Another case review: Coolermaster Masterbox Q300L

The PSU is attached to a bracket, that you first have to unscrew then attach to the PSU, then re-attach to the case:As it turns out the shuttle MB does not have it's screwholes at standard miniTX or microATX spacing, so I put electrical tape on the standoffs that does not line up properly with a hole:The expansion slots work in very stupid way on this case. In order to remove one card, you have to remove all, because the screws go trough a piece of metal that covers all the expansion slots.The only factory 3.5" expansion slot is under the MB tray as you can see in the above image. Not the greatest space for a HDD, as the bottom / right panel has no ventilation holes at all. But I want to fit 4 drives so I need to use it whether I like it or not. Also there is plenty of room in the same compartment for hiding cables.Everything fitted:Yes that is a Noctue NH-D15. It just fits without touching the top panel. (Which is not actual tempered glass but plastic)As this is a HTPC / server I'm not going to install any additional fans apart from the one in the back of the case.I'm not using the fan that came with the case as it was a low quality sleeve bearing fan. Replaced it with a CM Jetflo. And attached it to the CPU fan header.Note: The factory noctua fans would not fit in this case anyway. You'd probably have to go one size smaller with the fans.I've attached a 3x3.5" drive bay to the front of the case for the other 3 drives I had. The screws are completely hidden by the magnetic mesh.Frankly I don't know why is that space left unused from the factory. I know it's the age of the SSD, but people still use spinners for storage right?With the top cover on. And on the right you can see why I choose this case, it fits exactly into the space I had.Yes it's a blurry mess and I'm too lazy to take another picture.Overall I really like the look of the case, but it is of typical Coolermaster quality (meaning barely fitting threads and impossible to use without a tool thumbscrews)Score:Styling: 9/10Build Quality: 5/10Practicality 3/10 (would give it a 6 if it had the 4x 3.5" slots from factory)Final verdict: Would recommend if you don't need more 3.5" slots, or willing to do something similar to me.