Year of the Desktop VR? How many more iterations will it take before VR is flawless?

Aegir

Apr 15, 2020
101
And what defines a "flawless" experience?
Visuals? Hand controls? Foot controls? Tactile force-feedback?

What will be the breaking point of when VR becomes better than reality?

What features would you like to see improved, besides visual clarity?
And what features don't exist yet that should be introduced?
 
