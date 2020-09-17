Official NVIDIA Ampere In-Stock Thread

We had one of these when the 1080Ti released, and I thought that it would be nice to have a central place to post links when Ampere cards are found. Both online and B&M for the benefit of others who might be local to you. Or maybe someone finds some in store and is willing to pick up and ship to someone in the [H] community!



Right now, just finding one in stock will be considered a "Hot Deal" by many given the scarcity of them, and the inflated prices that gougers are seeking.



Obviously right now it'll only be for the 3080, but we can add other models as they're released. I thought this would be better than having a bunch of individual threads that need to be closed immediately as they sell out. One central place to check for cards.



Post up as you find `em!