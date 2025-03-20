Plex pass going up

Wasn't sure if this was the best place to put this, but I am pulling it from slickdeals so 🤷. Anyway... Fyi.

Upcoming Plex Pass Price Increase
As of April 29, 2025, we are increasing the price of our Plex Pass subscription. While this is pretty common for most subscription services, it's not for us. We've held out for more than 10 years, keeping good company with AriZona Iced Tea (tall-boy legends) and Costco (we love a good deal on a hot dog and soda.) But now, in order for us to keep up with rising costs and remain committed to ensuring both Plex Pass and our support for personal media continue to thrive—it's time.
The price increase applies to new and existing subscriptions, with the exception of existing Lifetime Plex Pass holders. The good news is that you can still purchase a Lifetime Plex Pass subscription at the current price of $119.99 USD* before the increase goes into effect on April 29, 2025.
New USD prices as of April 29, 2025 will be:
 Monthly: $6.99
 Yearly: $69.99
 Lifetime: $249.99

If you'd like to lock in a Lifetime Plex Pass subscription at the current rate of $119.99 USD*, you have until April 29, 2025 to do so. Prices for existing monthly and yearly subscriptions will automatically increase with the next renewal after April 29, 2025.
 
Centauri said:
So glad I got Lifetime a few years ago on whatever promo it was on. Definitely under a hundy.
Yeah, think it was $89 on sale or something. Which is reasonable if you need/want things it provided, but my biggest worry is that they fundamentally change their platform in a way you dont want. E.g. maybe they want more money so cave in and push ads to pop up in your server view or whatever
 
I got it in 2022 for $127.XX, must of been a deal at the time or something, well worth it imo.
 
Also, if you have a monthly or yearly plex pass, your users will need to pay for a sub to stream from you. $1.99/mo or $19.99/year.
If you have Lifetime, then your users don't need to pay to stream from you.
 
I ended up getting mine in 2021 for $84
1742517795399.png
 
I have a lifetime subscription from years ago, but at this point, isn't there a free alternative that rivals what the paid Plex pass does yet? Jellyfin, emby or something? I don't want or need "live TV" or "DVR" and the app shows a lot of stuff that is other than my own server. I'd almost want to downgrade to something more streamlined.
 
While there are alternatives. Plex is still the best imo. And if you have a lifetime pass the users that you invited to your server don’t need to pay for a remote pass/monthly pass. Also they will be able to stream from mobile app without 1 min restriction or having to purchase the 1 time $5 fee.
 
I've had a pass for years and it's worth the money to me. The free streaming Plex stuff can be unpinned from your Plex view if you only want to see your own content. We stream Plex to Roku's in all the rooms, and I can watch remotely if needed. I also use PlexAmp for all my music streaming at home/work/car so no need to pay for a music service.
 
kirbyrj said:
I have a lifetime subscription from years ago, but at this point, isn't there a free alternative that rivals what the paid Plex pass does yet? Jellyfin, emby or something? I don't want or need "live TV" or "DVR" and the app shows a lot of stuff that is other than my own server. I'd almost want to downgrade to something more streamlined.
I swapped to Jellyfin years ago and it works at least as well as Plex ever did. The reason I swapped was the idiotic requirement to login to Plex to view the stuff locally that's on my own damn home server. One of the reasons I wanted this was for the other people in the house to have access especially when the internet went down. With Jellyfin the movies, shows and music on my server are easily accessible to anyone in the house and I don't need to pay a dime for this.
 
kirbyrj said:
I have a lifetime subscription from years ago, but at this point, isn't there a free alternative that rivals what the paid Plex pass does yet? Jellyfin, emby or something? I don't want or need "live TV" or "DVR" and the app shows a lot of stuff that is other than my own server. I'd almost want to downgrade to something more streamlined.
Jellyfin is a fork off of Emby... at least it started that way.. not sure if they are carving their own way or not yet.. but if it is still the same.. then Jellyfin is Emby.. but all features are free...
Emby is sort of like Plex in a way.. they have free model.. and "Plex pass".. or what Emby calls premium..

The Live TV/Tuner/DVR option is free in Jellyfin .. Premium is required in Emby to get that
 
cdoublejj said:
One day they will start selling everyone's data to the RIAA and MPAA to make up for inflation
lol Plex has been in the bed of those two for a while...
I'm thinking people do not realize what telemetry data is shared nowdays with Plex...
I'll just say there have been instances where people have gotten lawsuits due to shared Plex libraries.. I'll leave it at that
 
jlbenedict said:
lol Plex has been in the bed of those two for a while...
I'm thinking people do not realize what telemetry data is shared nowdays with Plex...
I'll just say there have been instances where people have gotten lawsuits due to shared Plex libraries.. I'll leave it at that
To be fair - those people hosted their Plex out of a data center versus actually in their house - so there was far more than telemetry available to nail them.
 
aliaskary77 said:
Been debating getting lifetime for years. Will probably jump on this now.
Same. I've been waiting for the $80 sales I always hear about but have never seen one.

I don't actually need any of the paid features but hardware transcoding would be nice. I'm having trouble deciding if spending $120 to avoid maybe, possibly, paying $250 in the future makes sense lol.
 
I've never understood the appeal of Plex over using something like Kodi and just playing files directly on stick or TV or playing files directly on HTPC. With most codecs hardware decoded now on devices (even AV1 is done with the cheapest Android TVs), I haven't need transcoding since the aughts. I would never pay for a sub for something like this and yet the name is ubiquitous.
 
aldamon said:
With most codecs hardware decoded now on devices (even AV1 is done with the cheapest Android TVs), I haven't need transcoding since the aughts.
I imagine that someone who wants to view their media via a smafo on the other side of the globe would want the encoding to be different there from what one would like at home on a huge 8k panel.

