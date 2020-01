Do we have a release window for Cyberpunk 2077? Not just yet, but Kiciński teased that CDPR is ramping up to announce a release date in the near future - with a "short" (6 month) "intensive marketing campaign" on Cyberpunk 2077. Kiciński said: "Ha ha ha... I know as much as any other person, so I just patiently wait. However, Adam has clearly stated during one of the conferences, that the period between the release date announcement and the launch itself may be very short. Creating a short - lets say 6 month - but intensive marketing campaign is a hard to achieve ideal. Only well respected companies that have appropriate financial resources can pull it off. It's sort of a communication blitzkrieg. You have to be well prepared, but you can win a lot".

