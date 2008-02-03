The [H]ardForum Perpetual Freebies Thread

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by crewzen, Feb 3, 2008.

    Welcome to the official [H]ard Forum Freebie thread. The place to get what you need or want for as low as possible ( just pay shipping : )

    Everything on this thread can be yours for the price of shipping. You cannot post items you wish to sell here. Only items that you will give away if the recipient pays shipping.

    Feel free to post whatever items you have lying around that you just want to get rid of.

    Also feel free to post items you are looking for ( nothing that you know you'd have to pay for like a high end video card or CPU ). Do not post for something you want to buy here.

    If you wish to take items from anyone on this thread please try to make some sort of contribution to the thread ( not required but would be nice : ). If you have any little odds or ends lying arround that you have no use for and would otherwise toss, please post them here. One mans trash is another mans treasure.

    If you would like something out of this thread or have any questions about an item please send a Private Message to the person/s with the item/s you want. Please do not clutter up the thread with multiple replies. Try to keep everything nice and neat.

    To find something quickly within this thread use the "Search this thread" tool.



    Some free stuff just pay shipping.


    http://entertainment.webshots.com/photo/2677233590040880862OGcqJo?vhost=entertainment

    56k modem with cable and psu. Gone

    http://entertainment.webshots.com/photo/2827465140040880862SxMqUl?vhost=entertainment

    3com 100 nic. Gone


    http://entertainment.webshots.com/photo/2187008360040880862JmLftq?vhost=entertainment

    Silver GateWatch Last I used it, it did work. Gone

    http://entertainment.webshots.com/photo/2090145130040880862dmIxDX?vhost=entertainment


    If you see what you want I think one is a heatsink for a barton chip the big fan thing. The others I dont know but they work. Gone



    http://entertainment.webshots.com/photo/2382983820040880862IsFuCz?vhost=entertainment

    http://entertainment.webshots.com/photo/2441287000040880862bUmEPR?vhost=entertainment

    This is a almost new still in box digitizer 12x12 Gone
     
    JaYp146

    JaYp146 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,546
    Joined:
    Apr 24, 2005
    crewzen, I'll take the GateWatch. PM incoming.
     
    it yours if you want it.

    check me out. I don't do much tho.:D

    pm sent I think not good with this stuf. oh it has the original box also.
     
    pmed for dibs on the digitalizer and if the gatewatch falls through let me know. :)
     
    (GONE!) Free Game:
    Championship Mah Jongg and Checkers. New, sealed. This is for Palm OS and Pocket PC Handhelds.
    Just pay shipping and its yours. Probably about $1

    This is whats on the box for Requirements:

    "Palm OS 2.0 or higher, 3.5 or higher recommended.
    Pocket PC 2000, Pocket PC 2002 ARM or Windows
    Mobile 2003 and PC with synchronization"
     
    PM sent
     
    NERVEGRINDER'S FREEBIE THREAD

    - CONTACT ME BY PM ONLY and let me know what your zip code is
    - I ship to the 50 US states ONLY
    - I accept usps mo, google checkout, and non-cc paypal for payment
    - I do not exchange heat for freebies, sorry folks.



    LOOKING FOR THIS STUFF

    - Stock fan from EVGA 7800GT (PCI-E) video card -- just need the fan and power connector intact!! If you have the entire HSF, that would kick ass too.
    - USB floppy disk drive
    - BOOK: Fight Club by Chuck Palahniuk (or any other book/short story of his)



    GIVING AWAY THIS STUFF

    1 x 52x Aopen cd-rom drive (IDE)
    1 x 3com 56K Global Modem PC Card (for laptop) w/ dongle
    1 X 100MB IOMEGA ZIP DRIVE
    1 x Five for Fighting Music Video DVD (Easy Tonight & Superman)
    1 x 6ft VGA extension cable




