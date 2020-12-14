[H] Stock Alerts, Tips & Tears for AMD, Nvidia, Intel, PS5, XBOX

Tips for Best Buy drops:



- Google a list of 5-10 random zipcodes across your home state ahead of time, and then have 5+ random out of state zipcodes (midwest for example) on-hand. You will check your local stores first for the item you want, but if you get the "Unavailable within 250 miles", switch to one of the other zipcodes and place your order for that store. After you get the order confirmation, you can then edit the order and change the store to your local one. Yes this is how people did it last time.



- I highly recommend sticking to ONE item per shopping cart. Do not try to order multiple items in the same browser window and shopping cart, because if any one item is unavailable in the selected store, it blows up the whole cart and considers *everything* unavailable, and won't let you pick up anything. Therefore,



- Use your main browser window and find one item to add to cart. You can have multiple tabs open for multiple products waiting for Add To Cart button to appear on one of them. Once you have added ONE item to cart, you'll have to wait for BestBuy's queue. And in that meantime, to try to buy additional items, open a new Incognito window and repeat the process, planning to checkout as Guest with Paypal in each additional Incognito instance.



- If you get a security prompt during checkout to verify by email or SMS, choose SMS as it's faster.