GPU Suggestion for while I wait..

Bummer. There's a fairly solid chance of getting a $400-$500 RTX 2060 there(which would have been a horrible price a year ago but is solid now for a new card) as well as the AMD cards are somewhat readily available. If you keep an eye out on Newegg or Antonline they frequently will have bundles in stock which if you are doing a new build would probably work out okay for you. There's not any on Newegg currently, but they were doing ones like a 6600xt + a motherboard for maybe $500-$600 that were staying in stock. This thread and this thread are helpful.I would not buy a 1650 or 1650 super for that price unless you need a card immediately and don't mind overpaying and don't want to have to put effort into getting something better. If you would be willing to buy a used card there are some pretty good options there, but I know you said you wanted new.