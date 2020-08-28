WCG THOR Challenge 2020

Gilthanis
I know some people aren't thrilled to run the Thor challenge as we typically focus on the Birthday Challenge in November and then the X-mas Challenge throughout all of December. However, I figured I would make this thread in case others were interested in this challenge as well. This challenge has several stages to it and two categorids.
https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/forums/wcg/viewthread_thread,42702_offset,0
Welcome to the THOR Challenge issued by the international team CRUNCHERS SANS FRONTIERES.
- The THOR Challenge will take place during 5 weeks.
- Ranking on the TRT (Total Run Time) for the first four weeks (THOR Challenge).
- Ranking on the WCG Points for the fifth (THOR Challenge Pure).
- All the World Community Grid active subprojects are in competition.
An awesome competition of crunch where we hope to see registered all the World Community Grid teams!
To celebrate this 5th year, we have decided to increase the volume of teams accessing the weeks of competition.
This 5th THOR Challenge will therefore be more harder, captivating and unpredictable!
Progress of the THOR Challenge Y5 (2020):
- From Monday, September 07, 2020 to Sunday, September 13, 2020.
First week of challenge open to ALL the WCG teams around the World.
- At the end of this first week of challenge, the 50 best teams will be invited to the second week of challenge that will take place from Monday, September 21, 2020 to Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Invitations will be sent to the Captains of the 50 best teams on Monday, September 14, 2020.
- At the end of this second week of challenge, the 25 best teams will be invited to the third week of challenge that will take place from Monday, October 05, 2020 to Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Invitations will be sent to the Captains of the 25 best teams on Monday, September 28, 2020.
- At the end of this third week of challenge, the 10 best teams will be invited to the fourth and final week of the THOR Challenge that will take place from Monday, October 19, 2020 to Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Invitations will be sent to the Captains of the 10 best teams on Monday, October 12, 2020.
The THOR Challenge Pure.
At the end of the third week of the THOR Challenge, 20 teams will be selected to participate in a fifth week of challenge called THOR Challenge Pure.
Three conditions must be fulfilled in order to be eligible for the THOR Challenge Pure:
1- Not to be a team affiliated (directly or indirectly) with a company, association, foundation, government agency, administration, university, college or school.
2- Not to be a team rewarding the distributed computing of its volunteers financially.
3- Have at least participated in the first week of the THOR Challenge (September 07 to September 13, 2020).
Among the eligible teams, the 20 teams that have accumulated the most Total Run Time during the first 3 weeks of challenge will be selected for the 5th week, the THOR Challenge Pure.
- This fifth week will take place from Monday, November 02, 2020 to Sunday, November 08, 2020.
Invitations will be sent to the Captains of the 20 best teams on Monday, October 12, 2020.
The team that wins the THOR Challenge Pure will be the one that have accumulated the most WCG Points in this fifth week.
The teams will be informed of their eligibility to the THOR Challenge Pure at the time of their registration to the THOR Challenge (in this thread and once their registration is official).
Feel free to subscribe to this thread where the organizational details, the monitoring and the results of this FIFTH EDITION (2020) of the THOR Challenge will be published.
Will you have the courage to face this competition?
