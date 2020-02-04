What Paste Application Method do You Use in 2020?

  • Pea sized ball in center

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • X accross heatspreader or die

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Spread evenly (credit card, or other straight edge)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Spread evenly (using finger wearing gloves)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • other

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Hey all,

Figured it was time to revisit this, as I haven't seen this topic in a while.

I used to always use the pea sized ball in the center method, but with some pastes being thicker these days, I have considered spreading thinly instead.

What do you use these days?
 
For "normal" CPU's (i3, i5, i7, Ryzen, etc) I put a roughly grain-of-rice sized/shaped dollop in the center of the CPU and use mounting pressure to spread it. This has proven to work very well over the years and years I've been using this method.

For larger less normal CPU's (Threadripper, etc), I'd probably go with an X pattern or similar (X pattern with a few dots) to make sure enough TIM was applied (I think AMD even recommends this method with Threadripper but I could be wrong).

With the physically larger CPU's we have the option of now, one method no longer covers all the bases.
 
