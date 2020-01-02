Amicable Numbers (BOINC)

Discussion started by Gilthanis, Jan 31, 2017.

    Gilthanis

    Amicable Numbers - Current goal of the project is to find all amicable pairs with smallest member < 264.
    All new findings are published regularly on the Amicable pairs list page.
    https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/
    Team link - https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/team_display.php?teamid=1999
    This project is currently CPU only but they are working on a GPU application. It is multi-threaded but the work units use only ~800MB Ram. Sometimes the client will say you need more but if that happens it may be the project trying to send work to faster hosts.

    I can also say that the project is currently grossly overpaying credits and may be due to the Credit New system being used. Thus it hasn't adjusted due to learning curve.

    [​IMG]
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis

    Already hit my 1 million point goal.
     
    fastgeek

    Crossed 2M points. 1,419 WUs verified with another 150 awaiting validation. Would be nice if there were some way of knowing if any of your computers found anything; like PG does with Primes.
     
    Gilthanis

    fastgeek

    Could have sworn I looked there on Friday and didn't see anything. None the less, the current method is a pain in the ass. Just want to click on my user page and see what's been uncovered. Easy peasy lemon squeezy. :p
     
    Gilthanis

    I here ya. I currently have ~50 of them.
     
    fastgeek

    Is it really just the 19 & 20 pairs we should be looking at? That's the thing I find so confusing. There's a boatload of data being presented but, unless I missed something again, no clear indication as to what should be searched and what should be ignored.

    BTW, 3.26M credits. Too bad I didn't jump on this a week ago; I'd be wayyy over 10M by now and sitting at the top of the heap. :p
     
    Gilthanis

    I can only lead the hoarse to water. :ROFLMAO:
     
    fastgeek

    Well, one you get it to water, maybe it'll help their voice. :p Yeah, I have the alerts going to an account I don't actively check, plus it's not on my phone, so only got moving on this Friday. (3.4M now)
     
    pututu

    My first amicable pairs:
    upload_2017-2-7_6-43-57.png
     
    Gilthanis

    Yeah...I have around 50 or more at this point. It would have been nice to know who discovered it first and whom was the validator like PG does. I'm sure they get tired of everyone comparing them to PG, but that is the nature of the beast.

    They are discussing whether to make badges based off the number of pairs you find.
     
    fastgeek

    Now at 5,250,000+ points and counting.

    Gilthanis, do you know what number pair reports we should bother searching? Or is the best answer "all of them"?
     
    Gilthanis

    You mean to find the ones that you have found already? Probably 19 and 20 as he stated in that thread. However, I think the admin is working on a way to list them in our account settings. Not sure yet. As far as what to crunch, I don't think we get the option.
     
    Gilthanis

    Also, points should start stabilizing...

    https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/forum_thread.php?id=16#104
     
    Gilthanis

    If my math is correct, it appears to be paying out .0448 points per second per thread or essentially 3874.591197662941 points per day per thread.
     
    Gilthanis

    mmonnin

    Steady, high GPU load which is good.
     
    Gilthanis

    BETA application for AMD and nVidia GPU's is currently available for testing. You have to enable run test work units in your project preferences.
     
    Gilthanis

    Now that we have GPU work going, I can say that an nVidia GT430 is ~ equivalent to a Q8200 using all 4 cores on the multi-thread apps as far as wall clock run times. I know it is old gear, but may be helpful to some.
     
    fastgeek

    Apparently they've implemented some badges (was on vacation for a week, so maybe it's old news)

    Unfortunately, they're HUGE when pasted into this forum.

    Looks like they're for for reaching the following pairs milestones:

    100
    200
    500
    1,000
    2,000
    5,000
    10,000
    ... guessing 15,000 and 20,000 after that; then most likely a similar pattern every 5-10k?

    I'm at 6,784 pairs currently, which is good for 5th place.
     
    pututu

    No 15,000 badges. It goes as 1,2,5,10,20,50,100,200, etc. See their post here. The next badge is 2.0 or 2.5X your current badge level.

    Anyway, congrats on getting the 5K badge.
     
    fastgeek

    Huh, somehow I missed that post! Thanks for setting me straight. :)
     
    Gilthanis

    pututu

    The beta work units for the Amicable Numbers search up to 10^21 are available now for testing. I think you will need to check "Run test applications" in your preferences for beta work units. Haven't tried it out yet.

    It says something about 8GB of CPU memory needed.

    upload_2019-10-18_22-17-15.png
     
    motqalden

    Amicable Numbers search up to 10^21 is out of beta so get them while the getting is good! I have found over 200 amicable pairs in the 8 hours i have been running this so far. As these searches progress the likelyhood of finding amicable pairs goes way down so with the new search range you want to get in on it asap if you want to get the badges and such.

    amic_200.png

    Please be warned that each GPU task will consume 8GB of system memory and it you exceed your ram limits your tasks will error out. I had problems running 2 tasks at once on a system with only 16GB so i setup an app_config to limit it to just 1 at a time and i am running another project with the other card in between (seems ok so far)

    <app_config>
    <app>
    <name>amicable_10_21</name>
    <max_concurrent>1</max_concurrent>
    </app>
    </app_config>
     
    pututu

    I'm testing 2 tasks per GPU as I've enough CPU memory. Not 100% sure if it will be just a tiny faction faster while the GPU is idle during initial WU startup to load the prime numbers.
     
    motqalden

    my task times have been all over the place for some reason...
    some tasks 500 seconds and some almost twice that both on same system
     
    motqalden

    amic_20000.png
     
    motqalden

    amic_50000.png
     
