Folding@Home bigadv EOL Anniversary Challenge on Jan. 31st - Feb. 7th

Discussion in 'Distributed Computing' started by biodoc, Jan 22, 2020

    biodoc

    Remember the F@H big advantage work units with big bonus points of days past? Well, pututu at [H] suggested we run a challenge starting on the 5th anniversary of the bigadv EOL announcement by Vijay Pande at Stanford. Thanks to Gilthanis for help in setting this up. :)

    Details:
    1) [H] total team Folding@home points vs. Team Anandtech members who sign up for the challenge.
    2) The challenge starts at 12:00 UTC January 31st (time 0 stats) and ends 12:00 UTC on February 7th.
    3) Team Anandtech members must sign up for the challenge before the start date. I will not add racers once the challenge starts.
     
    biodoc, Jan 22, 2020 at 4:51 AM
