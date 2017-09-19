Dear all,



We are excited to announce the return of RakeSearch!



Long-term collaboration with our colleagues from other Russian cities and the vast space of unsolved combinatorial problems have given us new challenges to be solved. The first challenge is to beat the current record on the number of transversals for DLSs of order 12. We already have tasks for the next 2 months, and there will be more.



Technically, we have moved the project to the new hardware server and updated the BOINC server software. We hope that this new setting will bring you a good experience!



With best wishes,

Natalia and hoarfrost