Oculus Quest 2

Might as well start an owners thread since there is not one yet. I have used my Quest 2 a little bit for now and here are my impressions coming from CV1.



First, the image is absolutely beautiful. There is still just a hint of SDE but it is equivalent to what you see in 27" 1080p monitor. Like one of those cheap 144hz VA monitors from AOC and myriad others using the same panel. It is only visible if you look for it but during game it dissappears and everything looks crystal clear. There is, to my dissapointment, some glare. An improvement over CV1 but I am picky about this and it still bothers me. Edge to edge clarity is not particularly good either, but then again my IPD is a little bit bigger than 68mm and I have to use the glasses spacer so my eyes are further away from the sweetspot than what is optimal. Blacks are not as bad as I feared. I mean, they are grey but CV1 did not show true blacks either. I can live with it, for now.



Audio is terrible. CV1 had perfect audio solution, right behind Index in quality so why the hell Oculus stopped using it? Oh well, I dug up an old pair of Koss Porta Pros and they work perfectly, they do not get in the way and they sound fantastic for the price.



After CV1 the strap on Quest 2 sucks. It offers no support what so ever, all the weight is resting on your face. I have to change this to something else, ASAP.



These are my thoughts.