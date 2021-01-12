OLED is not good for much else.I can't wait to see some specs. Did they say "monitor" or gaming monitor <- that's the important question for me.
Why do you think they will be only 60hz? LG OLED tv have been 120hz for a couple years. I do expect the monitors to be stupid expensive cause it is a "gaming/Pro" monitor.Pretty certain to be 60hz if they didn't mention anything. Also, I'm guessing since it is a pro monitor my guess is that it will be $4,999 as a price. Also, by "soon" I bet it will be available in the 2nd half of 2021. But maybe I a bit jaded ;-)
I am assuming because it is a 'pro' monitor. Plus, I don't think this monitor has the same type of oled panel that the LG TV's have.Why do you think they will be only 60hz? LG OLED tv have been 120hz for a couple years. I do expect the monitors to be stupid expensive cause it is a "gaming" monitor.
Or you could wall mount a 48" OLED right now and move your desk back a foot.All I want is 32' 4k 144hz+... It'll be another 4-5 years is my guess.
So it is going to be a low volume stupid expansive monitor like all the other OLED monitors released over the years.flatpanelhd says this isn't an LG panel, so it being 60hz is not that unusual. There aren't that many sources for OLED panels, so it may be a JOLED or Sony panel and in that case 60hz and $5-$10K++ pricing is likely.
Not really buyable IMO unless all of those things are wrong.
My desk is built into my wall most circumstances probably not a bad idea.Or you could wall mount a 48" OLED right now and move your desk back a foot.
Or later this year, wall mount the 42" and move your desk back 6 inches
So it is going to be a low volume stupid expansive monitor like all the other OLED monitors released over the years.
Of course. OLED will never be suitable for the consumer desktop market unless signifigant advances are made with the technology, or another type of emissive panel supercedes it.
You're living in the past man. Plenty of people on this forum are already using them as monitors.
Keep waiting Felicia. Your missing out.Plenty of people using TV's as monitors, yeah. I'll pass. Let me know when they make something under 40".
We are jumping, but I believe if it was a 120hz panel then they would have put that as a major point in the press release.Has there actually been solid confirmation that the LG is a 60Hz monitor or are we just jumping to conclusions?