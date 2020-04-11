SETI.Germany's 11 Annual BOINC Pentathlon (2020)

Gilthanis
from 05 May 2020 00:00 UTC
to 19 May 2020 00:00 UTC - https://www.seti-germany.de/boinc_pentathlon/
5 disciplines
1 winner
I want to encourage all DC'ers to participate and hopefully contribute under the [H] banner.
First event is announced April 30th. We will post more details and update this thread as time goes by. Make sure to check the 1st post for updated information daily.
2019's thread - https://hardforum.com/threads/10th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-hosted-by-seti-germany.1980020/
2018's thread - https://hardforum.com/threads/9th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-hosted-by-seti-germany.1957969/
The BOINC Pentathlon consists of 5 disciplines:
Projects are not eligible if they
[H] Slack channel - https://join.slack.com/t/hardforum/shared_invite/zt-d7clbcyv-XHKV4ZtWBPbimVjySE0Yhw
Let us know if it stops working.
Last year we finished 4th place (Out best EVER!) and also took Silver in the Sprint competition.
More to come.
Last edited: