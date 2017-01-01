Zelda: Breath of the Wild

D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,771
It's a placeholder date. Nintendo hasn't announced a release date yet. It's expected that they'll reveal when it's coming out at the Switch event on the 12th. Either that or they'll say that it isn't coming out at launch and we'll still be stuck with no release date beyond "2017".
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
17,978
Apparently the Wii U version being canceled was a rumor.

Thing is, I see the Wii U version on previews and it plays like garbage. Maybe 15 FPS. I wouldn't be surprised if it gets canceled.
 
V

Verge

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2001
Messages
6,411
bigdogchris said:
Apparently the Wii U version being canceled was a rumor.

Thing is, I see the Wii U version on previews and it plays like garbage. Maybe 15 FPS. I wouldn't be surprised if it gets canceled.
Click to expand...
If they cancel it I hope somebody files a class action suit. That was the only reason I bought a junk ass wiiu.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,771
bigdogchris said:
Apparently the Wii U version being canceled was a rumor.

Thing is, I see the Wii U version on previews and it plays like garbage. Maybe 15 FPS. I wouldn't be surprised if it gets canceled.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't be either. The Wii U's poor performance is one of the biggest reasons I've bought the rumor of the game not coming out until later in the year. Though now rumors are saying there is promo material saying it will make Switch launch. Bah. Too much conflicting information out there.

Verge said:
If they cancel it I hope somebody files a class action suit. That was the only reason I bought a junk ass wiiu.
Click to expand...
Games get canceled all the time for various reasons. A class action suit would be thrown out of court. It's your fault for buying a system before the game you want is released, especially if that's the only reason you wanted it.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,591
It doesn't seem that visually impressive. I don't mean that in a bad way, either. I think the WiiU should be able to handle it. It's not that much more visually intense than the chaotic 60fps Mario Kart 8. I can see this pulling 30 on the WiiU without much issue.
I bet any controversy over the game probably relates to developing and launching the same game on 2 systems. It could be a situation of them not having the resources to make it run the way it potentially could.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,771
Domingo said:
It doesn't seem that visually impressive. I don't mean that in a bad way, either. I think the WiiU should be able to handle it. It's not that much more visually intense than the chaotic 60fps Mario Kart 8. I can see this pulling 30 on the WiiU without much issue.
I bet any controversy over the game probably relates to developing and launching the same game on 2 systems. It could be a situation of them not having the resources to make it run the way it potentially could.
Click to expand...
I wonder if it has more to do with the size of the world that it is rendering versus just the graphical fidelity. Xenoblade X can get pretty choppy at times too, even with smaller enemies on screen. So it could be stressing the Wii U's fairly weak CPU beyond it's breaking point.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,167
Domingo said:
It doesn't seem that visually impressive. I don't mean that in a bad way, either. I think the WiiU should be able to handle it. It's not that much more visually intense than the chaotic 60fps Mario Kart 8. I can see this pulling 30 on the WiiU without much issue.
I bet any controversy over the game probably relates to developing and launching the same game on 2 systems. It could be a situation of them not having the resources to make it run the way it potentially could.
Click to expand...
There was a quote somewhere that they were having issues with the physics engine running on the Wii U version.
 
V

Verge

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2001
Messages
6,411
Derangel said:
I wouldn't be either. The Wii U's poor performance is one of the biggest reasons I've bought the rumor of the game not coming out until later in the year. Though now rumors are saying there is promo material saying it will make Switch launch. Bah. Too much conflicting information out there.



Games get canceled all the time for various reasons. A class action suit would be thrown out of court. It's your fault for buying a system before the game you want is released, especially if that's the only reason you wanted it.
Click to expand...

This game isn't cancelled. There is definite deception from nintendo on this. I suspect they might be watching the sega aliens lawsuit with specific interest, as is the rest of the video game industry.

I know that got dropped from class action status, but i believe that suit is still progressing. This paper launch horseshit might go away pretty quickly.
 
FrEaKy

FrEaKy

[H] Movie and TV Show Review Guy
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
13,641
Until I think the 12th of this month, everything is 100% NOT set in stone until Nintendo says so.
 
V

Verge

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2001
Messages
6,411
FrEaKy said:
Until I think the 12th of this month, everything is 100% NOT set in stone until Nintendo says so.
Click to expand...
LOL. Did you read this thread!!!!!


Before, on, or after the 12, everything Nintendo says is up in the air until a switch is physically in your hands running Zelda.
 
