I was able to get another RTX as my backup GPU and that got me thinking - what is your primary GPU and your backup GPU, if you have one at all? It seems a bit wasteful for me, but I need my GPU for work (and very light gaming nowadays). I used to keep a pretty low end GPU and if I need to RMA my main one, I can put it in and order another one right away. But given the current stock situation, I think I need it to do this.