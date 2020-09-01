The great video card dump of 2020 has begun!!!

So with nvidia announcing their 3000 series lineup with MSRP listings and statements that even the 3070 will be faster than the 2080 ti; the flood of used cards has begun! This makes me so glad I didn't buy a video card recently. Seriously though. Before I would be casually searching through ebay for fun to maybe find 6-10 listings for a 2080ti with crazy prices on most days. Usually for around $1000 or more. Now that official statements have a $500 card coming out in weeks that is beating that same card in performance, ebay is literally flooded with cards for sale. The FST board here is too. Prices are still looking high in comparison as it seems most people are trying to get close to $700 for a 2080ti. Maybe they get lucky? I couldn't see myself spending anywhere near $500 for one considering the 3070 performance. What does anyone else think is going to happen with the video card market this month? I think it is going to be fun to watch as I like to track these kinds of things. So I am busting out the lawn chair and popcorn.