GPU Suggestion for while I wait..

I am putting together a new build, probably a Ryzen 5600X on a B550 board, and I need a new GPU but I'm not paying $1200 for what I'd like to have. Due to some life circumstances, I've been out of the loop for the past 8 or 9 years so I don't know the scene very well other than to say it's fucked. What should I be looking at to get me back gaming again albeit at lower quality than what I'd like. I have a 27" 1440p monitor.



Would spending $350 on a GTX 1650 DDR6 or $400 on a GTX 1650 Super be a bad idea? What would the AMD equivalent be? I want to buy new.



Thanks