The cross-platform part feels as much like a shot across Microsoft's bow as anything. "You want to buy Activision? Then show you won't hurt competition by making its games console-exclusive... because we won't make Bungie's games exclusive."



Mind you, I wouldn't be at all surprised if Bungie released new games for PlayStation first, or gave PlayStation owners extras (exclusive DLC and features). It just means you won't have to buy a PS5 to get the next chapter of Destiny, or the company's post-Destiny projects.