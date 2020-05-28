HP Reverb G2

HP has just launched a new VR headset developed in conjunction with Microsoft and Valve. The headset sports a resolution of 2160x2160 per eye on 2" x 2.89" LCD screens with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It promises "infinite" tracking area with 4 cameras in the headset. IPD adjustment is available, along with replaceable face cushions. Face adjustment is via Velcro instead of the ratcheting mechanism common in most headsets currently on the market.The headset is selling for $599 USD and is now available for pre-order. It comes with a set of controllers.People in the Twitter thread seem to be of the opinion that this is only an incremental upgrade from the previous Reverb.