This will be interesting...FT05

M76
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 11,570
Either because I got scammed, or just for the build.
So I ordered a Silverstone FT05 chassis. For an unbeatable price. Honestly I'm not 100% sure if it's a scam or not but on German amazon you can order one for about 1/3 of the normal price everywhere else in Europe and less than half the US retail price.
We'll see what happens, I'm not sure what build will I do with it. Either I'm putting my main PC (from my sig) in it. Or I might do a threadripper (1920x) build.
Or if push comes to shove I'm going to fight amazon for my €70.
I wonder how will it compare to the RV03
