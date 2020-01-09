2020 Formula-BOINC

I am creating the thread in case anyone wants to discuss. Formula-BOINC Year long challenge - www.formula-boinc.org/ - Team presently doesn't seem concerned about 2020 2011 - Team placed 95th 2012 - Team placed 58th 2013 - Team placed 60th 2014 - Team placed 1st in League 2 - {} 2015 - Team placed 8th in League 1 2016 - Team placed 25th in League 1 - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2016.1887027/#post-1042061542 2017 - Team placed 1st in League 3 - {} - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2017.1922108/ 2018 - Team placed 1st in League 2 - {} - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2018.1950308/ 2019 - Team placed 4th in League 1 - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2019.1974162/