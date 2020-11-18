6800 / XT Review Round Up

FrgMstr
Just Plain Mean
Staff member
- Joined
- May 18, 1997
- Messages
- 50,889
Stolen from VCZ.
|4Gamer
|Adrenaline
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800, [Video]
|Benchmark
|BPS Customs
|Bitwit
|ComptoirHardware
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|ComputerBase
|Coreteks
|Cowcotland
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|Eteknix
|GamerMeld
|GamersNexus
|GDM
|Gear Seekers
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|Geeknetic
|Greg Salazar
|Golem
|Guru3D
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|Forbes
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|HardwareBattle
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|HardwareCanucks
|HardwareLuxx
|HardwareUnboxed
|HardwareUpgrade
|Hot Hardware
|Hexus
|igor’sLAB
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800, [Video]
|JayzTwoCents
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|Joker Productions
|KitGuru
|Lab501
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|LegitReviews
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|Level1Techs
|LinusTechTips
|Lowyat
|Noticias3D
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|MyNavi
|Optimum Tech
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|Overclock3D
|Paul’s Hardware
|PC Games Hardware
|PCWatch
|PCWorld
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|Phoronix
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|PRO Hi-Tech
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|SweClockers
|Tech Critter
|TechPowerUP
|Tech YES City
|Tek.no
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
|The Verge
|TweakTown
|Tom’s Hardware
|UNIKO’s hardware
|WASD
|Wccftech
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800, [Video]
|XFastest Taiwan
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6800
At least we finally have competition. It'll be interesting to see a 3080 Super and/or TI. Hopefully this will force nvidia to stop sucking and actually start producing enough parts as well.My quick glance has 6800 XT a no-brainer buy over 3080 if you aren't running 4k or not running ray tracing. It is more complicated answer when 4k and ray tracing is benchmarked.
meh, it is Samsung who is sucking and producing parts.At least we finally have competition. It'll be interesting to see a 3080 Super and/or TI. Hopefully this will force nvidia to stop sucking and actually start producing enough parts as well.
And it is NVIDIA's fault for painting itself into a corner and Samsung being its only real solution for silicon fab.
I foresee VRAM quantity helping to answer the 4K comparison if you're considering the future capability of the 6800XTMy quick glance has 6800 XT a no-brainer buy over 3080 if you aren't running 4k or not running ray tracing. It is more complicated answer when 4k and ray tracing is benchmarked.
I foresee VRAM quantity helping to answer the 4K comparison if you're considering the future capability of the 6800XT
Looking at the benchmarks (LegitReviews right now, trying to avoid the YouTube "reviews") it looks like it starts out pretty far behind Nvidia cards, but catches up as the resolution improves, to the point where it is pretty brilliant at 4k.
That is interesting.
https://www.legitreviews.com/amd-radeon-rx-6800-xt-and-radeon-rx-6800-review_223774/5
nVidia picked em, nVidia launched, nVidia had all the decisions in their hand. Its nVidia who sucked at executing their launch and delivering product.
Of course some can't see the forest through the trees.
Depends on the game. In other games it's the exact opposite scenario.There are so many titles, and so many benchmarks, but I found those charts on LegitReviews interesting here.
At 1080p Ultra in FarCry 5 (the only game in they benchmark lineup I've actually played, so I skipped right to that one) the 6800xt actually falls behind a 2080 at 1080p, falls between a 2080ti and 3080 at 1440p, and falls between a 3080 and 3090 at 4k.
It seems to only climb in the ranks as the resolution goes up.
depends on the gameLooking at the benchmarks (LegitReviews right now, trying to avoid the YouTube "reviews") it looks like it starts out pretty far behind Nvidia cards, but catches up as the resolution improves, to the point where it is pretty brilliant at 4k.
That is interesting.
https://www.legitreviews.com/amd-radeon-rx-6800-xt-and-radeon-rx-6800-review_223774/5
That is what I said, nVidia made all the choices, yet some just can't fathom that they would be to blame.More than that, Nvidia could have chosen to launch greater quantities of slower parts based on yields and binning, but they decided to go straight for pretty high bins which has severely limited availability.
That is what I said, nVidia made all the choices, yet some just can't fathom that they would be to blame.
If that were true, then there would be a ton of slower chips available like the 3070. But those aren't in stock either.More than that, Nvidia could have chosen to launch greater quantities of slower parts based on yields and binning, but they decided to go straight for pretty high bins which has severely limited availability.