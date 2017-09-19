Gilthanis
[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2006
- Messages
- 8,330
RakeSearch is a research project that uses Internet-connected computers to search for orthogonal diagonal Latin squares. You can contribute to our research by running a free program on your computer.
http://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/
Currently the project is Linux and CPU only. I have added it to the all inclusive dc list v2.
https://hardforum.com/threads/all-inclusive-dc-project-list-v-2.1895029/
Team Link - http://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/team_display.php?teamid=15
http://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/
Currently the project is Linux and CPU only. I have added it to the all inclusive dc list v2.
https://hardforum.com/threads/all-inclusive-dc-project-list-v-2.1895029/
Team Link - http://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/team_display.php?teamid=15