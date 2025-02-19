RTX 50 ends 32 bit phyx support

I'm at least glad that someone else thought back to Multi-GPU PhysX and confirmed that it's a valid workaround.This now raises the question of how little of a secondary GPU you can get away with before it's a bottleneck with PhysX enabled; something like a Quadro P620 or GTX 1050 Ti could just run entirely off the PCIe slot, no additional power needed. Can't go too old, though, or else the PhysX secondary GPU won't even be supported by new drivers. (That rules out Kepler and older. Maxwell is probably pushing it, but safe for now.)If anything, the bigger problem is just having PCIe slots left over on modern motherboards - if they have any extra slots, they usually get covered up by today's 3-slot, even 4-slot thick HSFs, and what's left is usually a PCIe x4 slot run through the chipset. (I've been griping about this on LGA1700 and AM5 boards for quite some time, and it's forced me to look very carefully at what to use.)