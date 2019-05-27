Quake II RTX

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by eclypse, May 27, 2019.

Page 1 of 4
  1. May 27, 2019 #1
    eclypse

    eclypse 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,164
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2003
    Hello.. I said Quake II remake to be released like June 6th! Redone with all RTX tech!

    And best part it's a free upgrade if you own the original disk!

    And also MULTIPLAYER!!!!!!

    Woke up today to read this and thought I must be dreaming still.

    Newest nvidia drivers released mentioned support for Quake II RTX.

    New GeForce Game Ready 430.86 WHQL drivers provides the optimal gaming experience for Quake II RTX and Assetto Corsa Competizione:
    https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/quake-ii-rtx-game-ready-driver

    https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/quake-ii-rtx-june-6-release-date/
     
    eclypse, May 27, 2019
    eclypse, May 27, 2019
    #1
    Armenius likes this.
  2. May 27, 2019 #2
    Mchart

    Mchart 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,618
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2004
    Looks like a game that actually requires skill.
     
    Mchart, May 27, 2019
    Mchart, May 27, 2019
    #2
    Armenius likes this.
  3. May 27, 2019 #3
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,177
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Oh crap... Where'd I put the original disk? Lol.
     
    MavericK, May 27, 2019
    MavericK, May 27, 2019
    #3
    Armenius, Pulsar and eclypse like this.
  4. May 27, 2019 #4
    Mchart

    Mchart 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,618
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2004
    Quake 2 is my personal favorite. Team fortress mod sucked up a good portion of my life.
     
    Mchart, May 27, 2019
    Mchart, May 27, 2019
    #4
    blkt, FrgMstr, Armenius and 2 others like this.
  5. May 27, 2019 #5
    eclypse

    eclypse 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,164
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2003
    And they mention this is all open source and people can mod all the expansion paks!
     
    eclypse, May 27, 2019
    eclypse, May 27, 2019
    #5
    Armenius likes this.
  6. May 27, 2019 #6
    eclypse

    eclypse 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,164
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2003
    Wish they would release this for the original Quake as well! That would totally kick some serious ass!

    The original quake and Duke Nukem 3d were my first 2 pc games I bought back in 94! Thise 2 games were the whole reason why I got in to PC's in the first place.

    Quake 2 was the best times I've ever had playing online games. Many late nights in FFA! Spamming up many maps with the Granade launcher! Lol
     
    eclypse, May 27, 2019
    eclypse, May 27, 2019
    #6
    mazeroth and Armenius like this.
  7. May 27, 2019 #7
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,177
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    For me it was Action! Quake II. Sooooo many hours put into multiplayer.
     
    MavericK, May 27, 2019
    MavericK, May 27, 2019
    #7
  8. May 27, 2019 #8
    Pulsar

    Pulsar Gawd

    Messages:
    793
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2001
    LOL. I found my disk. Now I have to find where I put my optical drive.
     
    Pulsar, May 27, 2019
    Pulsar, May 27, 2019
    #8
    MavericK likes this.
  9. May 27, 2019 #9
    eclypse

    eclypse 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,164
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2003
    Oh...lol! Nice! Cause not many use one anymore.

    Glad I have a portable usb DVD drive.
     
    eclypse, May 27, 2019
    eclypse, May 27, 2019
    #9
  10. May 27, 2019 #10
    Mchart

    Mchart 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,618
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2004
    That and Navy Seals mod for Quake.



    That reload sound on the MP5 for navy seals mod brings back some memories.
     
    Mchart, May 27, 2019
    Mchart, May 27, 2019
    #10
    Comixbooks and eclypse like this.
  11. May 28, 2019 #11
    Zorachus

    Zorachus [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,878
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2006
    Quake II was hands down the ebst Quake, mostly because of

    QUAKE ][ CTF baby

    Q2 CTF was probably my most fun experience of all my PC gaming time
     
    Zorachus, May 28, 2019
    Zorachus, May 28, 2019
    #11
    eclypse and Denpepe like this.
  12. May 29, 2019 #12
    Denpepe

    Denpepe [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,286
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2015
    I preferred Sin CTF, that one had some awesome maps.
     
    Denpepe, May 29, 2019
    Denpepe, May 29, 2019
    #12
    Zorachus and eclypse like this.
  13. May 29, 2019 #13
    4saken

    4saken [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,950
    Joined:
    Sep 14, 2004
    Q2 Lithium had me hooked.
     
    4saken, May 29, 2019
    4saken, May 29, 2019
    #13
    revenant and Susquehannock like this.
  14. May 29, 2019 #14
    eclypse

    eclypse 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,164
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2003
    I was a Q2 FFA junky for 5+ years ease. So much so, at one time I had carpal tunnel in both hands! Sucked bad. :/
     
    eclypse, May 29, 2019
    eclypse, May 29, 2019
    #14
    Comixbooks and Zorachus like this.
  15. Jun 6, 2019 #15
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Messages:
    19,822
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2014
     
    Armenius, Jun 6, 2019
    Armenius, Jun 6, 2019
    #15
    Auer likes this.
  16. Jun 6, 2019 #16
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,177
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Performance looks to be a big oof - people are saying ~20 FPS at 720p on a 1080 Ti. :eek:
     
    MavericK, Jun 6, 2019
    MavericK, Jun 6, 2019
    #16
  17. Jun 6, 2019 #17
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,183
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    60fps steady @1080p on my RTX2070.

