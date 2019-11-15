New Mass Effect Game

Production issues aside, ME:A was a pretty good game. Much of its problems stem from the fact that its an open world game rather than the thoughtfully crafted albeit more linear and traditional quest hub to mission type mechanics that served RPG's for so many years. The ME trilogy had a strong and tight narrative which elevated it above most other games of that type. It was also a matter of timing as we hadn't seen somewhat branching narratives like that a whole lot.



Mass Effect Andromeda gets a lot of shit for its characters and I'd argue that while some are shit, (basically most of them on the Nexus itself) the Tempest crew was largely solid for the most part. They seem cookie cutter at first, but as the game draws to a close you realize that they are in a better place in terms of narrative and established personality than Garrus, Ashley, and Tali were by the end of ME:1. The problem is that people tend to compare Andromeda to the ME trilogy as a whole which is the wrong way to do it. Especially when the trilogy reached "member berries" levels of reverence. You need to compare ME:1 to ME:A and on that front, the latter, despite animation issues was more thoughtfully crafted and better in most respects aside from its story. One very major problem that Andromeda has are with its protagonists. The male / female brother or sister dynamic is good with each character's dialog and past being different, but linked. However, Shepard was larger than life, interesting and fun to play. His or her actions were always bold, heroic, aggressive, and just plain memorable. The Ryder twins by comparison are boring, difficult to like or identify with and wooden.



This problem is exemplified as the protagonist is reminded at every turn that he or she isn't their father. A character that's barely there, but being an N7, he's bold and his actions memorable. He's barely there but shapes the game's narrative with what little he says and does via flashbacks and his opening mission. He casts a shadow over the protagonist the entire time and the game makes it hard to become a hero in the same vein as Shepard was. The game presents you with four or five choices in any given situation but all the dialog says the same thing with a tone that you have to really pay attention to in order to tell one option from another. When you replay the game, the dialog options and their results are so generic that its nearly impossible to remember what you chose the first time. The sheer amount of useless dialog and exposition at the hands of the game's worst characters doesn't help with this problem either. The only way to remember the dialog choices you made or to see any impact from them is to be a sarcastic asshole the entire time.



Even then, it comes across as a half-assed impersonation of Dead Pool. It doesn't really work, but its the best you've got. I'll give them credit in that the dialog often comes across more naturally than it did in previous games in some instances. In contrast, each play through of Mass Effect was easily differentiated from another as the dialog was memorable and the consequences were easy to see. Shepard takes action where needed. Shepard instantly commands respect or fear where needed. There is a specific situation where you and your squad are wearing full armor and you find a pair of thieves who may have even murdered the person who's corpse they are looting.



I looked for a clip of this and I couldn't find it. I certainly can't be bothered to go into the game right now and make one. However, we can see how Shepard handles the same situation. In ME2, you find apartment looting going on and you can stop it. Shepard has no option to kill, but intimidates the duo into stopping what they are doing. Shepard is intimidating in or out of armor, while Ryder could be standing there in full armor, with four guns and a Krogan yet still back down in this situation. WTF? You don't have a choice either. You simply back off despite being able to take these two out easily.



It's also extremely difficult to customize them and make them look good after Sarah was given down syndrome at the last minute and Scott's kind of goofy looking to begin with. However, he's far better in his default form than his custom crafted counterparts are due to the creation system being utterly terrible.



The next major issue is that the Kett were a discount version of the Reapers. Essentially, they were doing the same thing and turning everyone else into them. The Reapers harvest organics, turn them into paste and then make shells out of them. This is how they "preserve" the genetic diversity of the galaxy. The Kett essentially do the same thing, but instead of preserving the galaxy's genetic variety they seek to eliminate it. The former is far more interesting and while not wholly originally, the presentation is unique and its a reversal of what we normally see. The Kett are generic bad guys who basically have a desire to eliminate anything that's not them by turning it into them or destroying them. It's an idea that certainly has been a thing in human history but its also a lame motivation for an advanced species and something that's been done time and time again and more competently.



