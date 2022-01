It really sucks, but you're right. Reviews are never going to be the same. From both stances. Removing the MSRP comparison (from current offerings to past ones, or each other) is a big one. I usually go for the best bang for my buck. I have no real brand loyalty. So, this is going to be a bit rough for me.Review sites? Yea.... I hate influencers, because well... they try and influence. I don't want that. I want a down and dirty, give the me the facts and details, the pros and cons, and let me decide. I don't want it to be a sponsorship, I don't want it to be a "buy it because Douggie said so, SMASH THAT LIKE AND FOLLOW BUTTON!". I want it to be a real review. They really have become pretty rare lately (in comparison to a decade ago). YouTube (TechTubers) has some decent stuff, but even then it isn't as good as the written style, IMO. I don't want a car salesman. I don't want a cheerleader (well... maybe I do, but she has to work for the Cowboys). I want someone I can trust, that gives me the down and dirty, the good and the bad. Like what [H]ardOCP was back in the day (although, I 100% understand why that's wasn't sustainable anymore). There's still a few places out there, and some have some of the old review crew from [H], but it's far from what it was. And, it's only going to get worse.This article was one of those things that makes you think. You're right, but I really hope some things move past that and we do get the MSRP back (and back on track to the non-inflated numbers), and the influencer craze dies out leaving the legitimate and better review system (both Youtube and written).