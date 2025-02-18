NVIDIA RTX50 series doesn’t support GPU PhysX for 32-bit games

TangledThornz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Jun 12, 2018
- 1,152
So apparently PhysX isn't supported with the new RTX 50 series cards. This is disappointing af for me Batman: Arkham City is one of my all time favorite games that I like to replay every couple of years so I guess I'll just have to hold onto my RTX 2060 for long term I guess.
I'd be nice if nVidia provided a solution for PhsyX to work via the CPU but doubt it'll happen.
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/nvidia-rtx50-series-doesnt-support-gpu-physx-for-32-bit-games/
EDIT: It's been confirmed that 64-bit PhysX (eg Arkham Knight) games work on RTX 50 series.
https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/1irs8xk/rtx_50_series_silently_removed_32bit_physx_support/