Personally, I'd also not want that monstrosity attached to it, but apart from that I can see the attractiveness of what is offered.
 
aldamon said:
I've never understood the appeal of Plex over using something like Kodi and just playing files directly on stick or TV or playing files directly on HTPC. With most codecs hardware decoded now on devices (even AV1 is done with the cheapest Android TVs), I haven't need transcoding since the aughts. I would never pay for a sub for something like this and yet the name is ubiquitous.
I use Kodi on the HTPC in my living room. Plex on the same library is great for viewing on the phone or laptop, especially when travelling. I have not had the need for Plex Pass, but two things are enticing....allow download to local, and I didnt know, but sharing with other users (kids) outside wont be charged. So far, no one complained about 1 minute streams. Might have to look up the benefits again.
 
1742572118740.png


I've been using Plex for a long time and glad I locked it in at this price. Meanwhile I'm still on version 1.41.3.9314 and can't update because of my environment (iocage jail on TrueNAS Core / FreeBSD 13.3).

Hoping zvault.io project takes off and continues making a community NAS based on FreeBSD. Migration for my whole environment (much more than Plex) into something like TrueNAS Scale or unRAID is going to be a giant PITA.
 
emphy said:
I imagine that someone who wants to view their media via a smafo on the other side of the globe would want the encoding to be different there from what one would like at home on a huge 8k panel.
Not even other side of the globe, simply while their out and about no a mobile device. That said, I have zero interest in watching stuff off Plex remotely, 100% of my viewing has and always will be at home. I will say having the restriction of not being to use a tablet inside my home though is a major bummer, but there are ways around that... simply don't watch it on a damn tablet, which was more for my kid's benefit, but that largely isn't an issue at all for me since he doesn't use his tablet except to play the occasional minecraft.
 
emphy said:
I imagine that someone who wants to view their media via a smafo on the other side of the globe would want the encoding to be different there from what one would like at home on a huge 8k panel.

Personally, I'd also not want that monstrosity attached to it, but apart from that I can see the attractiveness of what is offered.
I see. I understand the transcoding use-case better, but with modern storage sizes on phones, and ubiquitous streaming apps now as opposed to many years ago, that wouldn't really be useful to us. When we travel, I just load movies on my device (which decodes literally everything in VLC) or watch what's on the plane. If this is the killer app for the paywall, I'll leave you all to it. The rest of the paid feature list doesn't look interesting.
 
jlbenedict said:
lol Plex has been in the bed of those two for a while...
I'm thinking people do not realize what telemetry data is shared nowdays with Plex...
I'll just say there have been instances where people have gotten lawsuits due to shared Plex libraries.. I'll leave it at that
sk3tch said:
To be fair - those people hosted their Plex out of a data center versus actually in their house - so there was far more than telemetry available to nail them.
They were also caught selling access which is a violation of the TOS which is why Plex terminated their accounts and the bulk were hosted out of one data center.

I bought my lifetime in 2017 for $75 and no regrets. I don't use it very much since I still mostly use some of the tools with TiVo. My siblings use it more than I do. I also have Jellyfin installed as a backup, but have never actually tried to use it. My biggest complaint about all of these platforms is I am spoiled by TiVo who has seamless trickplay like fast forward, rewind, frame by frame, etc even when streaming from another TiVo. You literally can't tell the difference between streaming and a local copy. If one of these streaming services could nail that functionality, I would finally dump my TiVos.
 
brennok said:
They were also caught selling access which is a violation of the TOS which is why Plex terminated their accounts and the bulk were hosted out of one data center.

I bought my lifetime in 2017 for $75 and no regrets. I don't use it very much since I still mostly use some of the tools with TiVo. My siblings use it more than I do. I also have Jellyfin installed as a backup, but have never actually tried to use it. My biggest complaint about all of these platforms is I am spoiled by TiVo who has seamless trickplay like fast forward, rewind, frame by frame, etc even when streaming from another TiVo. You literally can't tell the difference between streaming and a local copy. If one of these streaming services could nail that functionality, I would finally dump my TiVos.
I love my tivo. Once it dies, I'm ditching cable finally :(. It's the only reason I still pay a huge amount per month to Comcast. Cable card support is dead and Comcast will no longer activate or move them on devices. I love the trick play stuff, and the tivo ui is just rock solid. The closest thing I gather is directv streaming which I may go for once it's time.
 
GoldenTiger said:
I love my tivo. Once it dies, I'm ditching cable finally :(. It's the only reason I still pay a huge amount per month to Comcast. Cable card support is dead and Comcast will no longer activate or move them on devices. I love the trick play stuff, and the tivo ui is just rock solid. The closest thing I gather is directv streaming which I may go for once it's time.
Just run PyTiVo if it is lifetime. You can still pull, just can't push anymore. I have an older bolt with lifetime and no CableCARD that is only used with PyTiVo to pull content to the TiVo. The only reason I use Plex is if I need subtitles. At one point someone made a fork of the main PyTiVo with subtitle support but it was hit or miss.

Yup once Frontier kills TV and CableCARD no idea what I will do. They don't even sell TV to new customers.
 
I use Plex for live tv and dvr. It works well and will grab jeopardy and wheel of fortune of every night to watch and skip through the commercials. It does the same thing I used my ReplayTV for 20 years ago except Plex and my HDHomeRun Flex 4K were less than the lifetime sub for a single ReplayTV.
 
