DC Challenges 2023

Formula-BOINCYear long challenge - www.formula-boinc.org/ - Team did not express interest in joining for 2023 and did not register for the event.BOINC GamesYear long challenge - https://www.boincgames.com/ - This challenge is still in BETA and so standings aren't really official yet. This challenge was inspired by Formula-BOINC and is being developed by a former [H] member and current member of TeamAnandtech. There are currently 10 teams signed up to help test and compete. Teams and individuals must sign up for the event themselves in order to participate. You can sign up at any time.PrimeGrid Challenge SeriesSeveral small challenges that get tallied for over all ranking -2009 - Team placed 33rd2012 - Team placed 123rd2013 - Team placed 112th2014 - Team placed 23rd2015 - Team placed 22nd2016 - Team placed 9th2017 - Team placed 26th2018 - Team placed 37th2019 - Team placed 6th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrid-challenge-series-2019.1974163/ 2020 - Team placed 5th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrids-2020-challenge-series.1991568/ 2021 - Team placed 39th2022 - Team placed 5th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrids-2022-challenge-series.2016735/ JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMay05/05 - 05/09 - SETI.Germany's BOINC PentathlonJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember