6800 / XT Review Round Up

Stolen from VCZ.

4Gamer
AdrenalineAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800, [Video]
Benchmark
BPS Customs
Bitwit
ComptoirHardwareAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
ComputerBase
Coreteks
CowcotlandAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
Eteknix
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800 [Video], SAM Review
GamerMeld
GamersNexus
GDM
Gear SeekersAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Geeknetic
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
Greg Salazar
Golem
Guru3DAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
ForbesAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
HardwareBattleAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
HardwareCanucks
HardwareLuxx
HardwareUnboxed
HardwareUpgrade
Hot Hardware
Hexus
igor’sLABAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800, [Video]
JayzTwoCentsAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
Joker Productions
KitGuru
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800, [Video]
Lab501AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
LegitReviewsAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
Level1Techs
LinusTechTips
Lowyat
Noticias3DAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
MyNavi
Optimum TechAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Overclock3D
Paul’s Hardware
PC Games Hardware
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800, [Video]
PCWatch
PCWorldAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
PhoronixAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
PRO Hi-TechAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
SweClockers
Tech Critter
TechPowerUP
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800, SAM Review
Tech YES City
Tek.noAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
The Verge
TweakTown
Tom’s Hardware
UNIKO’s hardware
WASD
WccftechAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800, [Video]
XFastest TaiwanAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
 
My quick glance has 6800 XT a no-brainer buy over 3080 if you aren't running 4k or not running ray tracing. It is more complicated answer when 4k and ray tracing is benchmarked.
 
sirsad said:
My quick glance has 6800 XT a no-brainer buy over 3080 if you aren't running 4k or not running ray tracing. It is more complicated answer when 4k and ray tracing is benchmarked.
At least we finally have competition. It'll be interesting to see a 3080 Super and/or TI. Hopefully this will force nvidia to stop sucking and actually start producing enough parts as well.
 
Mchart said:
At least we finally have competition. It'll be interesting to see a 3080 Super and/or TI. Hopefully this will force nvidia to stop sucking and actually start producing enough parts as well.
meh, it is Samsung who is sucking and producing parts.
 
sirsad said:
My quick glance has 6800 XT a no-brainer buy over 3080 if you aren't running 4k or not running ray tracing. It is more complicated answer when 4k and ray tracing is benchmarked.
I foresee VRAM quantity helping to answer the 4K comparison if you're considering the future capability of the 6800XT
 
sirsad said:
meh, it is Samsung who is sucking and producing parts.
nVidia picked em, nVidia launched, nVidia had all the decisions in their hand. Its nVidia who sucked at executing their launch and delivering product.

Of course some can't see the forest through the trees.
 
Ehren8879 said:
I foresee VRAM quantity helping to answer the 4K comparison if you're considering the future capability of the 6800XT
Zarathustra[H] said:
Looking at the benchmarks (LegitReviews right now, trying to avoid the YouTube "reviews") it looks like it starts out pretty far behind Nvidia cards, but catches up as the resolution improves, to the point where it is pretty brilliant at 4k.

That is interesting.

https://www.legitreviews.com/amd-radeon-rx-6800-xt-and-radeon-rx-6800-review_223774/5
Click to expand...

There are so many titles, and so many benchmarks, but I found those charts on LegitReviews interesting here.

At 1080p Ultra in FarCry 5 (the only game in they benchmark lineup I've actually played, so I skipped right to that one) the 6800xt actually falls behind a 2080 at 1080p, falls between a 2080ti and 3080 at 1440p, and falls between a 3080 and 3090 at 4k.

It seems to only climb in the ranks as the resolution goes up.
 
sirsad said:
meh, it is Samsung who is sucking and producing parts.
Aireoth said:
nVidia picked em, nVidia launched, nVidia had all the decisions in their hand. Its nVidia who sucked at executing their launch and delivering product.

Of course some can't see the forest through the trees.
Click to expand...

More than that, Nvidia could have chosen to launch greater quantities of slower parts based on yields and binning, but they decided to go straight for pretty high bins which has severely limited availability.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
There are so many titles, and so many benchmarks, but I found those charts on LegitReviews interesting here.

