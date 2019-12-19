More DLSS...

Starting a thread here, Thanks to Snowdog who posted originally in this thread. https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/deliver-us-the-moon-nvidia-dlss/ With the Turing architecture, we set out to change gaming with two big leaps in graphics: real-time ray tracing, and AI accelerated graphics. Ray tracing provides the next generation of visual fidelity, and our first use of real-time AI, DLSS, boosts performance so you can enjoy that fidelity at higher frame rates. As an AI algorithm, DLSS is constantly learning and improving. Deliver Us The Moon demonstrates this continuous improvement, with DLSS delivering a 1.6x+ boost in frame rate while providing comparable image quality to native resolution with Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA). This means that gamers can play at higher output resolutions and frame rates with ray tracing enabled - the GeForce RTX 2060 delivers 80 FPS at 1080p with RT and DLSS, and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti owners can enjoy the definitive 4K 60 FPS ray-traced experience.