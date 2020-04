SETI.Germany's 11 Annual BOINC Pentathlon (2020)

Marathon (14 days) Sprint (3 days) City Run (5 days) Cross Country (5 days) Javelin Throw (5 x 1 day, only each team's third best daily score counts)

cannot provide a sufficient number of workunits

do not support at least Windows and Linux

provide non-CPU-intensive (NCI) applications

are test-only projects

do not allow the creation of new accounts

do not support WebRPC

from 05 May 2020 00:00 UTCto 19 May 2020 00:00 UTC - https://www.seti-germany.de/boinc_pentathlon/ 5 disciplines1 winnerI want to encourage all DC'ers to participate and hopefully contribute under the [H] banner.First event is announced April 30th. We will post more details and update this thread as time goes by. Make sure to check the 1st post for updated information daily.2019's thread - https://hardforum.com/threads/10th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-hosted-by-seti-germany.1980020/ 2018's thread - https://hardforum.com/threads/9th-annual-boinc-pentathlon-hosted-by-seti-germany.1957969/ The BOINC Pentathlon consists of 5 disciplines:To make the Pentathlon as exciting and trouble-free as possible while at the same time maintaining a maximum of flexibility, all five projects are chosen by a small group of the organizers this year.Projects are not eligible if theyLast year we finished 4th place (Out best EVER!) and also took Silver in the Sprint competition.More to come.