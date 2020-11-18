6800 / XT Review Round Up

These cards look great and its great to see AMD compete again at the top of the charts and not just in the middle and lower middle.



The results at higher resolution has to owe a lot to the cache system. Navi 3 is going to be something super interesting. 5nm should allow them to increase the cache amounts. Seems to allow AMD to compete at much higher resolutions without having to break out exotic memory.

5nm allowed Apple to add a lot of cache on their M1... I bet the card after this one is going to be inane. (wonder if Nvidia will adopt the same idea into what they have after ampere or if that design may already be too far along.) If AMD say doubles the cache on Navi3... and Nvidia is already too far into Amperes follow up design to do something like it. The next round could be super exciting for team read. I think Navi was like Ryzen... it didn't beat the competition but it let them know they where back in the race. Navi2 to me is akin to Ryzen 2... where the race starts getting close with the teams trading wins. Navi3 could be AMD taking the lead with no doubt. I hope Navi3 is still on track for the end of '21. I'm going to skip Navi 2... my 5700XT is frankly more then good enough for another year.