    Slideshow if I do native 4k, 15fps.

    Just messed around for a few minutes.
     
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    #17
  18. Jun 6, 2019 #18
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Messages:
    19,822
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2014
    Ray tracing on a 1080 Ti, :ROFLMAO:.

    100 FPS on a 2080 Ti at 1920x1080.
     
    Armenius, Jun 6, 2019
    Armenius, Jun 6, 2019
    #18
    AlphaQup, IdiotInCharge and Auer like this.
  19. Jun 6, 2019 #19
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,177
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Just makes me wonder why nVidia even bothered enabling Ray Tracing on the non-RTX cards when it's completely unplayable in apparently any application.

    I can tell you it's not going to make me want to buy an RTX card to play Quake II.
     
    MavericK, Jun 6, 2019
    MavericK, Jun 6, 2019
    #19
  20. Jun 6, 2019 #20
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,183
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    It's just a very playable tech demo anyhow, fun for those that happen to have a RTX card. No biggie.
     
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    #20
  21. Jun 6, 2019 #21
    OliverQueen

    OliverQueen [H]Lite

    Messages:
    118
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2019
    Looks like absolute garbage on my RTX2070 at all resolutions. 60fps ~ 1080p but looks like playing in a snow storm albeit smooth running. Tried updating drivers to the ones that have Quake II RTX support in them according to the blurn on Experience, but still the same. No problems with any other games though which is strange & the menu screens are clear as crystal.
     
    OliverQueen, Jun 6, 2019
    OliverQueen, Jun 6, 2019
    #21
  22. Jun 6, 2019 #22
    odditory

    odditory [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,825
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    Incorrect that its unplayable in any application. Reason why they enabled raytracing for Pascal is for Developers mainly.

    Bleeding edge is bleeding, not sure why that's a big surprise to anyone that's been a fan of tech for any time.
     
    odditory, Jun 6, 2019
    odditory, Jun 6, 2019
    #22
    Armenius likes this.
  23. Jun 6, 2019 #23
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Messages:
    19,822
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2014
    Because everyone online was bitching about it. And now that NVIDIA gave it to them everyone online is bitching about it.
     
    Armenius, Jun 6, 2019
    Armenius, Jun 6, 2019
    #23
    eclypse, horrorshow, IdiotInCharge and 2 others like this.
  24. Jun 6, 2019 #24
    Denpepe

    Denpepe [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,286
    Joined:
    Oct 26, 2015
    Turn on the denoiser? Seen on wccftech demo that they turned it off and it was like very noise image without that.
     
    Denpepe, Jun 6, 2019
    Denpepe, Jun 6, 2019
    #24
    OliverQueen, KazeoHin and Armenius like this.
  25. Jun 6, 2019 #25
    OliverQueen

    OliverQueen [H]Lite

    Messages:
    118
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2019
    I have had a little play & got it running properly now. Got 35fps on my RTX2070 at 2160p which I am happy with there. I know that if I drop it to 1080p, I will get 60fps. The image just seems all that much crisper at 2160p and still smooth enough to play. Would have to see how that changes once several other players and action on the screen together lol
     
    OliverQueen, Jun 6, 2019
    OliverQueen, Jun 6, 2019
    #25
    IdiotInCharge likes this.
  26. Jun 6, 2019 #26
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,183
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    Reflections...

    20190606164942_1.jpg
     
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    #26
    revenant and IdiotInCharge like this.
  27. Jun 6, 2019 #27
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,279
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    It was probably those low budget mice they had back in the day.
     
    Comixbooks, Jun 6, 2019
    Comixbooks, Jun 6, 2019
    #27
  28. Jun 6, 2019 #28
    Bigbacon

    Bigbacon [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    16,060
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2007
    tried it on my 1080ti. ran like crap obviously but it also looked like a blurry mess. everything looks fuzzy and bleh to me. its not the noise thing.

    the MG and chain gun are all fucked up. barely work.

    and why did they change the railgun model to look like ass? the railgun was one of the coolest looking guns.
     
    Last edited: Jun 6, 2019
    Bigbacon, Jun 6, 2019
    Bigbacon, Jun 6, 2019
    #28
  29. Jun 6, 2019 #29
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,183
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    Quake 2 RTX Remaster Screenshot 2019.06.06 - 19.04.48.50.png
     
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    #29
    revenant likes this.
  30. Jun 6, 2019 #30
    TrailRunner

    TrailRunner Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    389
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2012
    Ran it on my rig (GTX1080 and 7700k). At 1080P I got 10 - 11 FPS and terrible lag. Kept lowering the res, and finally at 720x480 was able to get mid-50s. Just like back in 1998!

    Even at 720x480, strafing caused noticeable juddering. The frame rate counter read smooth, but there was noticable skipping. It got worse in areas with high reflective surface, such as the outdoor area/pool on map 1.

