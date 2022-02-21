All Inclusive DC Project list v.3

Gilthanis
This is an evolving list. If you find anything missing or in error, please DM me rather than commenting in the thread.
Ledger
A - Android
B - BOINC project
D - DOS
i - iOS
L - Linux
M - Mac
O - OS/2
S - Solaris
V - The project is part of the DC-Vault
W - Windows
X - AIX
1 - Intel/AMD CPU
2 - Power PC
3 - ARM
4 - nVidia GPU
5 - AMD/ATI GPU
6 - Intel GPU
7 - PS3
8 - SPARC
9 - ASIC or FPGA
10 - MIPS
* - There are apps, but the project/subproject is not active
- Dead or should be dead due to inactivity from the project/admins.
BOINC Projects
Installation Guide: Windows + Ubuntu BOINC installation walk through Ubuntu client optimized for multisocket rigs BOINC client optimized for multisocket machines [Linux] CentOS CentOS 7 BOINC Install Guides
BOINC team names
These projects use HardOCP as the team name:
WCG - Team <--Link to the team's page
All other BOINC projects use [H]ard|OCP
Non-BOINC team names
FAH - Team33 - Team 33's contributions to Folding@home
GIMPS - HardOCP - Join Team - PrimeNet
OGR-28 - HardOCP - stats.distributed.net - OGR-28 Team #24958 Summary
RC5-72 - HardOCP - stats.distributed.net - RC5-72 Team #24958 Summary
Majestic-12 - [H]ard|OCP - Majestic-12 : DSearch : Team Info
WhatPulse - [H]ardOCP - [H]ardOCP | WhatPulse
Last edited: