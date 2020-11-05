You know.... I thought I wanted a 3080. But. If AMD comes through with stock;

I'm going Team Red.

Two weeks to go. I've hit retailer's sites every day since the 'release' and tried to buy Team Green's card. There's a lot to like about their card, and software suite. I'm generally a Nvidia fan. They got me all hyped with the potential.

But if Team Red shows up on Release with stock -- and it doesn't get snatched by bots and scalpers - I'm getting one.

How's that for 'Mindshare'.

What a debacle.
 