    STUFF I'VE GIVEN AWAY


    1 x Apple 6x dvd-rom drive (oem from powermac g4) gone to santuitman
    1 x 3com USB Ethernet 10/100 Adapter w/cable and floppy driver gone to santuitman
    1 x 3com Etherlink 10MB PC Card (for laptop) w/ dongle gone to dyesa
    2 x 10/100 PCI NIC gone to dyesa
    1 x Vantec Tornado Fan - NOTE: I accidentally pulled one of the power leads out of the molex connector, so you will need to reattach the power lead to a new molex pin. gone to dyesa
    1 x HP JetDirect EX Plus 10Base-T print server (J2591A) w/ ac plug gone to TechKnight
    2 X 80MM ASPIRE FANS (NEW) gone to hube235
    3 x 10/100 PCI nics gone to kilnsea
    1 x Family Guy Dvd (season 2, disc 2, episodes 1-7) gone to KurskKnyaz
    1 x Mid-Tower ATX case with 350W PSU gone to Ray06492
    1 x Tony Hawk's Underground 2 PC GAME gone to moks78
    4 x 3com 10/100 PCI nics gone to BigBadBiologist
    1 x Diamond Stealth S540 16MB AGP Video card (passive hs) gone to Skrying
    1 x Ipod Nano Suede Protector Case (New, Original from box, white) gone to RKS
    2 x 50 Disc Spindle (empty black spindles for media storage only) gone to ximhkx
    1 x 3com 10mb NIC PC Card gone to khurios2000
    1 x 3com 56k Modem PC Card gone to khurios2000
    1 x ADDA 80mm fan (OEM pull from Lian-Li case, high speed) gone to Drakula
    1 x NIDEC 80mm fan (Has a propriety 2pin header, very loud, pushes a lot of air) gone to Drakula
    1 x Sparkle 400W FSP400-60GN PSU (ultra quiet w/ modified Panaflo L1A fan) gone to Flash1969
    1 x ADDA 80mm fan (OEM pull from Lian-Li case, low speed) gone to JDMnAR1
    1 x ADDA 80mm fan (OEM pull from Lian-Li case, high speed) 1 gone to NoMercyGTP
    1 x MUSHKIN 128MB PC133 (Single Sided) gone to liveordie
    1 x SAMSUNG 128MB PC66 (Dual Sided) gone to dasman2
    2 x 64MB PC100 (single sided) gone to dasman2
    1 x LG Car Charger gone to JDMnAR1
    1 x LG Home Wall Charger gone to JDMnAR1
    1 x CCFL with 2 x 12&#8221; lights (purplish/blue color, comes with all parts) gone to NoMercyGTP
    1 x 2 port USB Bracket (connects external usb devices to mobo&#8217;s usb header) gone to NoMercyGTP
    1 x Creative Muvo Ear Buds (New, Original from box) gone to morkus64
    1 x Ipod Nano Ear Buds with 2 Sets of foam replacements (New, Original from box) gone to DLBlank
    1 x P3 733MHZ CPU gone to
    1 x 48X CDROM gone to hube235
    1 x 48X CDROM gone to smartmoney
    2 x 10/100 PCI NICS both gone to Kaervak
    1 x floppy drive gone to Carnage4
    1 x floppy drive gone to smartmoney
    1 x ati 2mb pci video card gone to txlonghorn
    1 x matrox 2mb pci video card gone to txlonghorn
    1 x novell suse linux technical resource kit gone to
    2 x pentium pro heatsink/fan combo gone to Gillbot
    1 x lot of simm memory gone to Gillbot
    1 x lot of empty cd spindles gone to dubb
    1 x 56k internal pci modem gone to trevinom
     
    Bump for da freebies
     
    ...
     
    <edited-- removed rant as thread-trimming has now removed any posts to which my rant was relevant>
     
    I dunno what you're ranting about dude.

    Plus, since this got re-stickied, requests will probably get seen at least equally as 6-hour bumped WTB threads.
     
    good god...I can't believe I wasted my time reading that.
     
    <edited-- removed response as thread-trimming has now removed any posts to which my rant was relevant>
     
    If anyone has a vga to dvi adapter i would really like and and will pay you for shipping cost
     
    Just posted this as a freebie on Craigslist.Atlanta

    Lexmark Z31 printer in box with a print cartridge. Had bought at a thrift store about 2-3 yrs back and hadnt used it. Dont know if the printer will still print but its worth a try. and its not usb connection. and there is no a/c adapter for it.

    Free for shipping costs or for local pickup if located in the Atlanta area.

    Also does anyone have a wireless B or G pci card they are no longer using or need? I will pay mailing costs of it.
     
    PM sent for VGA / DVI dongle.
     
    I'm in need of some small cardboard washers for mounting a mobo. 20ish or so would be great.

    Thanks.
     
    I need some antistatic bags atx sized preferred need some small enough to ship memory sticks as well pm me if you have some.
     
    same here
     
    could I get regular headphone jack to big headphone jack adapter?


    I have (3) DVI 2 VGA adapters to give... PM me.
     
