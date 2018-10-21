This will be interesting...FT05

+

Small footprint

Efficient cooling, with upward convection

positive air pressure design

room for water cooling at the bottom (120-140-240-280-360 mm radiators will fit)

pre-installed noise dampening foam on all panels

has a reset switch (I don't know why many cases don't have it recently)

-

Only 2x3.5" space from factory, and even those are useless if you have a slightly longer psu, or a modular one like me

Not enough cable routing holes, there is not even a hole for the ATX 12V connector. I had to take out the MB screws again, to be able to squeeze the connector trough from behind.



Not enough space for cables behind the MB tray.

Inconveniently located second 2.5" bracket

All of your peripheral cables need to be at least 60cm longer to work with this case with the top installed.



Really not enough room to work with, most screws are hard to access, even ones that are often needed to be undone. Like the cover of the expansion card slots.



Only two front panel USB ports.

So I've finally gathered my inner strength to try making this build happen. I haven't purchased any new HW yet, so this will be my old config from my sig.So after much consideration, I decided I won't be doing any invasive modifications to the case, which means the AIO cooler goes to the bottom replacing one of the intake fans.To get to the fans, you have to remove the bottom plate of the case:Note: the edges of the alu frame that the case is built on, are extremely sharp on the bottom. It can easily cause injury if you accidentally bump into the corners.Here is the bottom removed, and the screws holding the intake fans revealed:I found it strange that in the rear there is no mounting holes for 140mm fans, only in the front and center position. So I'll be removing the front fan since my cooler is 140mm.With the cooler installed:It fits like a glove:Now the hard part. All of this (sans the cooler ofc) and a total of 6 (yes six) 3.5" hard drives need to go inside the case.I bet nobody can guess why on earth did I need a saw blade.MB is in:This is the part where I complain that this is by far the hardest case to work with that I had. Getting to the front screws is a pain, they are so close to the front panel.Whoops I skipped a few steps here, I tucked away the cables, installed the PSU, and the second fan of the cooler. There is not 1mm to spare as the ATX power cable and the front USB cable barely fit next to the cooling fan.Waterblock / pump finally where it belongs, plus test fitting the first VGA:Another big jump ahead: +1 VGA +3 HDDs in.Unfortunately the data cables weren't long enough to route around the back. (which is a good things since there is barely enough space back there for the rest of the cables.I also had to remove the factory HDD bracket which would've held 2 drives, the modular PSU cables would not fit because of it. It might be OK with a regular PSU where all the cables come out at the other side. But not for this one.Some magic, and hacking later, I've found the space for the other 3 HDDs:The other side is a mess, there is not enough space to route the cables properly, I couldn't even use the second 2.5" bracket, because it is located in the worst possible place,Right where the bulk of the cables want to go. Below the other drive. There is plenty of space next to that one, I don't know why didn't they put the second 2.5 bracket there.After using two legs and two arms to press on the side panel I managed to flatten the cables enough so it would click in place:So that's it for this build, sorry there is no finished image, as I connected everything as is, without the left panel and the top cover to test things out. And I can't even install the top cover, because the display cable is not long enough to route around the back.I like the look of the case, but overall I think it could've been designed better. A lot of the screws are really hard to get to both on the io side, and to the ones holding the MB.The location and design of the 2.5 brackets, and the 3.5 cage is questionableFinally the side panels are really hard to remove / put back. Very poor design choices there. A simple old side panel would've done it, I don'T know why they choose to go this route, where the side panels slots in at the bottom and held by some retention mechanism. It is tool less, but I can install a side panel on a non tool-less case while the computer is running easily. On this one that is nearly impossible to do.