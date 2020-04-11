SETI.Germany's 11 Annual BOINC Pentathlon (2020)

Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,054
from 05 May 2020 00:00 UTC
to 19 May 2020 00:00 UTC - https://www.seti-germany.de/boinc_pentathlon/
5 disciplines
1 winner

I want to encourage all DC'ers to participate and hopefully contribute under the [H] banner.

First event is announced April 30th. We will post more details and update this thread as time goes by. Make sure to check the 1st post for updated information daily.

2019's thread - https://hardforum.com/threads/10th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-hosted-by-seti-germany.1980020/
2018's thread - https://hardforum.com/threads/9th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-hosted-by-seti-germany.1957969/

The BOINC Pentathlon consists of 5 disciplines:
  1. Marathon (14 days)
  2. Sprint (3 days)
  3. City Run (5 days)
  4. Cross Country (5 days)
  5. Javelin Throw (5 x 1 day, only each team's third best daily score counts)
To make the Pentathlon as exciting and trouble-free as possible while at the same time maintaining a maximum of flexibility, all five projects are chosen by a small group of the organizers this year.
Projects are not eligible if they
  • cannot provide a sufficient number of workunits
  • do not support at least Windows and Linux
  • provide non-CPU-intensive (NCI) applications
  • are test-only projects
  • do not allow the creation of new accounts
  • do not support WebRPC

[H] Slack channel - https://join.slack.com/t/hardforum/shared_invite/zt-d7clbcyv-XHKV4ZtWBPbimVjySE0Yhw
Let us know if it stops working.


Last year we finished 4th place (Out best EVER!) and also took Silver in the Sprint competition.
1586583957420.png

More to come.
 
Last edited:
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,054
Reserved for additional info.

Since our guides section is busted and not accessible, here is some helpful videos for setting up BOINC. Please subscribe to the channel to get updates on new content.

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top