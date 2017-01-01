Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Comixbooks
- Jun 7, 2008
Wii U
March 31st 2017
Don't own a Wii U but this looks pretty nice
Not surprising since Nintendo murdered the Wii U...The Wii U version was canceled.
If they cancel it I hope somebody files a class action suit. That was the only reason I bought a junk ass wiiu.Apparently the Wii U version being canceled was a rumor.
Thing is, I see the Wii U version on previews and it plays like garbage. Maybe 15 FPS. I wouldn't be surprised if it gets canceled.
Games get canceled all the time for various reasons. A class action suit would be thrown out of court. It's your fault for buying a system before the game you want is released, especially if that's the only reason you wanted it.If they cancel it I hope somebody files a class action suit. That was the only reason I bought a junk ass wiiu.
I wonder if it has more to do with the size of the world that it is rendering versus just the graphical fidelity. Xenoblade X can get pretty choppy at times too, even with smaller enemies on screen. So it could be stressing the Wii U's fairly weak CPU beyond it's breaking point.It doesn't seem that visually impressive. I don't mean that in a bad way, either. I think the WiiU should be able to handle it. It's not that much more visually intense than the chaotic 60fps Mario Kart 8. I can see this pulling 30 on the WiiU without much issue.
I bet any controversy over the game probably relates to developing and launching the same game on 2 systems. It could be a situation of them not having the resources to make it run the way it potentially could.
LOL. Did you read this thread!!!!!Until I think the 12th of this month, everything is 100% NOT set in stone until Nintendo says so.
Read, sure, care to focus on any balarky, that is another thingLOL. Did you read this thread!!!!!
Before, on, or after the 12, everything Nintendo says is up in the air until a switch is physically in your hands running Zelda.
Well they have repeatedly given launch windows and made promises for Zelda. Pretty sure there is one of the early videos where he actually literally says "promise" that it will launch.
Do you get this pissy about every video game delay?
Still not here.
But hey, believe them on the 12th lol. They were just kidding the other 15 times!!!!
Depends, are you this fanboish about every company?
So not constantly bashing or being pissy about delays is being fanboyish? I have no problem with delays for any game. If it means I better game in the end then I'll wait. I have other games I can play and other things I can do until it releases. Doesn't matter what the game is or what company it's from.
If it's cancelled for wii-u it's not a delay though. Yes, sometimes games to get cancelled, but your flagship game that was coming on your flagship system.
True. While I wouldn't be surprised if the Wii U version does get canceled they did show that version off at the Game Awards. Still it's in such a rough looking state that it seems odd that Nintendo would be willing to release it running that poorly even if it's on an already dead system. Then again some of their recent 3DS games have ran like crap so maybe that's less of a concern for them these days.
Eeeh, troubling signs.
I played new mario, 3d mario, and zelda on 3ds and I thought the 200 or whatever i paid at launch was worth it for the 3ds. I just don't have that feeling with the wii-u. If this game is as awesome as it looks, i'll buy a switch, and i'll be happy with my purchase.
Personally, I'd just stick with the Special Edition. The Master Sword trophy looks more like a large happy meal toy in terms of quality from the looks of it.I'm set up to receive notifications on a possible re-emergence of the masters edition, but yet to strike gold unfortunately. I need this version!
Yeah, you're right. I was told some Special Editions are will be available in a few weeks for pre-order again, so I'll jump on that I think. Either way, I found a guy that's selling a local Master Edition for not too much over retail.
http://www.polygon.com/2017/1/13/14264808/zelda-breath-of-the-wild-master-special-edition-gallery
P.S. That carrying case looks massive!
LmaoIf they cancel it I hope somebody files a class action suit. That was the only reason I bought a junk ass wiiu.
I really wish companies would stop being obsessed with the raw size of a world. I see those numbers and think "Okay, but how much unique content is there?". We have seen a lot of open, empty, space in Breath of the Wild so far. If there is nothing to do, what the heck is the point of all that space?The map is YUGE!?!
http://www.craveonline.com/entertainment/1198803-legend-zelda-breath-wilds-map-size-dwarfs-skyrim
Skyrim measures in it 41.44 km² while Breath of the Wild is supposedly 360 km².
"But you can collect 300 randomly placed 'collectibles,' there is so much to do!"
I really wish companies would stop being obsessed with the raw size of a world. I see those numbers and think "Okay, but how much unique content is there?". We have seen a lot of open, empty, space in Breath of the Wild so far. If there is nothing to do, what the heck is the point of all that space?
Me, obviously.Yea who freaking cares if it's just empty space?
Look at FFXV, it's open world... but a completely empty world.
Relevant:
The maker of the comparison map screwed up the scale size of Wind Waker (its much larger than shown) and posted a updated version awhile back.*SNIP*