At 1080p Ultra in FarCry 5 (the only game in they benchmark lineup I've actually played, so I skipped right to that one) the 6800xt actually falls behind a 2080 at 1080p, falls between a 2080ti and 3080 at 1440p, and falls between a 3080 and 3090 at 4k.

It seems to only climb in the ranks as the resolution goes up.
Depends on the game. In other games it's the exact opposite scenario.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
More than that, Nvidia could have chosen to launch greater quantities of slower parts based on yields and binning, but they decided to go straight for pretty high bins which has severely limited availability.
That is what I said, nVidia made all the choices, yet some just can't fathom that they would be to blame.
 
Exciting to see. I'm really surprised the ray tracing isn't crappier than it is. It's not as good as nVidia, nowhere near in a lot of cases, but I was expecting piles of dung everywhere.

Seeing competition in high end graphics again is really exciting.
 
Aireoth said:
That is what I said, nVidia made all the choices, yet some just can't fathom that they would be to blame.
Clearly they feel that at this point it is better for their brand and their image to maintain a halo card performance crown at any cost, even if it means no one can buy it.
 
It seems very close with no RT or DLSS, falling behind in RT even without DLSS. Makes sense for a first gen attempt by AMD, glad to see the card is competitive. Next gen will be really interesting.
 
These cards look great and its great to see AMD compete again at the top of the charts and not just in the middle and lower middle.

The results at higher resolution has to owe a lot to the cache system. Navi 3 is going to be something super interesting. 5nm should allow them to increase the cache amounts. Seems to allow AMD to compete at much higher resolutions without having to break out exotic memory.
5nm allowed Apple to add a lot of cache on their M1... I bet the card after this one is going to be inane. (wonder if Nvidia will adopt the same idea into what they have after ampere or if that design may already be too far along.) If AMD say doubles the cache on Navi3... and Nvidia is already too far into Amperes follow up design to do something like it. The next round could be super exciting for team read. I think Navi was like Ryzen... it didn't beat the competition but it let them know they where back in the race. Navi2 to me is akin to Ryzen 2... where the race starts getting close with the teams trading wins. Navi3 could be AMD taking the lead with no doubt. I hope Navi3 is still on track for the end of '21. I'm going to skip Navi 2... my 5700XT is frankly more then good enough for another year.
 
6800XT looks good. Newer games when they release should do better on it at 4K. Nvidia's 320 bit bus and use of GDDR6X(3080) keeps it ahead at 4k form what I've seen so far. (tech power and tech spot) But just slightly. The 6800 looks good too. though there should've been a 8 gb version for $499 available too. Need to knock $10-20 of launch msrp.
 
Wait... this is just the 6800 XT there is also a 6900 XT coming too? LOL wow well done AMD.
 
I am not sure I would say RT performance is falling behind per say. All anyone has to test are games optimized for the then only option Nvidia. I am not suggesting AMD is going to overtake NV this round in terms of RT performance. However I do believe there is more to be had with some AMD specific optimizations. I hope AMD is working with developers of the stuff already on the market and not just new titles. Perhaps that is asking much though a lot of the early RT title developers are DEEP in Nvidias pockets.

Looking at a game like AC Valhalla... its obvious AMD optimizations make a huge difference. With that game being a clear AMD win where their older AC Odyssey goes the other way. I think over the next few months as some newer titles launch for the next gen consoles and for PC with DX12U support. Revisiting AMD v NV raytracing will be interesting. Frankly I don't much care about the previous NV crop of RT games... if I cared much about any of those titles and their RT I would probably already own a RTX card. The only one I have actually played was control... and frankly its not a game I found would hold any real replay value for me. I loved it but I'm not going back this weekend to play it again either. I think AMD RT getting added to WOW for instance will move far more cards then Control. If I'm going to shell out a premium specifically for a new thing like RT I am going to want game support on games with max replay (non frame sensitive competitive play) like MMOs.
 
TLDR:
The best GPU is the one that you can put in your cart & check out with. (y) :banghead:

Also: Found a 6800XT not being scalped:
1605721852488.png
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
More than that, Nvidia could have chosen to launch greater quantities of slower parts based on yields and binning, but they decided to go straight for pretty high bins which has severely limited availability.
If that were true, then there would be a ton of slower chips available like the 3070. But those aren't in stock either.
 
