DC Challenges 2020

Year round (Still being fixed. May not return) DC-Vault Ongoing - DC Vault - Team Details - Team currently in 3rd place DC Vault 2 Formula-BOINC Year long challenge - www.formula-boinc.org/ - Team presently doesn't seem concerned about 2020 2011 - Team placed 95th 2012 - Team placed 58th 2013 - Team placed 60th 2014 - Team placed 1st in League 2 - {} 2015 - Team placed 8th in League 1 2016 - Team placed 25th in League 1 - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2016.1887027/#post-1042061542 2017 - Team placed 1st in League 3 - {} - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2017.1922108/ 2018 - Team placed 1st in League 2 - {} - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2018.1950308/ 2019 - Team placed 4th in League 1 - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2019.1974162/ PrimeGrid 2019 Challenge Series - http://www.primegrid.com/challenge/2019_challenge.php Several small challenges that get tallied for over all ranking - www.charleygielkens.nl/pg/index.php?challenge=0&uot=u&year=2019&team=&type=htm 2009 - Team placed 33rd 2012 - Team placed 123rd 2013 - Team placed 112th 2014 - Team placed 23rd 2015 - Team placed 22nd 2016 - Team placed 9th 2017 - Team placed 26th 2018 - Team placed 37th 2019 - Team placed 6th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrid-challenge-series-2019.1974163/ 2020 - Discussion - January February March April May June July August September October November December