    After messing around, I raised the res back to 1080 and changed the renderer to OpenGL, and was locked at 1000 FPS. Smoother than smooth, ha.
     
    TrailRunner, Jun 6, 2019
    TrailRunner, Jun 6, 2019
    #30
  31. Jun 6, 2019 #31
    eclypse

    eclypse 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,164
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2003
    I'll let ya all know how she runs on a 2080ti KingPin eventually.. Not trying to brag but wanting to show best case scenario.
     
    Last edited: Jun 6, 2019
    eclypse, Jun 6, 2019
    eclypse, Jun 6, 2019
    #31
    Auer likes this.
  32. Jun 6, 2019 #32
    Niner21

    Niner21 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    168
    Joined:
    Aug 26, 2018
    Tried it on my setup and it ran fine at 2560 x 1440 with a 2080ti.
     
    Niner21, Jun 6, 2019
    Niner21, Jun 6, 2019
    #32
    AlphaQup, revenant and Auer like this.
  33. Jun 6, 2019 #33
    RazorWind

    RazorWind 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,326
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2001
    Gave this a shot with my 2080 Ti just now. 4K is sorta kinda playable, to the tune of about 35 FPS. As I recall, 35 FPS was considered reasonably good back when Quake II came out, heh. It works a lot better at 1080P. I'm getting about 120-140 FPS.

    It's probably heresy to admit this here, but I don't think I've ever actually played Quake II. I was 13 when it came out, and I didn't get even a half decent gaming PC until a couple of years later.

    I can't help but wonder how much the ray traced graphics alter the actual game, though. I remember when Doom 3 came out, they made a big deal about how they were realistically modeling light and shadow. Something I noticed in this game is that the dark scenes are really dark, kinda reminiscent of Doom 3, but you don't have the flashlight. If you go back to the OpenGL shader, those parts arent anywhere near as dark.

    I do really hope someone makes a mod like this for Half Life. Half Life seems like the sort of game where the ray traced lighting would really shine (ha!). It would probably run even slower, though, since I recall Half Life being a little more detailed.
     
    RazorWind, Jun 6, 2019
    RazorWind, Jun 6, 2019
    #33
  34. Jun 6, 2019 #34
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,183
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    Just a FYI but the lighting in game changes from day to night if you want to, you can set it to match your day.

    Or play in nite mode, evening, day or dawn.
     
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    Auer, Jun 6, 2019
    #34
    Armenius likes this.
  35. Jun 6, 2019 #35
    Bigbacon

    Bigbacon [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    16,060
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2007
    seems resolution scaling makes a HUGE difference in how in looks but also makes a huge difference in FPS.

    1080ti at 720p I was getting a solid 30fps with that setting a 100 but it looked like total ass, I mean complete muddled mess. everything was blurry as fuck. Change that to 120+ and it looks amazing but kills the FPS even more. at 150 I was getting 6fps, 120 I was at 19.

    1080p I can push 30 with resolution scaling at 100 but again it looks SO bad...i mean worse than the original game to me.
     
    Bigbacon, Jun 6, 2019
    Bigbacon, Jun 6, 2019
    #35
  36. Jun 6, 2019 #36
    Bigbacon

    Bigbacon [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    16,060
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2007
    yea this is was kinda cool but also makes the game REALLY hard to play in certain areas.
     
    Bigbacon, Jun 6, 2019
    Bigbacon, Jun 6, 2019
    #36
    TrailRunner and Auer like this.
  37. Jun 6, 2019 #37
    Fuzzy_3D

    Fuzzy_3D Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    196
    Joined:
    May 27, 2007
    If you have horrible input lag, enable frame limiter and vsync in the game options and set your in game res to "@60" refresh.
     
    Fuzzy_3D, Jun 6, 2019
    Fuzzy_3D, Jun 6, 2019
    #37
  38. Jun 6, 2019 #38
    Susquehannock

    Susquehannock 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,502
    Joined:
    Jul 26, 2005
    Lithium was good. For me it was the 'Competition weapons' mod. Spent far too much time in Clan play in that one. Fellow clan members really liked fact that I was good at rockets and grenade, and *not* just another rail whore.
     
    Susquehannock, Jun 6, 2019
    Susquehannock, Jun 6, 2019
    #38
    eclypse likes this.
  39. Jun 7, 2019 #39
    eclypse

    eclypse 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,164
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2003

    Rockets and grenades! My specialty! Much skill involved and not just a point and shoot.
     
    eclypse, Jun 7, 2019
    eclypse, Jun 7, 2019
    #39
    Susquehannock likes this.
  40. Jun 7, 2019 #40
    spine

    spine 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,620
    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2003
    Quake 2 always had hilariously awful input lag, by nature of the game. Combined with the wobbly gun models, it always baffled me how it ever got used for competitive gaming. :confused:

    Here, I made this back in 2009...

    q2_input_lag.jpg

    willmaltby.com/stuff/Quake_2_Input_Lag.mp4

    :ROFLMAO:
     
    spine, Jun 7, 2019
    spine, Jun 7, 2019
    #40
    Armenius and Auer like this.
Page 1 of 4