    Looking For:
    Socket 478 Heatsink/Fan: I need a decent one, preferably with some copper, to cool down a 2.66ghz P4 that runs hot.

    Free Items (Just pay shipping!):

    3.5" to 5.25" HDD bay adapter:
    To fit a 3.5" hard drive into a 5.25" bay.

    Misc. Cables:
    2x 4 pin molex to 3 pin fan adapters.
    1x motherboard connector thing.
    pic

    1x set of misc. Antec modular power supply cables:
    Belonged to an Antec Neo Power 480w PS before it died. The cables have a 6 pin connector on one side that plugs into the power supply, and misc other wires on the other end. No idea if they are compatible with any other antec power supplies. Can also be used to spare cables, modding, etc.
    pic

    Please contact me with any questions via PM.

    Gone:
    1 MiniPCI Intel Wireless card
    1 Pentium M (?) 1.3ghz
    2x256 DDR 266mhz SoDimm modules
    2 SNES Controllers
    USB Fan and Light
    2 Fan Grills
    1x 4 pin molex to dual floppy drive connector.
     
    Anyone got a PCI wireless card laying around.....I don't care brand or anything.

    Please PM if so.
     
    I have these items to offer up:

    2 x Trident Blade 9880 2X AGP 8MB
    1 x Visiontek AccelGraphics 2X AGP 8MB
    1 x Creative Labs CT2940 ISA soundcard
    1 x Linksys LNE100TX 10/100 PCI NIC GONE

    Just pay S/H and stuff is yours.

    Looking for 256MB sticks of DDR for a charity build. LMK via PM or email to nuts4gtsATgmailDOTcom. Thanks!
     
    I got a 256 Mb stick of PC2100...Might be 2700....PM me a mailing addy and its yours...
     
    PM returned and this one is gone to Nuts4GTS...:)
     
    Anyone have any spare/not using USB 2.0 mobo brackets that connect to the back of the case? looking fro 2-3 brackets

    I have 1x 256mb pc133 ram i think for trade - gotta check

    thanks
     
    I have a Microsoft Wireless Multimedia Keyboard/Mouse, and I really am in need of the USB reciever that goes with this unit. Anyone who has this will be greatly appreciated!

    In exchange, I have a perfectly fine generic 350 watt psu up for grabs.

    I really need that reciever!
     
    hi, everyone i am looking for older working ibm compatible, or apple\mac computer hardware, laptops, video cards, hard drives, memory, cpu's heat sinks, cables, and ms windows 95, to 98, ms dos on diskette, i build them and give them away to children that cant afford them, if you have something you would like to get rid of, i can pay shipping on the item please let me know, i have some heat under raggers at heatware.com, thanks everyone.
     
    Does anyone have a power supply for a Gateway 450 series laptop they no longer need or use? Send me a PM or email. will pay the mailing costs.
     
    I have cables and screws if you want to trade for the asus, just need to know how many you need and address trades
     
    Older AGP graphics cards... FREE, just pay shipping.

    --STB Velocity 128, 4 Mb

    --DIAMOND S3 Virge / GX2, 4 Mb

    --SiS 6326, 8 Mb

    --GENOA SYSTEMS Phantom 740, 8 Mb

    --ATI 3D Rage IIc, 8 Mb

    --MATROX Graphics Millenium G200, 8 Mb

    --STB nVidia TNT, 16 Mb

    --EVGA eTNT Vanta, 16 Mb (TAKEN)

    --NUMBER NINE Revolution IV, 16 Mb

    All cards have been tested to work.
    Cards will ship in anti-static bag.
    Single card can ship in padded envelope, USPS 1st Class, for less than $3.00.
    Cards shipped in a box would have to be calculated by weight and ZIP (still cheap, I assume).
     
    I have sent you a pm about you needing old parts for charity lmk if this is what you are looking for all tested and work fine.
     
    nVidia TNT2 32 MB AGP
    IDE Ribbon Cables
    Printer Cable (not USB -- parallel port)

    Just pay shipping.
     
    Poor ol' beggar seeking 4 some thermal paste. My q6600 doesn't want to suffer anymore, so I promissed it I'll ask for some here.
     
    Have:

    Stock Socket A Cooler
    2X Rounded Yellow Floppy Cables

    Need:

    IDE ribbon cables
    Screws
     
    No begging if you can afford a Quad Core Intel CPU you can afford an $8 tube of Arcitic Silver
     
