Hello.. I said Quake II remake to be released like June 6th! Redone with all RTX tech! And best part it's a free upgrade if you own the original disk! And also MULTIPLAYER!!!!!! Woke up today to read this and thought I must be dreaming still. Newest nvidia drivers released mentioned support for Quake II RTX. New GeForce Game Ready 430.86 WHQL drivers provides the optimal gaming experience for Quake II RTX and Assetto Corsa Competizione: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/quake-ii-rtx-game-ready-driver https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/quake-ii-rtx-june-6-release-date/