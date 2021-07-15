Steam Deck officially announced by Valve

Armenius
A new handheld device to carry your Steam games with you starts sending out invitations to buy in December 2021 if you reserve starting today. The device starts at $399. You have to have made a purchase with your Steam account prior to June 2021 today and tomorrow to get a reservation.
To give an idea of the size:
