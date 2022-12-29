DC Challenges 2023

Gilthanis
[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2006
- Messages
- 8,548
Formula-BOINC
Year long challenge - www.formula-boinc.org/ - Team did not express interest in joining for 2023 and did not register for the event.
BOINC Games
Year long challenge - https://www.boincgames.com/ - This challenge is still in BETA and so standings aren't really official yet. This challenge was inspired by Formula-BOINC and is being developed by a former [H] member and current member of TeamAnandtech. There are currently 10 teams signed up to help test and compete. Teams and individuals must sign up for the event themselves in order to participate. You can sign up at any time.
PrimeGrid Challenge Series
Several small challenges that get tallied for over all ranking -
2009 - Team placed 33rd
2012 - Team placed 123rd
2013 - Team placed 112th
2014 - Team placed 23rd
2015 - Team placed 22nd
2016 - Team placed 9th
2017 - Team placed 26th
2018 - Team placed 37th
2019 - Team placed 6th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrid-challenge-series-2019.1974163/
2020 - Team placed 5th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrids-2020-challenge-series.1991568/
2021 - Team placed 39th
2022 - Team placed 5th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrids-2022-challenge-series.2016735/
January
February
March
April
May
05/05 - 05/09 - SETI.Germany's BOINC Pentathlon
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Year long challenge - www.formula-boinc.org/ - Team did not express interest in joining for 2023 and did not register for the event.
BOINC Games
Year long challenge - https://www.boincgames.com/ - This challenge is still in BETA and so standings aren't really official yet. This challenge was inspired by Formula-BOINC and is being developed by a former [H] member and current member of TeamAnandtech. There are currently 10 teams signed up to help test and compete. Teams and individuals must sign up for the event themselves in order to participate. You can sign up at any time.
PrimeGrid Challenge Series
Several small challenges that get tallied for over all ranking -
2009 - Team placed 33rd
2012 - Team placed 123rd
2013 - Team placed 112th
2014 - Team placed 23rd
2015 - Team placed 22nd
2016 - Team placed 9th
2017 - Team placed 26th
2018 - Team placed 37th
2019 - Team placed 6th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrid-challenge-series-2019.1974163/
2020 - Team placed 5th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrids-2020-challenge-series.1991568/
2021 - Team placed 39th
2022 - Team placed 5th Discussion - https://hardforum.com/threads/primegrids-2022-challenge-series.2016735/
January
February
March
April
May
05/05 - 05/09 - SETI.Germany's BOINC Pentathlon
June
July
August
September
October
November
December