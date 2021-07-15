Steam Deck officially announced by Valve

A new handheld device to carry your Steam games with you starts sending out invitations to buy in December 2021 if you reserve starting today. The device starts at $399. You have to have made a purchase with your Steam account prior to June 2021 today and tomorrow to get a reservation.

https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck
https://www.steamdeck.com/en/

1626368830912.png


1626369105756.png

1626368940933.png

1626369024656.png

1626368986310.png


To give an idea of the size:
1626368789539.png
 
eMMC in base model is disappointing. Hopefully, they used standardized M.2 sticks for the higher end ones. If soldered on, disappointing.
Valve comes up with interesting stuff. Wish they would focus on getting VR 1) affordable* and 2) wireless.


*and not require FB account.
 
This definitely looks better than I expected. The 16GB of memory and RDNA2 based video architecture makes this a compelling product...
 
IGN published a portion of its interview with Gabe Newell where he says it was "painful, but critical" to hit the price for the Steam Deck. There are also clips of the device in action included. The full interview is to be published later this month.


1626370191525.png
 
MavericK said:
Pricing is a lot better than I expected. Actually seems like a pretty cool device.
Agreed. This is the console everyone was waiting for on the PC Master Race side who refuse to get a Nintendo Switch and what Nintendo feared would happen down the road. And if anyone was going to do it? Of course it would be Gabe and Valve Software! Out!
 
Armenius said:
IGN published a portion of its interview with Gabe Newell where he says it was "painful, but critical" to hit the price for the Steam Deck. There are also clips of the device in action included. The full interview is to be published later this month.


View attachment 375292
GabeN makes good explanation of Valve's rationale. He is one of my favorite Tech business guys.
 
Hoping that NVMe storage isnt soldered to the board, but I assume it is since they're not openly mentioning that it can be upgraded (like they point out the microSD storage).
 
Oh man, already feeling the hype for this. Currently at work so can't really geek out over the features, but console-like pause/resume, video out, and the price point are all winning features for me.
 
SPARTAN VI said:
Hoping that NVMe storage isnt soldered to the board, but I assume it is since they're not openly mentioning that it can be upgraded (like they point out the microSD storage).
They've specifically said it can't be.

Storage upgrades are limited to SD card.
 
RareAir23 said:
Agreed. This is the console everyone was waiting for on the PC Master Race side who refuse to get a Nintendo Switch and what Nintendo feared would happen down the road. And if anyone was going to do it? Of course it would be Gabe and Valve Software! Out!
Not really. So called PCMR snubs will point their nose up this just as fast as the Switch. This will not compete with the Switch in anyway.
 
