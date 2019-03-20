Yes, the Go and the Rift S will share the same screen - which is why the Rift S is talked about as being a race to the bottom when it comes to the successor of the original Rift. I wouldn't call the Go a fantastic screen compared to other current HMDs like the Vive Pro or Odyssey Plus, it's just better than what was in the original Rift due to the improved optics and the slightly improved resolution. Hell, even the upcoming Oculus Quest uses a much better screen than the Go/Rift S with its resolution of 2880x1600 compared to the 2560x1440 on the Go/Rift S.



What I don't get is why Oculus decided to go higher end on the upcoming Quest when it comes to the screen/optics, but then decided to do a 180 and drop a lower resolution panel into the Rift S. Why not just use what was In the Quest? My guess is that it's a lot cheaper to produce a single LCD panel and they basically just gave up on trying for the Rift "2" for now, so instead they just outsourced it to Lenovo to produce with the Go's panel/optics slapped into the mix and called it a day.



I have a feeling that the Quest will look a lot better as to screen/optics than the Rift S will as it uses the same improved optics but with a much better/higher resolution panel. It's almost as if they switched the two around and what's in the Quest should have been planned for the the Rift S as well when it comes to screen/optics. We'll just have to wait and see how really different the two will be. Just sucks as the Quest can't be tethered/fed by a PC, so we are stuck with whatever they can pump out graphically from a Snapdragon 835... which isn't a whole lot. I'm still thinking the Rift S will be a side grade. Ever so slightly better resolution/optics, but everything else will pretty much be a downgrade from the Rift if you already own one and have it set up/working.

