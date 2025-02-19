RTX 50 ends 32 bit phyx support

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ries-gpus-nvidia-ends-32-bit-cuda-app-support
I know this is older tech now. Guess it shouldn't be too shocking support has ended. It does make me wonder what exactly changed hardware wise that made supporting it on blackwell an issue.
Still some pretty popular games around that still use it, even if they are pushing a decade old now.
Toms lists these ones anyway; Batman Arkham trilogy, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 2, Metro: Last Light, Metro: Exodus, Metro 2033, Mirror's Edge, The Witcher 3, and some older Assassin's Creed titles.
I know this is older tech now. Guess it shouldn't be too shocking support has ended. It does make me wonder what exactly changed hardware wise that made supporting it on blackwell an issue.
Still some pretty popular games around that still use it, even if they are pushing a decade old now.
Toms lists these ones anyway; Batman Arkham trilogy, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 2, Metro: Last Light, Metro: Exodus, Metro 2033, Mirror's Edge, The Witcher 3, and some older Assassin's Creed titles.