FrEaKy

FrEaKy

[H] Movie and TV Show Review Guy
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
13,641
Verge said:
LOL. Did you read this thread!!!!!


Before, on, or after the 12, everything Nintendo says is up in the air until a switch is physically in your hands running Zelda.
Click to expand...
Read, sure, care to focus on any balarky, that is another thing
 
V

Verge

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2001
Messages
6,411
FrEaKy said:
Read, sure, care to focus on any balarky, that is another thing
Click to expand...
Well they have repeatedly given launch windows and made promises for Zelda. Pretty sure there is one of the early videos where he actually literally says "promise" that it will launch.


Still not here.


But hey, believe them on the 12th lol. They were just kidding the other 15 times!!!!
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,771
Verge said:
Well they have repeatedly given launch windows and made promises for Zelda. Pretty sure there is one of the early videos where he actually literally says "promise" that it will launch.


Still not here.


But hey, believe them on the 12th lol. They were just kidding the other 15 times!!!!
Click to expand...
Do you get this pissy about every video game delay?
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,771
Verge said:
Depends, are you this fanboish about every company?
Click to expand...
So not constantly bashing or being pissy about delays is being fanboyish? I have no problem with delays for any game. If it means I better game in the end then I'll wait. I have other games I can play and other things I can do until it releases. Doesn't matter what the game is or what company it's from.
 
V

Verge

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2001
Messages
6,411
Derangel said:
So not constantly bashing or being pissy about delays is being fanboyish? I have no problem with delays for any game. If it means I better game in the end then I'll wait. I have other games I can play and other things I can do until it releases. Doesn't matter what the game is or what company it's from.
Click to expand...
If it's cancelled for wii-u it's not a delay though. Yes, sometimes games to get cancelled, but your flagship game that was coming on your flagship system.

Eeeh, troubling signs.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,771
Verge said:
If it's cancelled for wii-u it's not a delay though. Yes, sometimes games to get cancelled, but your flagship game that was coming on your flagship system.

Eeeh, troubling signs.
Click to expand...
True. While I wouldn't be surprised if the Wii U version does get canceled they did show that version off at the Game Awards. Still it's in such a rough looking state that it seems odd that Nintendo would be willing to release it running that poorly even if it's on an already dead system. Then again some of their recent 3DS games have ran like crap so maybe that's less of a concern for them these days.
 
V

Verge

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2001
Messages
6,411
Derangel said:
True. While I wouldn't be surprised if the Wii U version does get canceled they did show that version off at the Game Awards. Still it's in such a rough looking state that it seems odd that Nintendo would be willing to release it running that poorly even if it's on an already dead system. Then again some of their recent 3DS games have ran like crap so maybe that's less of a concern for them these days.
Click to expand...
I played new mario, 3d mario, and zelda on 3ds and I thought the 200 or whatever i paid at launch was worth it for the 3ds. I just don't have that feeling with the wii-u. If this game is as awesome as it looks, i'll buy a switch, and i'll be happy with my purchase.

Despite wasting money on a wii-u, oh well. But they better deliver!
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,771

There is a pretty clear difference between the two versions here. Though it should be noted that the Wii U footage is from the E3 build so it might not represent how the game will look on launch. Still, the Switch version has noticeably better textures and lighting and coloring. It's a huge difference in some scenes.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,167
I think I just puked a little...

Aonuma explained that, "In terms of right-handedness of things, when we think about which hand Link is going to use, we think about the control scheme. With the gamepad, the buttons you'll be using to swing the sword are on the right side, and thus he's right-handed."
http://www.gamespot.com/articles/why-zelda-breath-of-the-wilds-link-is-right-handed/1100-6440870/

Then why was Link always left-handed prior to the Wii version of Twilight Princess? The sword button was always on the right side...
 
BiH115

BiH115

Gif Guy
Joined
May 12, 2011
Messages
9,376
I'm set up to receive notifications on a possible re-emergence of the masters edition, but yet to strike gold unfortunately. I need this version!
 
KamelRed

KamelRed

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 30, 2007
Messages
1,182
BiH115 said:
I'm set up to receive notifications on a possible re-emergence of the masters edition, but yet to strike gold unfortunately. I need this version!
Click to expand...
Personally, I'd just stick with the Special Edition. The Master Sword trophy looks more like a large happy meal toy in terms of quality from the looks of it.

http://www.polygon.com/2017/1/13/14264808/zelda-breath-of-the-wild-master-special-edition-gallery
http://www.polygon.com/2017/1/13/14264808/zelda-breath-of-the-wild-master-special-edition-gallery
P.S. That carrying case looks massive!
 
