime-search.1968075/
W, M, L, V, 1, 4, 5 (additional options linked on the project page)

GPUGRID - is a distributed computing infrastructure devoted to biomedical research. Thanks to the contribution of volunteers, GPUGRID scientists can perform molecular simulations to understand the function of proteins in health and disease.
www.gpugrid.net
GPUGrid only supports up to 8 GPU's - 7/21/14 (tested by Patriot ) Multiple Teslas in one box. Is there a limit per machine for tasks?
GPUGrid
Milestones - Badges and publications for GPUGrid.net
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
A, B, W, L, V, 1, 3, 4, 5 (BETA testing)
This project has dabbled with VM's which required Virtualbox to be installed on the PC. However, this isn't needed for other work.
Currently now work for Android.
 
Last edited:
I

iThena.Computational -

iThena.Measurements - The iThena distributed project concerns experimental mapping of network structures included in the Internet. The project is in closed beta phase. Currently, the only application available in the project (iThena CNode) performs a sequence of traceroute procedures from client computers. The resulting data is sent back to the server and submitted to the main database, where it can be further analyzed.

Network structure mapping summaries will be available online.

Simple data visualisation: http://root.ithena.net:8080.
https://root.ithena.net/usr/
Team link - https://root.ithena.net/usr/team_display.php?teamid=101
GDPR - change your settings to allow data export
B, L, W, 1, 3
 
Last edited:
Last edited:
M

Majestic-12 - Majestic-12 is working towards creation of a World Wide Web search engine based on concepts of distributing workload in a similar fashion achieved by successful projects such as SETI@home and distributed.net.
www.majestic12.co.uk
Installation Guide: Installing and running Majestic-12
Team link - Majestic-12 : DSearch : Team Info
W, L, M, 1

Milkyway@Home - uses the BOINC platform to harness volunteered computing resources, creating a highly accurate three dimensional model of the Milky Way galaxy using data gathered by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey
MilkyWay@Home
Milkyway@home - The new workunit limits should be as follows:
Separation:
600 total
200 GPU (Per GPU up to 600)
40 CPU (Per CPU up to 600)
Nbody:
120 total
20 CPU (Per CPU up to 120) - http://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/forum_thread.php?id=4383#68034
[H] Milkyway@home
Milestones - Milkyway badges and Milestones
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
B, W, L, M, V, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (video cards require dual precision)

Moo! - Wrapper brings together BOINC volunteer computing network resources and the Distributed.net projects. It allows a BOINC Client to participate in the RC5-72 challenge.
Moo! Wrapper
***Important info*** DC Vault 2
[H] Moo!
Unable to handle request
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
A, B, W, L, M, 1, 4, 5 Technically is also V if you follow the important info above. However it is not in the Vault directly as Moo!
 
Last edited:
N

NFS@Home - is a research project that uses Internet-connected computers to do the lattice sieving step in the Number Field Sieve factorization of large integers. As a young school student, you gained your first experience at breaking an integer into prime factors, such as 15 = 3 * 5 or 35 = 5 * 7. NFS@Home is a continuation of that experience, only with integers that are hundreds of digits long.
NFS@Home
Milestones - NFS@Home badges and accomplishments
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
B, W, L, M, V, 1

NumberFields@home - is a research project that uses Internet-connected computers to do research in number theory
NumberFields@home
Numberfields@home - allows 6 tasks for thread or 384 total per host - 4/29/18 verified by pututu
Milestones - Badges now for NumberFields@home including top team belts
[H] Numberfields@home
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
GDPR - change your settings to allow data export
B, W, L, V, 1
 
Last edited:
O

ODLK -
n the project, a database of canonical forms (CF) of diagonal Latin squares (DLK) of the 10th order having orthogonal diagonal Latin squares (ODLK) is compiled. The necessary definitions for the topic can be found here:

https://boinc.progger.info/odlk/
https://boinc.progger.info/odlk/forum_forum.php?id=11
Milestones - https://hardforum.com/threads/odlk-milestones-and-accomplishments.1948887/
Team page - https://boinc.progger.info/odlk/team_display.php?teamid=27
B, L, W, 1

ODLK1 -
In the project, a database of canonical forms (CR) of diagonal Latin squares (DLK) of the 10th order having orthogonal diagonal Latin squares (ODLC) is compiled.
https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/
Team link - https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/team_display.php?teamid=18
B, W, L, 1

