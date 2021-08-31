Windows 11 available on October 5

Armenius

Armenius

Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Microsoft announced today that they will begin rolling out Windows 11 to users on October 5. If you are on Windows 10 currently you will be eligible to receive a free upgrade to Windows 11 should Microsoft's analytics determine your PC is special enough. They say that all eligible PCs should be able to upgrade by the middle of next year. PCs preloaded with the new version of the operating system will also be available for sale starting on October 5.

https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2021/08/31/windows-11-available-on-october-5/



Rolling out the free upgrade to Windows 11 in a phased and measured approach

The free upgrade to Windows 11 starts on October 5 and will be phased and measured with a focus on quality. Following the tremendous learnings from Windows 10, we want to make sure we’re providing you with the best possible experience. That means new eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first. The upgrade will then roll out over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience. We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022. If you have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will let you know when it’s available. You can also check to see if Windows 11 is ready for your device by going to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates*.
 
T

T_A

Joined
Aug 4, 2005
I`d upgrade but my CPU is apparently too ancient ( 6700K) , i`m guessing they`ll reverse their policy for TPM chip sometime soon enough, they don't want win10 to live a day after win11 comes out.
 
A

Aurelius

Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Can't help but think this will be a muddled launch with the fretting over system requirements and UI changes. That and Android app compatibility won't even be available in preview form until some months from now. In other words... don't rush to upgrade from Windows 10.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Joined
Jul 30, 2004
After using a couple beta/test versions, I think it's half baked. Lots of things feel unfinished and unpolished. At least one of their big selling points (Android app support) won't be there at launch, either. Who knows if/when it will show up, too. I liked what I saw in their early announcement videos, but I'm far less impressed with the reality of it.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Aurelius said:
Can't help but think this will be a muddled launch with the fretting over system requirements and UI changes. That and Android app compatibility won't even be available in preview form until some months from now. In other words... don't rush to upgrade from Windows 10.
Agreed. I'll wait a year or two like I usually do, especially how it seemed like 10 was still in beta when it was first released. Seems like 10 didn't even feel like a finished product until a couple years ago.
 
