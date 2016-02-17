FSFT RULES - READ BEFORE POSTING or COMMENTING

For sale GTX 1071 8GB, includes box and original accessories - $500 shipped obo

It's been used for a little over a year for only gaming and is in excellent working condition.



Sold items:

- GTX 971

- GTX 771

- GTX 461

- HD 6971 Click to expand...

It's more of a best practice, not necessarily a rule, and I don't want to take any more consideration than it's worth.But I've noticed that folks will keep a tally of items they've sold in the past as a footnote to their FS/FT thread. With the adoption of heatware, I don't understand why someone would list off all the items they sold in the past, but I know that it does result in additional clutter in search results.Take for example if I list my GTX 1071 for sale like this:Now every time someone searches GTX 971, 771, etc. they're going to encounter my irrelevant (to them) FS thread. No, I don't expect people/mods to go back and delete stuff that they've sold. I just don't get the idea of ADDING a list of sold items every time some people open new threads.