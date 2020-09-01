The great video card dump of 2020 has begun!!!

humblepie

So with nvidia announcing their 3000 series lineup with MSRP listings and statements that even the 3070 will be faster than the 2080 ti; the flood of used cards has begun! This makes me so glad I didn't buy a video card recently. Seriously though. Before I would be casually searching through ebay for fun to maybe find 6-10 listings for a 2080ti with crazy prices on most days. Usually for around $1000 or more. Now that official statements have a $500 card coming out in weeks that is beating that same card in performance, ebay is literally flooded with cards for sale. The FST board here is too. Prices are still looking high in comparison as it seems most people are trying to get close to $700 for a 2080ti. Maybe they get lucky? I couldn't see myself spending anywhere near $500 for one considering the 3070 performance. What does anyone else think is going to happen with the video card market this month? I think it is going to be fun to watch as I like to track these kinds of things. So I am busting out the lawn chair and popcorn.
 
Nhilar

honestly, as long as msrp holds, a nd i can wait for the inevitable scalping to die down, i would not buy a 2080ti for more than 350, even if only the 3070 matches it or is a few points less. The lesser cards for much much less.
 
Wheels617

Has it been confirmed that 3070 performance matches 2080ti rasterization performance and not just raytracing? If its just RT performance that is the same I can see 2080ti's value remaining similar or above $500
 
Nhilar

Confirmed? I've just seen marketing and some prelim numbers - prelim showed +/- few % in RAS. However, i would like to see more hard numbers...but the leaked numbers seemed to be accurate. What is almost more intresting to me is the 3060, "rumor" has it engineering cards are beating 1080ti handily. So at a retail of 350-400 - this would bring competition level gaming to everybody.
 
Nhilar

Also, the 3080 spanks the 2080ti hard, very hard for 700. So if you are going to spend 500+ might as well go for a 3080, you also get a warranty, which is easily worth $100.
 
