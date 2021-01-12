OLED MONITORS!!!!!

R

RadXge

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
2,847
About time!

Dell also launched an OLED monitor a few years ago but was cancelled due to image quality concerns.
 
O

oledguy1

n00b
Joined
May 16, 2017
Messages
54
Pretty certain to be 60hz if they didn't mention anything. Also, I'm guessing since it is a pro monitor my guess is that it will be $4,999 as a price. Also, by "soon" I bet it will be available in the 2nd half of 2021. But maybe I a bit jaded ;-)
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,354
oledguy1 said:
Pretty certain to be 60hz if they didn't mention anything. Also, I'm guessing since it is a pro monitor my guess is that it will be $4,999 as a price. Also, by "soon" I bet it will be available in the 2nd half of 2021. But maybe I a bit jaded ;-)
Click to expand...
Why do you think they will be only 60hz? LG OLED tv have been 120hz for a couple years. I do expect the monitors to be stupid expensive cause it is a "gaming/Pro" monitor.
 
Last edited:
O

oledguy1

n00b
Joined
May 16, 2017
Messages
54
vegeta535 said:
Why do you think they will be only 60hz? LG OLED tv have been 120hz for a couple years. I do expect the monitors to be stupid expensive cause it is a "gaming" monitor.
Click to expand...
I am assuming because it is a 'pro' monitor. Plus, I don't think this monitor has the same type of oled panel that the LG TV's have.
 
S

Sancus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 1, 2013
Messages
1,038
flatpanelhd says this isn't an LG panel, so it being 60hz is not that unusual. There aren't that many sources for OLED panels, so it may be a JOLED or Sony panel and in that case 60hz and $5-$10K++ pricing is likely.

Not really buyable IMO unless all of those things are wrong.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,354
Sancus said:
flatpanelhd says this isn't an LG panel, so it being 60hz is not that unusual. There aren't that many sources for OLED panels, so it may be a JOLED or Sony panel and in that case 60hz and $5-$10K++ pricing is likely.

Not really buyable IMO unless all of those things are wrong.
Click to expand...
So it is going to be a low volume stupid expansive monitor like all the other OLED monitors released over the years.
 
G

Greyson

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 27, 2012
Messages
72
vegeta535 said:
So it is going to be a low volume stupid expansive monitor like all the other OLED monitors released over the years.
Click to expand...

Of course. OLED will never be suitable for the consumer desktop market unless signifigant advances are made with the technology, or another type of emissive panel supercedes it.
 
Y

you2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2004
Messages
1,239
Well LG has already indicated by late 2021 or early 2022 they will be releasing a number of other OLED monitors after this one so while I think this one might not be the perfect consumer monitor the wait is almost over...
 
V

Vega

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2004
Messages
6,558
Another 60 Hz garbage. Dell did a 4K 32" OLED monitor FOUR YEARS AGO and this is all LG could come up with? Yikes.
 
M

MistaSparkul

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 5, 2012
Messages
1,604
Has there actually been solid confirmation that the LG is a 60Hz monitor or are we just jumping to conclusions?
 
Y

you2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2004
Messages
1,239
In the pr release they specify this was targeted for video editors and has exceptional tonality gradiant. But they also noted other types of oled monitors would be available soon... so my hope is by early 2022 at the very least a good consumer monitor will be released in the sub 30 inch range.
 
I

illli

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2005
Messages
1,347
its got the word "pro" in it, so you know what that means: $$$$
wouldn't surprise me if this went 2-3k
I'm more interested in the 42inch tv. Thats almost small enough for me consider
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top