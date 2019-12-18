Nvidia announces 6 more games with ray tracing

    Auer

    Some more RT coming up, nice to see that :cool:

    As part of GTC 2019, Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference, six fresh PC games have been revealed which will support ray tracing.

    The most high-profile effort being the battle royale Ring of Elysium, which is already out and will benefit from ray tracing via an update (although exactly when it might arrive wasn’t mentioned).

    The others are unreleased titles, namely: Boundary, Convallaria, F.I.S.T, Project X, and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII.

    https://www.techradar.com/news/nvid...acing-including-a-popular-battle-royale-title
     
    Meeho

    Wow!
     
    IdiotInCharge

    Might be interesting to see, for those that have the hardware, especially since the game itself isn't that graphically demanding. It's not a terrible game either considering, and they did just release their public DX12 beta.
     
    GhostCow

    A bunch of games I haven't heard of and probably won't care about. Great.
     
    IdiotInCharge

    That's every new game until you hear about them and one or more gives you a reason to care about them.
     
    Auer

    Please let us know if there's anything else you probably won't care about. it's fascinating.

    Thanks
     
    purple_monster

    hes right, lackluster list, but how about if i get you a ray tracing demo of some car keys jingling
     
    jardows

    I think some of the "slower" games would benefit the most from good raytracing. Fast-paced games you are less likely to be able to appreciate the improved details.
     
    blackmomba

    Maybe next year we'll get 6 more
     
    viivo

    Hell yeah, I love effects you have to remind yourself to stop and look at to justify the performance hit.
     
    Mode13

    On the front page this thread is showing as "Nvidia announces 6 more"

    I thought it was going to be more video cards.. 1569 Super 6969 Ti

    whew....

    RoE is a weird game to be getting RTX. It's definitely just a showcase for attention, nobody is going to take the frame rate hit to have RTX enabled in a battle royale like that. But, more RTX support is good for those who bought in early.
     
    lostinseganet

    Soulcalibur plz
     
    Revdarian

    OK I was irked about not knowing these titles and already saw why, they are Chinese made games.

    I don't state this as an offense, just that I doubt that they will suddenly become massively popular in the west.
     
    KazeoHin

    Get going on making the Original Unreal with RTX. I'd buy an RTX card for that and Quake 2.
     
    Dark12

    From what I hear quake 2 was meh with RTX.

    Plus it's a twitch shooter. You need all those frames. I think it's purpose was more of a tech demo.

    Unreal would be awesome though, i agree.
     
    Mode13

    Mmm Unreal.. those reflections on that polished floor during the intro. I was sure that was the apex of all things that would every be real time graphics at the time :p
     
    Auer

    Q2 is a bucket of fun with RTX, 1080p @60fps.

    Nobody played Q2 at 144fps at launch.
     
