Half-Life: Alex (VR-only)

But you have to at least have the Index controllers to play, right? This will probably get some people to at least look in to the existing and forthcoming VR technology, and that is a good thing. But I wouldn't necessarily call any Half-Life title the "killer app" that will get people standing in line for a Black Friday deal or whatever. Which is strange, because as a whole, the Half-Life intellectual property is pretty solid.... if you stop counting at about 2008 I'd say. I think that's the big problem. You have an entire generation probably scratching their heads right now, thinking "wtf is half-life." I recall a younger student I lived with playing HL: 2 on their PS3 around 2007, and they were overall not impressed, or compelled at all to delve into the other titles. The same person probably played and loved Portal later, and never realized they were made by the same developer.



Even when Facebook bought Oculus, I was thinking "oh wow Facebook made a move maybe they will develop some type of compelling communication application akin to Second Life or VR chat, that will suddenly have Facebook users buying an Oculus or people that want an Oculus signing up for FB..." but that has not happened.



Also if I was dropping a grand on a single purchase, I probably wouldn't flinch either. The consensus on those people is: good for them. I figure they make up a very small portion of the market. But comparing $1000 GPU to $1000 proprietary input device is almost apples and oranges.



I would say they'd almost have more of a gambit creating a CS:VR game... There are certainly more people playing CS than HL right now. So maybe they have more planned and are just testing the waters.