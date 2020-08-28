WCG THOR Challenge 2020

Reserved for tips and strategiesWe are qualifying for the Pure so could go all 5 weeks. The first 4 being based on runtime means you can run old legacy "garbage" and even downclock all your rigs to run slower or more efficient. So, take the opportunity to run more rigs but save more money per rig in the process due to less speed. This is an opportunity for you to put your Android phones/tablets or Pi devices to work as well.You can even bunker if you would like. I'm sure our friends over at XS are already making preparations.The fifth week will be points based. That is when you will want to return all work ASAP to maximize points. Efficiency be damned that week. lol