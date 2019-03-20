$399 1280x1440 @ 80Hz per panel (Rift 1 1080×1200 @ 90Hz) Not AMOLED panels 5 on board camera, No external cameras FOV: Undetermined (but not noticable enough in reviews to be different) New Touch controllers the "rings" on the controllers are above the hands instead of below (no hand smashing protectors anymore ^_^ ) Co-made by Lenovo Has a twist lock on the back to adjust the head straps instead of velcro strap speakers instead of headphones (but does have 3.5mm jack), so like the Oculus Go I guess Nose bridge part is supposed to seal out light better One of the more interesting things being added is "passthrough", which it sounds like it will use the on-board cameras and allow you to see the world around you in black and white without taking off the helmet. {} {}