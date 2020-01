562972 235.1 2012-07-02T18:28:38Z

Notes –

•**PC users please do not grab this build (yet)**

oPC build has ran into some late issues that seems to prevent it from loading.

•Includes multiple script/code dependencies.

•Stability: General stability appeared decent, however there are some data issues around.

•If you have Rag issues, check here first:

ohttps://devstar.rockstargames.com/wiki/index.php/Rag



Build Info –

•Version added to Bugstar as 235.1

•Data, script & code (game & rage) labelled as: GTA5_[ALL]_version_235.1

•Code: GameCL#2734518; RageCL#2734551

oPlus 2735066, 2734751, 2734945, 2735006, 2735550, 2735709, 2736034, 2735895, 2736235,

•Base ScriptCL# 2734393

•Base DataCL# 2734589

•Audio CL# 2721528



Known Issues –

•Issues with data from the weekend rebuild – some LOD/collision issues, plus 556652

•562755: [PT] Player could not deliver Crook in custody to precinct garage, no custody bar present while Crook is being herded.

•553198 - [PC] Crash after reloading a save game - CReplayInterfaceManager::AddInterface

•MP syncing bugs

•Release config renders overly dark - 472268

