Half-Life: Alex (VR-only)

You are using absolutes there... Try $300 for a tethered Quest. Yes, the "premium" VR experience is going to run $1K... but there are many other VR options out there at well below half that. I know lots of gamers that didn't flinch much spending upwards of $1K on just a high end GPU for pancake gaming.And the most expensive game release of the decade goes to....
Or just trying to push a technology that has already existed for several years now, with limited adoption due to lack of killer apps.
But you have to at least have the Index controllers to play, right? This will probably get some people to at least look in to the existing and forthcoming VR technology, and that is a good thing. But I wouldn't necessarily call any Half-Life title the "killer app" that will get people standing in line for a Black Friday deal or whatever. Which is strange, because as a whole, the Half-Life intellectual property is pretty solid.... if you stop counting at about 2008 I'd say. I think that's the big problem. You have an entire generation probably scratching their heads right now, thinking "wtf is half-life." I recall a younger student I lived with playing HL: 2 on their PS3 around 2007, and they were overall not impressed, or compelled at all to delve into the other titles. The same person probably played and loved Portal later, and never realized they were made by the same developer.
The good news is that this will further drive VR adoption and market share... fostering more development in both the tech and in VR games, as well as help to further drive down cost in the long run.
No, other controllers and headsets are supported, as is standing, room-scale AND seated...But you have to at least have the Index controllers to play, right?
Err, nope. It will play just fine with Rift Touch, Rift S and Quest controllers - they all are pretty much on par with the Index controllers and SteamVR already maps them all quite well. The original Vive wands may be a little more problematic as to great/seamless hand control, but all the other will be fine.
Even when Facebook bought Oculus, I was thinking "oh wow Facebook made a move maybe they will develop some type of compelling communication application akin to Second Life or VR chat, that will suddenly have Facebook users buying an Oculus or people that want an Oculus signing up for FB..." but that has not happened.
Also if I was dropping a grand on a single purchase, I probably wouldn't flinch either. The consensus on those people is: good for them. I figure they make up a very small portion of the market. But comparing $1000 GPU to $1000 proprietary input device is almost apples and oranges.
I would say they'd almost have more of a gambit creating a CS:VR game... There are certainly more people playing CS than HL right now. So maybe they have more planned and are just testing the waters.
Let's call that 'linear' to keep the confusion downf you mean on-rails like how some considered HL2 to be, well, that's an entirely different thing
You're really going to the extreme here... You can play Alyx on Windows Mixed Reality headsets too if you want. You can play this on any number of VR headsets that have been out for a while including all Oculus and Vives which you can get for relatively cheap. The Oculus Quest, Rift S are $400 and are great options. You also don't need any extremely powerful $1000 computer to play VR either so yes the best experience will be on more expensive setups, but it's still the same game and can be enjoyed just as well using a cheaper setup. It's like the difference between a game on Ultra and Medium to High settings... it'll still be enjoyable.And the most expensive game release of the decade goes to....
I never really doubted it. I know Valve has a history with delays, but I think the reception this game gets is perhaps more important for them than any previous release. It's been 12 years since we got half life, but it's also been a while since Valve really presented themselves as as game developer. This is also really the first AAA game release designed from the ground up for VR. It hits a lot of important milestones for both Valve as a game developer and VR as a technology as a whole, and could end up impacting the future of both. I think they waited as long as they did to announce so that they could be 100% confident there would be no delays, valve time, "when its ready", etc.Wait, does this mean we're ACTUALLY going to get HL: Alyx in March!? I won't believe it until I see it!