Amicable Numbers (BOINC)

Amicable Numbers - Current goal of the project is to find all amicable pairs with smallest member < 264. All new findings are published regularly on the Amicable pairs list page. https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/ Team link - https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/team_display.php?teamid=1999 This project is currently CPU only but they are working on a GPU application. It is multi-threaded but the work units use only ~800MB Ram. Sometimes the client will say you need more but if that happens it may be the project trying to send work to faster hosts. I can also say that the project is currently grossly overpaying credits and may be due to the Credit New system being used. Thus it hasn't adjusted due to learning curve.