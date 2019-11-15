New Mass Effect Game

IdiotInCharge
Referencing TaintedSquirrel's post in the Andromeda thread, it looks like there's another one in the pipe.
And I wouldn't be mad if it was ME:A2 to continue that (but would equally like something new).
Already pre-ordered.it looks like there's another one in the pipe.
It was trendy to shit upon Andromeda but it was and still isan above-average game, and more of an RPG than garbage like Destiny and Borderlands. It at least tried to have a plot, badly written and horribly paced though it be.
Who cares if it was more of an RPG than other games? The game had a ton of problems and was rightly called out for them. It was judged based on other Bioware titles, rightly so, and did not live up to the studio's usual output.
ME:A biggest real issue was shoddy writing and some laughably unneeded and bad characters.
The issues that were drug through the mud by twinstagramers were no worse than issues that existed in the previous three ME games. I played all four games from launch, and all of them had graphical and animation issues, and bad pathing, and other day one issues. It is just that when ME:A came out people either had played patched/fixed versions of the other ME games or they were looking at them through rose colorwd glasses.
Other than having to sit through some cringy dialog, and oddly bad VA, I had one instance where an NPC character skeletal model went apeshit walking up some stairs. ME:A wasn't a great game when compared to the prior three, bit it wasn't the nearly as bad as the trend train made it out to be.
If they are actually going to make a new game, likely as a reboot, they should at least do a short freebee DLC to wrap up ME:A. They won't of course, but the way they left it is kind of a big warnings sign for the new game.
Except the "influencers" told the mob that they must like DA:I and hate ME:A. When in reality ME:A was a far superior game than the single player MMO collect weed and rubble that was DA:I. Even the writing was better. DA:I was all over the place, didn't make sense, had terrible pacing. While the main story of ME:A was very intriguing, the overall arch was great even if there were issues and was affected by the woke plague on a smaller level. I enjoyed ME:A far more than I did DA:I. The latter felt like a chore from beginning to end, while I had genuine excitement for much of ME:A. Sure it doesn't come anywhere near the first 3 games in story / writing, but that's not saying much when you are comparing to the best trilogy ever created.ME: A had. Hell, DA: I had less graphical and animation issues and that team had a lot of issues with Frostbite as well.
Except the "influencers" told the mob that they must like DA:I and hate ME:A. When in reality ME:A was a far superior game than the single player MMO collect weed and rubble that was DA:I. Even the writing was better. DA:I was all over the place, didn't make sense, had terrible pacing. While the main story of ME:A was very intriguing, the overall arch was great even if there were issues and was affected by the woke plague on a smaller level. I enjoyed ME:A far more than I did DA:I. The latter felt like a chore from beginning to end, while I had genuine excitement for much of ME:A. Sure it doesn't come anywhere near the first 3 games in story / writing, but that's not saying much when you are comparing to the best trilogy ever created.
The fact that EA released it on Origin Access early and for free meant a ton of people completely new to Mass Effect tried it, and I think that's where most of the criticism came from. Youtubers who were total Mass Effect noobs.Going against the hive mind, I thought andromeda was a great game. I heard about the backlash against the game in the weeks after it's release but avoided any info on it, I waited a few months till it was patched up a bit and went in blind without any expectations. I went into the game with the mentality of 'I'm going to be playing a sci-fi game, hope it's cool', rather than 'I'm going to be playing a mass effect game, this better be good', and I enjoyed it throughout from start to finish.
There were some players who let themselves get overhyped and overexcited and they ended up with an unrealistic standard in their head that inevitably led to disappointment.
What does Andromeda have to do with bringing back Shepard?it will be easy to bring back Shepherd for the next ME release .... at the start of the game all you need do is reference it to a time before Andromeda (when did Andromeda take place, some 600 years later?). Poof, you're back where it belongs
That mentality is exactly the problem. If you call Andromeda garbage, then what do you call Anthem? Or Fallout 76 even?I can respect your perspective, definitely do not agree with it but to each their own (it has been said that one person's garbage is another persons treasure).
No, it's exactly that. Some people had unrealistic expectations of it, and when it didn't live up to that they started calling it garbage. You are not let down by the game, but by your own expectations of it.not really, the game was a dud in many respects, very boring except for a few play through moments like the Archon's ship and the game was justifiably bashed because many wrong choices were made during its developement
If you call Andromeda garbage, then what do you call Anthem? Or Fallout 76 even?
All the weapons, armors, and everything would need to be different. That's a risky proposition and it was hard enough with the changes they made to Mass Effect Andromeda by going to another galaxy.
Kett can be okay if the Primus launches a war against a replacement Archon. Reapers didn't have strife that I can remember.
And they have biotics, but nobody discussed it. SAM lets Ryder be a powerful biotic? If an actual biotic gets a new implant they are now like Samara?
It's all right for Ryder to be a civilian with some peacekeeping service and basic capabilities but nothing like the Commander level. It does make more boring dialogue. But now they could have Remnant skeptics clashing with Ryder about using their tech, uprisings, etc. and more aggressive options.
Why can't military or other vessels make a trip to Andromeda? More arks. Then they bring over the same weapons, grudges, etc. since they aren't scientists and explorers.
The problem is that Mass Effect either needs a total reboot that's keeps the best elements of the trilogy while doing something different with its basic story.
Shepard needs to survive and a real ending needs to be chosen.
For those that don't know: there is an ending where Shepard survives.
Marauder Shields ending is canon
The short war with the Turians is irrelevant because we already know how everything turns out there. Same thing with the Skyllian Blitz and anything revolving around the issues with Batarians.