I liked the game, despite how this post will read. One of, if not the biggest problems with Andromeda is the open world nature of it. There is a decent enouhg story and an excellent foundation to build off of even if it is derivative of earlier games. It's unfortunately ruined by awful pacing. The pacing problems are due to the open world nature of the game eliminating any sense of urgency the plot should demand. Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3 all had their side missions and distractions from the main plot, but they served to flesh out the characters and the universe in satisfying ways. Not all of the side missions were winners but many of them had some impact on the narrative even if it was small. Some of them would turn into bigger issues in later games which made them all the more satisfying to replay. Andromeda fills your time with busy work and fetch quests. There is a reverence that the NPC's have for the "Pathfinder" like he or she is some religious figure. They also put menial tasks off on you and many of those quests feel like a huge waste of time to pad the game's length.



The game has about 100 hours of content in it but only 20 or 30 of them hold any meaning and that's the crux of the problem. The focus of the narrative is lost too frequently while playing the game. Exploration is rarely rewarding enough to justify doing it. Most of the time, you just end up in gun fights you've done 100 times before. The only saving grace about this is the combat system is deeper than its ever been and satisfying for the most part. Although, the game's enemies can be bullet sponges on a difficulty level that forces you to be conscious to any significant degree. You have no squad mate control so who you take depends on who's voice and banter you want to listen to. That said, there are hilarious combinations and character arcs between characters that are hidden in this random dialog. Unfortunately, most of you probably never heard it because the banter system was broken for the first few weeks of the game's release. Many of you finished the game or dropped it never to be played again by that point.



The original technical state of the game was inexcusable. If the Kotaku report is accurate (and it seems plausible) then the game we got was surprisingly good for the short development time. However, post launch support was solid and the state of the game six months later is as good or better than that of the trilogy game's which have some fairly annoying bugs to this day. Even at launch you had fewer armor and weapon clipping issues in cutscenes. Sure, facial animations were horrible and even creepy, but today they've done enough work on them that I would dare say they are often better than those of the trilogy. Other cut corners never were fixed such as there only being two faces for all Asari in the game.



On the other hand, the game is good looking and quite a bit of fun if you stick to the primary story. The game's ending is satisfying and gives us an idea of what Mass Effect 3's final mission should have been like. Its built with amazing set pieces that are breathtaking even now. It has gravitas, scope and it makes a fair amount of sense. The boss fight is reasonably good, albeit a bit formulaic. It's still miles better than the boss fights of each of the Trilogy games from a game play perspective. The only reason why ME1's worked is because it was concealed by an extremely strong narrative. ME2's ending was nothing short of epic and inspiring. The only problem was with the mechanics of the boss itself which were dull and very easy on any difficulty. The boss was also a bit out of character as the reason for the Reaper's suddenly going off script was never revealed.



ME3's ending mission was dull and depressing. It was awkwardly paced and concluded in an unsatisfying way that was thematically different in every way from what came before. It was nihilistic and awful. The Extended Cut was slightly better, but players ended up feeling cheated by it. Ultimately, ME:A showed that BioWare learned something from this debacle. The problem is that it went with industry trends of being open world and tried to avoid controversy and creating offense which left many of its characters feeling dull and uninspired. That said, people who finished it can generally agree a sequel would be in order as the setup for future games is all there. Unfortunately, I don't know that we'll get one. I'm also not sure its the right way to go.



The problem is that Mass Effect either needs a total reboot that's keeps the best elements of the trilogy while doing something different with its basic story. Certainly, the last parts of ME3 need to be completely redone. Alternatively, a fourth game could be made pretty easily but the problem with doing so is that BioWare would have to pick a canon ending. Something the company is dead set against doing. Two of the four endings are incompatible with a sequel. One could argue that it would be possible to fast forward time far enough to where the trilogy didn't matter. Sadly, that's problematic too. That would force them to change virtually everything that made Mass Effect, Mass Effect. All the weapons, armors, and everything would need to be different. That's a risky proposition and it was hard enough with the changes they made to Mass Effect Andromeda by going to another galaxy.