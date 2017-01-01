Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Verge said: Yea who freaking cares if it's just empty space?



Look at FFXV, it's open world... but a completely empty world.

Me, obviously.FFXV has a ton of empty space but I can hope in a car, pick a spot, and tell Ignis to drive. Then I can turn my attention away for however long the drive takes and do whatever else. I'm not constantly stopped by "content" that developers lazily slap around the map everywhere. It also helps that you are in a group, that makes random comments every now then. That little bit breaks up the long stretches of running you're doing. I've yet to feel like I'm ever too far from a place to visit or something to see. The world is big, but it feels like it's carefully crafted. That's the big difference between something like FF15 and your average Ubisoft or Bethesda game. Breath of the Wild could be the same, but right now I don't know. I'm just more interested in carefully crafted works, then just pure expanse. In an actual developed set of goals and quests instead of the "content" gore of a Ubisoft or similar open-world titles.