Deciding between 3080 and 3090, help me out

Hey yall.



I managed to sell my blocked evga 2080ti xc2 for a whopping 1100USD about a month ago to get ready for Ampere. When NVIDIA dropped the news on 09/01 I was full blown on 3090, considering I made a load on my 2080ti sale.



The past day I've been looking at the prices in my face and the disparity between 699/1499USD is growing on me. I'm now torn between the 3080 and 3090. Help me decide. Here are my points of interest:



- I am gaming on a 27 inch 1440p 165hz G-Sync ASUS Rog monitor

- I don't play often, but if I do, Modern Warfare on max settings (which net me a stable 120-30 fps or so), and I will be playing Cyberpunk 2077 on max settings. Still trying to finish Tomb Raider and Witcher 3 on the side.

- My ultimate goal is to sit on 165 hz in ALL GAMES on 1440p

- I don't plan on a 4k monitor SOON, however I may jump on one if there is a 30 inch 144hz 1ms 4k monitor in the future, maybe 2 years or so. Might get the top end 4000 series at that point I guess.



I suppose the deciding factor is the 1440p so I won't necessarily need the 3080, but I need 165hz down the line. Based on this info, am I best served on the 3080 rather than an overkill of 3090? Will the 3080 give me my coveted 165fps in 1440p?



After all this, I know I know, let's wait for the benchmarks and reviews. I still want to prepare myself and get off this 50/50 decision and lean towards either the 80 or 90.