OGR-28 - Optimal Golumb Ruler of the length 28
distributed.net: Project OGR
Installation Guide for Windows: OGR28 / RC5 Setup Guide Installation Guide for Linux: DC Vault 2
OGR-28
Team page - stats.distributed.net - OGR-28 Team #24958 Summary
W, D, M, L, O, S, V, X, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 (These could be wrong, so please refer to the website for more info)
 
Last edited:
R

Radioactive - The main goal of the project is to create free and constantly updated map of radiation available for all people, by gathering information about gamma radiation using using sensors connected to computers of volunteers willing to participate in the project.
This project requires a special detector. They have been backed up for several months on making these devices and have come up with an expensive alternative for those who have access to certain geiger counters.
Radioactive@Home - Open Science for the future
[H] Radioactive@home
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP Add sensor
Team link - [H]ard|OCP Add sensor
B, W, L, 1, 3

RakeSearch is a research project that uses Internet-connected computers to search for orthogonal diagonal Latin squares. You can contribute to our research by running a free program on your computer.
Invitation code - Crunch_4Science
http://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/
RakeSearch - allows 1,000 tasks per rig - 7/26/18 https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2018-strategy.1951107/page-32#post-1043747575 reported by pututu
Team Link - http://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/team_display.php?teamid=15
http://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/forum_forum.php?id=11
https://hardforum.com/threads/rakesearch.1944163/
Milestones - https://hardforum.com/threads/rakesearch-milestones-and-achievements.1949146/
B, L, V, W, 1

RALPH@home is the official alpha test project for Rosetta@home.
RALPH@home
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
A, B, W, L, M, 1

RC5 - The "Bovine" RC5 effort was formed to take the responsibilities of coordinating and maintaining the RC5 servers that are needed to distribute key blocks to work on to all of the participating client programs. We depend heavily (entirely) on the participation of people like yourself, as we intend to solve this project via the use of brute force, trying every possible key there is.
distributed.net: Project RC5
*****important info and also details on how to support it via BOINC**** DC Vault 2
Installation Guide for Windows: OGR28 / RC5 Setup Guide Installation Guide for Linux: DC Vault 2
Team link - stats.distributed.net - RC5-72 Team #24958 Summary
W, D, M, L, O, S, V, X, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 (These could be wrong, so please refer to the website for more info)

RNA World (beta) is a distributed supercomputer that uses Internet-connected computers to advance RNA-related research.
RNA World (beta)
[H] RNA World
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
B, W, L, M, 1
This project typically uses Virtualbox but in the past did not require it. The project does not have a lot of work to send out.

Rosetta@home - needs your help to determine the 3-dimensional shapes of proteins in research that may ultimately lead to finding cures for some major human diseases.
Rosetta@home
Rosetta@home - allows 100 tasks per host - 6/13/16 3-5 day call to arms for Rosetta@home (CPU's) (reported by pututu )
[H] Rosetta@home
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
A, B, W, L, M, V, 1
 
Last edited:
T

TACC@home - The BOINC@TACC project integrates Volunteer Computing (VC) with supercomputing. It provides a conduit for routing High-Throughput Computing jobs from the TACC systems to the computing resources volunteered by individuals or institutions
https://boinc.tacc.utexas.edu/index.php
Team link - https://boinc.tacc.utexas.edu/team_display.php?teamid=10
B, L, M, W, 1

Tomáš Brada Experimental Grid - This is an umbrella project. Currently focused on Latin Squares.
https://boinc.tbrada.eu/
Team link - https://boinc.tbrada.eu/team_display.php?teamid=3105
B, L, W, 1

TN-Grid - TN-Grid is a platform that uses Internet-connected computers to do research in various scientific projects. You can participate by downloading and running a free program on your computer.
TN-Grid is based at the Research Area of Trento of the National Research Council of Italy (CNR) and currently hosted by the University of Trento (UNITN). The first project we host is
gene@home, in collaboration with Fondazione Edmund Mach (FEM) and the Department of Information Engineering and Computer Science (DISI) of UNITN.
We would also like to thank the members of the BOINC.Italy community who are helping us in this testing phase.
Invitation code: science@tn
TN-Grid
TN-Grid - 10 work units per core, 640 tasks maximum regardless if you have more cores than 64. - 10/19/17 by jondi https://forums.evga.com/FindPost/2723873
[H] TN-Grid aka Gene@home
Milestones - https://hardforum.com/threads/tn-grid-aka-gene-home-badges-and-milestones.1918622/
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
B, W, L, M, 1
 
