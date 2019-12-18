Nvidia announces 6 more games with ray tracing

Some more RT coming up, nice to see that As part of GTC 2019, Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference, six fresh PC games have been revealed which will support ray tracing. The most high-profile effort being the battle royale Ring of Elysium, which is already out and will benefit from ray tracing via an update (although exactly when it might arrive wasn’t mentioned). The others are unreleased titles, namely: Boundary, Convallaria, F.I.S.T, Project X, and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII. https://www.techradar.com/news/nvid...acing-including-a-popular-battle-royale-title