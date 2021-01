DC Challenges 2021

Formula-BOINCYear long challenge - www.formula-boinc.org/ - Team presently doesn't seem concerned about 2021PrimeGrid Challenge SeriesSeveral small challenges that get tallied for over all ranking - www.charleygielkens.nl/pg/index.php?challenge=0&uot=u&year=2019&team=&type=htm 2009 - Team placed 33rd2012 - Team placed 123rd2013 - Team placed 112th2014 - Team placed 23rd2015 - Team placed 22nd2016 - Team placed 9th2017 - Team placed 26th2018 - Team placed 37th2019 - Team placed 6th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrid-challenge-series-2019.1974163/ 2020 - Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrids-2020-challenge-series.1991568/ January14 - 19 - Prime Grid - Good Riddance 2020! Challenge - PPS -FebruaryMarch12 - 24th - Prime Grid - Sier"pi"nski's Birthday Challenge - SOB -19 - 21 - FB sprint -26 - 28th - FB sprint -April8 - 12th - FB sprint -11 - 14th - Prime Grid - Yuri's Night Challenge - WW -23 - 25 - FB sprint -May05 - 19 - SETI.Germany 12th Annual BOINC Pentathlon -07 - 10 - FB Sprint -21 - 24 - FB Sprint -June04 - 07 - FB Sprint -08 - 11th - FB Sprint -12 - 17th - Prime Grid - PrimeGrid's 16th Birthday Challenge - ESPLLR -25 - 28th - FB Sprint -July02 - 05 - FB Sprint -16 - 19th - FB Sprint -17 - 20th - Prime Grid - World Emoji Day Challenge - GFN17 Low -30 - 8/02 - FB Sprint -August12 - 22nd - Prime Grid - Once In a Blue Moon Challenge - PSPLLR -27 - 30th - FB Sprint -September03 - 06th - FB Sprint -10 - 13th - FB Sprint -24 - 27th - FB Sprint -October01 - 04th - FB Sprint -08 - 11th - FB Sprint -21 - 28 - Prime Grid - Martin Gardner's Birthday Challenge - GCWLLR -21 - 24th - FB Sprint -28 - 31st - FB Sprint -November11 - 14th - FB Sprint -16 - 23rd - SETI.Germany WCG Birthday Challenge -23 - 26th - Prime Grid - Euler's Constant Challenge - AP27 -26 - 29th - FB Sprint -December03 - 06th - FB Sprint -7 - 17th - Prime Grid - Geminids Shower Challenge - GFN21, GFN22, DYFL -