BiH115

BiH115

Gif Guy
Joined
May 12, 2011
Messages
9,376
KamelRed said:
Personally, I'd just stick with the Special Edition. The Master Sword trophy looks more like a large happy meal toy in terms of quality from the looks of it.
http://www.polygon.com/2017/1/13/14264808/zelda-breath-of-the-wild-master-special-edition-gallery
http://www.polygon.com/2017/1/13/14264808/zelda-breath-of-the-wild-master-special-edition-gallery
P.S. That carrying case looks massive!
Click to expand...
Yeah, you're right. I was told some Special Editions are will be available in a few weeks for pre-order again, so I'll jump on that I think. Either way, I found a guy that's selling a local Master Edition for not too much over retail.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
17,978
Read something saying both Switch and Wii-U versions are targeting 30 FPS, but 900p on Switch and 720p on Wii-U. Makes me feel better because Wii-U version looked like it was running at 10-15 FPS at the demo's I watched of it.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,771
Kinsaras said:
The map is YUGE!?!

http://www.craveonline.com/entertainment/1198803-legend-zelda-breath-wilds-map-size-dwarfs-skyrim

Skyrim measures in it 41.44 km² while Breath of the Wild is supposedly 360 km².
Click to expand...
I really wish companies would stop being obsessed with the raw size of a world. I see those numbers and think "Okay, but how much unique content is there?". We have seen a lot of open, empty, space in Breath of the Wild so far. If there is nothing to do, what the heck is the point of all that space?
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,209
Derangel said:
I really wish companies would stop being obsessed with the raw size of a world. I see those numbers and think "Okay, but how much unique content is there?". We have seen a lot of open, empty, space in Breath of the Wild so far. If there is nothing to do, what the heck is the point of all that space?
Click to expand...
"But you can collect 300 randomly placed 'collectibles,' there is so much to do!"
 
V

Verge

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2001
Messages
6,411
Derangel said:
I really wish companies would stop being obsessed with the raw size of a world. I see those numbers and think "Okay, but how much unique content is there?". We have seen a lot of open, empty, space in Breath of the Wild so far. If there is nothing to do, what the heck is the point of all that space?
Click to expand...

Yea who freaking cares if it's just empty space?

Look at FFXV, it's open world... but a completely empty world.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,771
Verge said:
Yea who freaking cares if it's just empty space?

Look at FFXV, it's open world... but a completely empty world.
Click to expand...
Me, obviously.

FFXV has a ton of empty space but I can hope in a car, pick a spot, and tell Ignis to drive. Then I can turn my attention away for however long the drive takes and do whatever else. I'm not constantly stopped by "content" that developers lazily slap around the map everywhere. It also helps that you are in a group, that makes random comments every now then. That little bit breaks up the long stretches of running you're doing. I've yet to feel like I'm ever too far from a place to visit or something to see. The world is big, but it feels like it's carefully crafted. That's the big difference between something like FF15 and your average Ubisoft or Bethesda game. Breath of the Wild could be the same, but right now I don't know. I'm just more interested in carefully crafted works, then just pure expanse. In an actual developed set of goals and quests instead of the "content" gore of a Ubisoft or similar open-world titles.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,322
Derangel said:
I really wish companies would stop being obsessed with the raw size of a world. I see those numbers and think "Okay, but how much unique content is there?". We have seen a lot of open, empty, space in Breath of the Wild so far. If there is nothing to do, what the heck is the point of all that space?
Click to expand...
Relevant:


Also, I saw this image earlier:



Okay, so Breath of the Wild is bigger...but look at all the shit to do on that Skyrim map! It's jam-packed with dungeons, ruins, quests, etc. Will Breath have that much stuff? Maybe, but I highly doubt it going off of every other Zelda game.

Also, I was surprised at how small the Ocarina map is...seemed plenty big when I was running back and forth between places with a bunch of empty field in-between...
 
  • Like
Reactions: Youn
like this
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,398
Except 80% of those dungeons on Skyrim, look almost identical to the rest. I like Skyrim, the world is pretty nice, and it's actually surprisingly varied for a Nordic setting, but IMO Zelda games have always FELT more varied to me. That's also the main difference between Nintendo games and a lot of other games. Attention to detail. IMO Breath of the Wild will probably be much more interesting than Skyrim. We'll see though. Now if you want to REALLY compare to a game that has variety, fairly open world, and TONs to do, maybe Ultima 7 would be better. (and it's over 20 years old if I remember correctly) :p
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top