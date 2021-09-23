What's a computer?

staknhalo

staknhalo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 11, 2007
Messages
1,595
https://www.theverge.com/22684730/students-file-folder-directory-structure-education-gen-z

FILE NOT FOUND​

A generation that grew up with Google is forcing professors to rethink their lesson plans


Catherine Garland, an astrophysicist, started seeing the problem in 2017. She was teaching an engineering course, and her students were using simulation software to model turbines for jet engines. She’d laid out the assignment clearly, but student after student was calling her over for help. They were all getting the same error message: The program couldn’t find their files.

Garland thought it would be an easy fix. She asked each student where they’d saved their project. Could they be on the desktop? Perhaps in the shared drive? But over and over, she was met with confusion. “What are you talking about?” multiple students inquired. Not only did they not know where their files were saved — they didn’t understand the question.

Gradually, Garland came to the same realization that many of her fellow educators have reached in the past four years: the concept of file folders and directories, essential to previous generations’ understanding of computers, is gibberish to many modern students.
Click to expand...
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
4,391
I’d buy it, I had to fight teachers in my district to teach things like file/folder structures in Elementary. And I fight teachers on it yearly.
 
S

SvenBent

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
3,308
its a general issue as we try to hide technical details to make things look more nice, people are unaware of how things work.

Hidding file extension in windows. People cant rename a file extion now og see the different a document and a executable file that just have the icon of a document.
Email client are hiding email address and just showing display names . People are no unable to verify if the email address is legit.
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
3,409
This is at once great and terrible.

Great because, for many tasks, you shouldn't need to know where everything is located. It's a testament to the improving ease of use in technology. We shouldn't want people to have to navigate file systems; computing isn't supposed to be a masochistic affair where you get a kick out of making things painful.

At the same time, you should have at least a basic grasp of what a file system is and where files might be found. I look at it like a calculator: yes, it's great to make life easier, but you should still understand some math.
 
Youn

Youn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 22, 2007
Messages
5,815
c324392653694ec4d9a1a3eddf81dad3.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top