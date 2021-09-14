GPU Suggestion for while I wait..

T

Tobit

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - March 2010/May 2011
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
5,046
I am putting together a new build, probably a Ryzen 5600X on a B550 board, and I need a new GPU but I'm not paying $1200 for what I'd like to have. Due to some life circumstances, I've been out of the loop for the past 8 or 9 years so I don't know the scene very well other than to say it's fucked. What should I be looking at to get me back gaming again albeit at lower quality than what I'd like. I have a 27" 1440p monitor.

Would spending $350 on a GTX 1650 DDR6 or $400 on a GTX 1650 Super be a bad idea? What would the AMD equivalent be? I want to buy new.

Thanks
 
I

Icecold

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 21, 2013
Messages
203
Bummer. There's a fairly solid chance of getting a $400-$500 RTX 2060 there(which would have been a horrible price a year ago but is solid now for a new card) as well as the AMD cards are somewhat readily available. If you keep an eye out on Newegg or Antonline they frequently will have bundles in stock which if you are doing a new build would probably work out okay for you. There's not any on Newegg currently, but they were doing ones like a 6600xt + a motherboard for maybe $500-$600 that were staying in stock. This thread and this thread are helpful.

I would not buy a 1650 or 1650 super for that price unless you need a card immediately and don't mind overpaying and don't want to have to put effort into getting something better. If you would be willing to buy a used card there are some pretty good options there, but I know you said you wanted new.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Tobit
like this
T

Tobit

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - March 2010/May 2011
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
5,046
Icecold said:
I would not buy a 1650 or 1650 super for that price unless you need a card immediately and don't mind overpaying and don't want to have to put effort into getting something better. If you would be willing to buy a used card there are some pretty good options there, but I know you said you wanted new.
Click to expand...
I don't need anything too fancy. Hell, I'd probably mostly play things like modded Skyrim and eve online while I wait to get better pricing on something like a 6700 XT or a 3070
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top