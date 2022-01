DC Challenges 2022

5/5 - 5/19 - SETI.Germany BOINC Pentathlon

Formula-BOINCYear long challenge - www.formula-boinc.org/ - Team did not express interest in joining for 2022 and did not register for the event.PrimeGrid Challenge SeriesSeveral small challenges that get tallied for over all ranking - www.charleygielkens.nl/pg/index.php?challenge=0&uot=u&year=2019&team=&type=htm 2009 - Team placed 33rd2012 - Team placed 123rd2013 - Team placed 112th2014 - Team placed 23rd2015 - Team placed 22nd2016 - Team placed 9th2017 - Team placed 26th2018 - Team placed 37th2019 - Team placed 6th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrid-challenge-series-2019.1974163/ 2020 - Team placed 5th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrids-2020-challenge-series.1991568/ 2021 - Team placed 39thJanuary1/17 - 1/20 - PrimeGrid - Heptadecagenarian Challenge - GFN-17-LOW, GFN-17-MEGA1/23 - 1/30 - Folding@Home bigadv EOL 3rd Anniversary Challenge: [H] vs TAATFebruaryMarch3/21 - 3/26 - PrimeGrid - World Water Day Challenge - 321-LLRAprilMay5/25 - 5/30 - PrimeGrid - Geek Pride Day Challenge - GFN-19June6/17 - 6/22 - PrimeGrid - M.C. Escher's Birthday Challenge - SR5-LLRJuly7/22 - 7/25 - PrimeGrid - Pi Approximation Day Challenge - PPS-LLRAugustSeptember9/17 - 9/20 - PrimeGrid - Riemann's Birthday Challenge - WWOctober10/4 - 10/11 - PrimeGrid - World Space Week Challenge - TRP-LLRNovember11/1 - 11/11 - PrimeGrid - Prime Meridian Day Challenge - CUL-LLR, WOO-LLR11/16 - 11/23 - SETI.Germany WCG Birthday ChallengeDecember12/7 - 12/17 - PrimeGrid - Great Internet Fermat Prime Search Challenge - GFN-21, GFN-22, DYFL