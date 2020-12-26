Coolermaster N300 review

Just got a new case for my NAS/Home server, so I'm going to share my experiences with it.Other cases I've tested:I just wanted a regular tower case that holds 8 3.5 drives. My intention was a build that can work fanless for the most part. This case seemed ideal, it holds 8 drives, and has enough vents to make convection cooling viable.It's a coolermaster case, so I didn't have much expectations, and I wasn't surprised. At least it's cheap, I've paid about $60 for it. TLDR: It's a great case for a budget build.The packaging is typical, nothing new here:The case is very light, you can feel the cost savings already.From the outside it isn't fancy, it's exactly what I've wanted:It was a surprise to me that the PSU mount is at the bottom and can be used upside down, didn't expect that level of flexibility in this price range.The case comes with two fans preinstalled so it's basically ready to go from factory, you don't need additional fans for a typical build. This is great for a budget case.The pre-installed fans are pretty silent, and work well, but probably won't last very long.The front panel was extremely hard to pry off, I feared breaking the whole thing in half. It's a plus that the front panel comes off clean and cables aren't attached to it.The side panel thumbscrews are typical coolermaster, at least one of them is impossible to release / fully tighten without a screwdriver, so it might as well be regular screws.The inside of the case is what you'd expect:The two 5.25 slots and 3 of the 3.5 slots have tool-less mounts. But they are cheap and flimsy, I didn't use them them.The MB tray is in a recess compared to the rest of the case so if your MB is even slightly wider than ATX spec it won't fit. Which was the case for me unfortunately. But I still managed to squezee it in by installing longer standoffs at the front, so it clears the step in the case. There was enough give to stil be able to install add on cards despite the MB sitting crooked.There is not much space for cable routing in the back as the MB tray has very little clearance from the back panel. If you install fans here in the two slots you can forget hiding the cables altogether. But I don't see why would anyone use the side intakes here instead of the front mount points for two fans. Unless you want to squeeze a 240 aio here, but the drive cages aren't removable so it would be a tight fit and the airflow would be restricted.And then there is something that is probably the stupidest design mistake I've ever seen in a case:What's the problem in this image? Yes there is an intake fan filter for the PSU here. But the filter is on the inside! You can't get it out with a PSU installed to clean it. So each time you want to clean your fan filter you have to detach the PSU! And depending on the environment it's recommended to clean filters every 2-3 months at least. I would not want to remove my PSU every time to do that. I'd rather ditch the filter.Since I was going fanless this doesn't affect me as I installed the PSU upside down so heat can dissipate from it without the fan running.To be continued.