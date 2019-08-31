Xbox game pass PC

M76
[H]ardForum Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 10,189
So my CPU came with a 3 month game pass subscription, and despite all my reservations I decided to redeem it...and regretted it instantly but that's another story.
So far I've only found Gears4 and Forza4 that I have a vague interest in, but I expect Forza not to break the 15 minutes mark when I uninstall it.
So is there any other game on here worth checking out?
So far I've only found Gears4 and Forza4 that I have a vague interest in, but I expect Forza not to break the 15 minutes mark when I uninstall it.
So is there any other game on here worth checking out?