Last edited:
U

Universe - Main goal of the project is to create database based on simulations of stars and galaxies, from their earliest days till their evolutionary end. It will be a valuable source of information to astronomers and also an educational tool for teachers and other people interested in the world they live in.
Using latest theories of astrophysics we will be able to predict the properties of different stars, trace their evolution and study their interactions with each other.
Information gained from this research project will allow us to expand our knowledge about stars forming, heavy elements content in their primordial medium, and answer many questions stated by astronomers and general relativity theory.
Database created will allow to not only adjust the theories to reality, but also to predict future appearance of the sky that the future astronomers will look at.
Universe@Home GR SOURCES Ulx’s research, physics, astronomy
[H] Universe@home
Milestones - Universe@home badges and recognition
Forum BOINC astronomy science project research
Team link - [H]ard|OCP Universe@Home
B, W, L, V, 1
 
Last edited:
W

WEP-M+2 (wanless2) is a research project that uses Internet-connected computers to do research in number theory.
WEP-M+2 Project
Team message board for [H]ard|OCP
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
https://hardforum.com/threads/wep-m-2-project.1963446/
B, L, M, 1

WCG - World Community Grid brings together people from across the globe to benefit humanity by creating the world's largest non-profit computing grid.
World Community Grid
WCG allows 70 tasks per CPU core - 11/8/17 https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/forums/wcg/viewthread?thread=40426&offset=0#554140 and they limit to 1050 tasks per host at a time - Verified by pututu and @Skillz 11/8/17
Milestones - Hit a WCG (World Community Grid) milestone? Post it here:
[H] World Community Grid
Team link - Signup directly to team : World Community Grid Regular link: Team
GDPR - change your settings to allow data export
A (v4.1+ required), B, W, L, M, V, 1, 3

WhatPulse - Map your keyboard usage when you are typing, gather trending information and share your heat map with your friends.
WhatPulse
Installation Guide: WhatPulse Installation
B, L, M, W, 1

WUProp@home - is a non-intensive project that uses Internet-connected computers to collect workunits properties of BOINC projects such as computation time, memory requirements, checkpointing interval or report limit.
WUProp@Home
Milestones - WUProp badges and recognition
[H] WUProp
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
GDPR - change your settings to allow data export
A, B, W, L, M, S, 1, 2, 3, 7
 
Last edited:
Y

YAFU - is a alpha project, which main goal is
to test the latest Boinc server code for bugs, please report any error which you find in the webpages in the forum
to factorize numbers of 80-110 digit length which needs to be factored
to test the latest versions of yafu.
The invitation code for creating new accounts is yafu
YAFU
[H] YAFU
Milestones - https://hardforum.com/threads/yafu-home-badges-and-milestones.1969672/
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
A, B, W, L, 1, 3

yoyo@home - brings existing distributed computing projects to the Boinc world using the Boinc Wrapper technology.
yoyo@home ***VERY IMPORTANT**** Make sure to add [H] in your nickname so that it will also show up for our team under Muon1's stats.
Milestones - YoYo Recognition Thread
[H] yoyo@home
Team link - [H]ard|OCP
A, B, W, L, M, S, V, 1, 2, 3, 7, 8
 
Last edited:
Challenge threads
2022 - https://hardforum.com/threads/dc-challenges-2022.2016727/
2021 - https://hardforum.com/threads/dc-challenges-2021.2005973/
2020 - https://hardforum.com/threads/dc-challenges-2020.1990774/
2019 - https://hardforum.com/threads/dc-challenges-2019.1974159/
2018 - https://hardforum.com/threads/dc-challenges-2018.1950998/
2017 - https://hardforum.com/threads/dc-challenges-2017.1921074/
2016 - https://hardforum.com/threads/dc-challenges-2016.1886898/
2015 - https://hardforum.com/threads/dc-challenges-2015.1837739/
2014 - https://hardforum.com/threads/dc-challenges-thread.1822815/
 
Last edited:
