[H] Stock Alerts, Tips & Tears for AMD, Nvidia, Intel, PS5, XBOX

Keep your eyes peeled Newegg at 4pm on weekdays. Fastest checkout is Newegg phone app + Applepay. Second fastest is Paypal.
Combos (usually best chance)
3060 Ti https://newegg.io/tw-3060combos
3070 https://newegg.io/tw-3070combos
3080 https://newegg.io/tw-3080combos
3090 https://newegg.io/tw-3090combos
6800 XT https://newegg.io/tw-6800
6900 XT https://newegg.io/tw-6900
They’re also no longer allowing partial returns on many of the combos now.I personally would stay far, far away from Newegg, unless you are willing to take the risk. The best way to understand why I am saying this is to go to r/newegg subreddit and read one story after another that is occurring now.
Touche' - 5950x is a bit of unicorn, but occasionally 5900x will blip on Amazon. Finally got one yesterdayI already gave up waiting for the 5950x and the 5800x is severely overpriced. Rocket Lake better have good availability!
I tried manual checkout on this. I literally clicked on the discord notification that popped up & it was gone in sub 10 seconds....possibly quicker.100+ Ryzen 5950x dropped on Amazon a few minutes ago. Anyone running Fairgame had a good chance at one. I would at least be running Distill with 5sec refresh in case there's another wave, like there were two waves for the 5900x yesterday.
I tried buy it now one click, and manually, managed to get it in cart a few times but couldn't secure checkout. nor get past address selection.I tried manual checkout on this. I literally clicked on the discord notification that popped up & it was gone in sub 10 seconds....possibly quicker.
So when that happens, just keep trying - up to 10 or 20 times. I went back and forth 5-6 times and finally got it to place order on 6th try if I recall.I tried buy it now one click, and manually, managed to get it in cart a few times but couldn't secure checkout. nor get past address selection.
I have this happen constantly. You'd figure they'd have realtime inventory....So when that happens, just keep trying - up to 10 or 20 times. I went back and forth 5-6 times and finally got it to place order on 6th try if I recall.
The thing to know is there's a lag between Amazon's front-end (website) and back end (inventory). The Add To Cart button will sometimes linger for 10-60 seconds after inventory is depleted, leading to the "but it let me add to cart" confusion. There are multiple reasons why spamming add-to-cart can sometimes have success after it appears out of stock. Aborted orders can fall back into available inventory for various reasons, but the why doesn't matter, just keep trying.
Definitely tried until it went out of stock.So when that happens, just keep trying - up to 10 or 20 times. I went back and forth 5-6 times and finally got it to place order on 6th try if I recall.
The thing to know is there's a lag between Amazon's front-end (website) and back end (inventory). The Add To Cart button will sometimes linger for 10-60 seconds after inventory is depleted, leading to the "but it let me add to cart" confusion. The reasons why the add-to-cart can sometimes have success after appearing out of stock doesn't matter - it's a byproduct of Amazon's massive transaction volume.
BB’s website is hurting right nowTips for Best Buy drops:
- Google a list of 5-10 random zipcodes across your home state ahead of time, and then have 5+ random out of state zipcodes (midwest for example) on-hand. You will check your local stores first for the item you want, but if you get the "Unavailable within 250 miles", switch to one of the other zipcodes and place your order for that store. After you get the order confirmation, you can then edit the order and change the store to your local one. Yes this is how people did it last time.
- I highly recommend sticking to ONE item per shopping cart. Do not try to order multiple items in the same browser window and shopping cart, because if any one item is unavailable in the selected store, it blows up the whole cart and considers *everything* unavailable, and won't let you pick up anything. Therefore,
- Use your main browser window and find one item to add to cart. You can have multiple tabs open for multiple products waiting for Add To Cart button to appear on one of them. Once you have added ONE item to cart, you'll have to wait for BestBuy's queue. And in that meantime, to try to buy additional items, open a new Incognito window and repeat the process, planning to checkout as Guest with Paypal in each additional Incognito instance.
One of the MSI 3080’s turned yellow and had the add to cart button active. Could not get it into my cart though.BB site still says "coming soon". Is the drop already over?
Trying on the PS5 and its bombing out - I can't even get the RTXs to load because their search is busted and I forgot to open the links already :|BB site still says "coming soon". Is the drop already over?
The mobile app is completely busted right now as well.Trying on the PS5 and its bombing out - I can't even get the RTXs to load because their search is busted and I forgot to open the links already :|
Pretty sure it's been only consoles so far.Did any 6800XT's drop?
I've been poking at the PS5 (disc) and it still says 'coming soon' not 'sold out', so I dont think even it's dropped yet ... my refresh fingers are tiredPretty sure it's been only consoles so far.
Not sure who is still looking for 5800x is on Amazon for retail: https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-5800X-16-Thread-Processor/dp/B0815XFSGK
Nope. Can't buy it.
Error: There was a problem with some of the items in your order (see below for more information):
Sorry, this item can't be shipped to your selected address. You may either change the shipping address or delete the item from your order.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor Without Cooler
Amazon can't ship a product to an address? I've never seen that error before.
Same with me. I tried an address in Chicago & NYC.
I’ve been keeping an eye on 3080’s for the last hour and a half and have not been able to add anything to cart.Anyone got anything through BB? Feeling like they're going to drop at some random time closer to 12PM PST...