More DLSS...

Discussion in 'nVidia Flavor' started by Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 2:37 PM.

  1. Dec 19, 2019 at 2:37 PM #1
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,074
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    Starting a thread here, Thanks to Snowdog who posted originally in this thread.

    https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/deliver-us-the-moon-nvidia-dlss/

    With the Turing architecture, we set out to change gaming with two big leaps in graphics: real-time ray tracing, and AI accelerated graphics. Ray tracing provides the next generation of visual fidelity, and our first use of real-time AI, DLSS, boosts performance so you can enjoy that fidelity at higher frame rates.

    As an AI algorithm, DLSS is constantly learning and improving. Deliver Us The Moon demonstrates this continuous improvement, with DLSS delivering a 1.6x+ boost in frame rate while providing comparable image quality to native resolution with Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA).

    This means that gamers can play at higher output resolutions and frame rates with ray tracing enabled - the GeForce RTX 2060 delivers 80 FPS at 1080p with RT and DLSS, and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti owners can enjoy the definitive 4K 60 FPS ray-traced experience.
     
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 2:37 PM
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 2:37 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 19, 2019 at 2:41 PM #2
    Dayaks

    Dayaks [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,409
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2012
    Ah, the biggest tech disappointment (for me) of last two years is returning to the spotlight.....
     
    Dayaks, Dec 19, 2019 at 2:41 PM
    Dayaks, Dec 19, 2019 at 2:41 PM
    #2
    kirbyrj likes this.
  3. Dec 19, 2019 at 3:21 PM #3
    Snowdog

    Snowdog [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,755
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2006
    This version of DLSS has three settings: Quality, Balanced, and Performance.

    Even the "Quality" setting improves performance.

    Though some third party validation would be nice. Maybe HWUB will take another look.
     
    Snowdog, Dec 19, 2019 at 3:21 PM
    Snowdog, Dec 19, 2019 at 3:21 PM
    #3
  4. Dec 19, 2019 at 3:51 PM #4
    SPARTAN VI

    SPARTAN VI [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,334
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2004
    SPARTAN VI, Dec 19, 2019 at 3:51 PM
    SPARTAN VI, Dec 19, 2019 at 3:51 PM
    #4
  5. Dec 19, 2019 at 3:55 PM #5
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,074
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    The video demo is about the FPS. Youre not supposed to see a IQ difference :)

    Indeed they look the same, 1080p. Huge FPS difference.
     
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 3:55 PM
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 3:55 PM
    #5
  6. Dec 19, 2019 at 3:57 PM #6
    SPARTAN VI

    SPARTAN VI [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,334
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2004
    Ahh, so the video is comparing TAA vs DLSS. Derp.
     
    SPARTAN VI, Dec 19, 2019 at 3:57 PM
    SPARTAN VI, Dec 19, 2019 at 3:57 PM
    #6
    Auer likes this.
  7. Dec 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM #7
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,074
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    More so, to showcase that a 2060 can do RTX ON with acceptable FPS and IQ with DLSS.
     
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM
    #7
  8. Dec 19, 2019 at 4:59 PM #8
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,074
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    Well the damn game is on Steams winter sale, 20% off..
     
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 4:59 PM
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 4:59 PM
    #8
  9. Dec 19, 2019 at 8:16 PM #9
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,074
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2018
    I picked up the game, here are some quick 1080p screens, everything maxed out. RTX2070 on a 75Hz monitor.
    Reflections are good, the first shot shows two different reflections of "Me" in the windows of a space station.

    Deliver Us The Moon Fortuna Screenshot 2019.12.19 - 20.08.11.28.png
    Deliver Us The Moon Fortuna Screenshot 2019.12.19 - 18.51.05.17.png
     
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 8:16 PM
    Auer, Dec 19, 2019 at 8:16 PM
    #9