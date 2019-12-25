DC Challenges 2020

Discussion in 'Distributed Computing' started by Gilthanis, Dec 25, 2019 at 9:03 PM.

  1. Dec 25, 2019 at 9:03 PM #1
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,908
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    Year round

    (Still being fixed. May not return) DC-Vault
    Ongoing - DC Vault - Team Details - Team currently in 3rd place
    DC Vault 2


    Formula-BOINC
    Year long challenge - www.formula-boinc.org/ - Team presently doesn't seem concerned about 2020

    2011 - Team placed 95th
    2012 - Team placed 58th
    2013 - Team placed 60th
    2014 - Team placed 1st in League 2 - trophyfb_2014_l2_1-jpg-jpg.jpg
    2015 - Team placed 8th in League 1
    2016 - Team placed 25th in League 1 - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2016.1887027/#post-1042061542
    2017 - Team placed 1st in League 3 - trophyfb_2017_l3_1-jpg-jpg.jpg - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2017.1922108/
    2018 - Team placed 1st in League 2 - trophyfb_2018_l2_1-jpg.jpg - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2018.1950308/
    2019 - Team placed 4th in League 1 - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2019.1974162/

    PrimeGrid 2019 Challenge Series - http://www.primegrid.com/challenge/2019_challenge.php
    Several small challenges that get tallied for over all ranking - www.charleygielkens.nl/pg/index.php?challenge=0&uot=u&year=2019&team=&type=htm
    2009 - Team placed 33rd
    2012 - Team placed 123rd
    2013 - Team placed 112th
    2014 - Team placed 23rd
    2015 - Team placed 22nd
    2016 - Team placed 9th
    2017 - Team placed 26th
    2018 - Team placed 37th
    2019 - Team placed 6th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrid-challenge-series-2019.1974163/
    2020 - Discussion -

    January

    February

    March

    April

    May

    June

    July

    August

    September

    October

    November

    December
     
    Last edited: Dec 25, 2019 at 9:09 PM
    Gilthanis, Dec 25, 2019 at 9:03 PM
    Gilthanis, Dec 25, 2019 at 9:03 PM
    #1
Tags: