Plex pass going up

Wasn't sure if this was the best place to put this, but I am pulling it from slickdeals so. Anyway... Fyi.Upcoming Plex Pass Price IncreaseAs of April 29, 2025, we are increasing the price of our Plex Pass subscription. While this is pretty common for most subscription services, it's not for us. We've held out for more than 10 years, keeping good company with AriZona Iced Tea (tall-boy legends) and Costco (we love a good deal on a hot dog and soda.) But now, in order for us to keep up with rising costs and remain committed to ensuring both Plex Pass and our support for personal media continue to thrive—it's time.The price increase applies to new and existing subscriptions, with the exception of existing Lifetime Plex Pass holders. The good news is that you can still purchase a Lifetime Plex Pass subscription at the current price of $119.99 USD* before the increase goes into effect on April 29, 2025.New USD prices as of April 29, 2025 will be:Monthly: $6.99Yearly: $69.99Lifetime: $249.99If you'd like to lock in a Lifetime Plex Pass subscription at the current rate of $119.99 USD*, you have until April 29, 2025 to do so. Prices for existing monthly and yearly subscriptions will automatically increase with the next renewal after April 29, 2025.