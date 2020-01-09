2020 Formula-BOINC

Discussion started by Gilthanis, Jan 9, 2020 at 5:25 PM.

  Jan 9, 2020 at 5:25 PM
    I am creating the thread in case anyone wants to discuss.
    Formula-BOINC
    Year long challenge - www.formula-boinc.org/ - Team presently doesn't seem concerned about 2020

    2011 - Team placed 95th
    2012 - Team placed 58th
    2013 - Team placed 60th
    2014 - Team placed 1st in League 2 - trophyfb_2014_l2_1-jpg-jpg-jpg.jpg
    2015 - Team placed 8th in League 1
    2016 - Team placed 25th in League 1 - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2016.1887027/#post-1042061542
    2017 - Team placed 1st in League 3 - trophyfb_2017_l3_1-jpg-jpg-jpg.jpg - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2017.1922108/
    2018 - Team placed 1st in League 2 - trophyfb_2018_l2_1-jpg-jpg.jpg - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2018.1950308/
    2019 - Team placed 4th in League 1 - https://hardforum.com/threads/formula-boinc-2019.1974162/
     
  Jan 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM
    Season 2020
    • 03/12/2020 13:00 (UTC) - 03/15/2020 12:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 03/19/2020 21:00 (UTC) - 03/22/2020 20:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 04/02/2020 17:00 (UTC) - 04/05/2020 16:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 04/16/2020 16:00 (UTC) - 04/19/2020 15:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 04/30/2020 22:00 (UTC) - 05/03/2020 21:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 05/07/2020 22:00 (UTC) - 05/10/2020 21:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 05/21/2020 22:00 (UTC) - 05/24/2020 21:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 06/04/2020 20:00 (UTC) - 06/07/2020 19:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 06/12/2020 04:00 (UTC) - 06/15/2020 03:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 06/25/2020 22:00 (UTC) - 06/28/2020 21:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 07/02/2020 22:00 (UTC) - 07/05/2020 21:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 07/16/2020 23:00 (UTC) - 07/19/2020 22:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 07/30/2020 22:00 (UTC) - 08/02/2020 21:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 08/27/2020 22:00 (UTC) - 08/30/2020 21:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 09/04/2020 00:00 (UTC) - 09/06/2020 23:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 09/17/2020 16:00 (UTC) - 09/20/2020 15:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 09/24/2020 21:00 (UTC) - 09/27/2020 20:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 10/08/2020 15:00 (UTC) - 10/11/2020 14:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 10/23/2020 05:00 (UTC) - 10/26/2020 04:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 10/30/2020 06:00 (UTC) - 11/02/2020 05:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 11/13/2020 03:00 (UTC) - 11/16/2020 02:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
    • 11/26/2020 20:00 (UTC) - 11/29/2020 19:59 (UTC)
      Project to be determined
     
