Xbox game pass PC

M76

M76

So my CPU came with a 3 month game pass subscription, and despite all my reservations I decided to redeem it...and regretted it instantly but that's another story.

So far I've only found Gears4 and Forza4 that I have a vague interest in, but I expect Forza not to break the 15 minutes mark when I uninstall it.

So is there any other game on here worth checking out?
 
Prey, Blair Witch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, State of Decay 2, Prey, Sea of Thieves.

Just open the front page, quite a few good titles.
 
I signed up last week for a free 2 month Game Pass for PC...free is free so might as well take advantage of it...I downloaded a few games I was interested in- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Prey (2017), The Surge 1...Gears 5 is going to be available on Sept 9th, Outer Worlds on release day...DMC5 is currently available as an Xbox Game Pass exclusive

here's a complete list of games currently available on PC and Xbox...

https://www.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-game-pass/games
 
This is a goddamn mess still. I effing hate the ms store already. It's buggy garbage.

Yesterday I tried to install 4 games: GW4, FH4, Recore, The Surge.

It managed to install exactly 0 of those when I checked on it today to play. All downloads stopped midway trough. The download speed is all over the place, and who the fuck thought it is a good idea to display download speed in megabits, instead of megabytes? I'm still struggling to download GW4, as the DL stops every 5 minutes with a random error and I manually have to click retry for it to continue.

And if that wasn't enough the download queue poof disappeared just like that, every game that was in the queue gone, in limbo. They already have icons on the start menu, but when I click on them it takes me to the download queue but those games aren't there!

I'm sure am glad I didn't pay for this crap, they should be paying me for beta testing this garbage.
 
MS Store, the gift that keeps on giving:

Apart from still trying to lock me out from my own PC by not even allowing me read access to the downloaded files and game files, and using pseudonames for folders instead of the real name of games, this happened:
After downloading 90GB of GW4, it suddenly reset and started downloading from 0 again.

And then drive I wanted to install games on disappeared from the list of available drives to install on. I was only able to get it back after changing default app download location from the system drive to this one in settings.
 
Epic store isn't so bad now, is it? ;)
I hated the MS Store long before I hated the Epic store. It actually has many of the same problems that the epic store has: exclusivity, closed ecosystem, lack of features, UWP, lack of privacy (have to sign in to an MS account within the games themselves) No modding.
I actually had the ms store wiped from my system using powershell, but didn't get around to do that with the new system yet. But now I'm tempted to do just that, no free game is worth this hassle, not even GW5. I can afford to buy the games I want to play on a proper working platform. And the games that aren't on any proper platform, well fuck those games, I survived this far without them.
 
Make sure you're using the latest Xbox beta app, not the MS store.

https://support.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-on-windows/getting-started/get-xbox-app
That just adds another layer of potential issues as it still downloads games trough the store.

Meanwhile since last evening (so about 16 hours) I still couldn't get a single game to work except Recore, which turned out to be a terrible console port.

Currently downloading forza4 at the whopping speed of 70mbits, but as soon as I leave it unattended it will stop again.
 
Welp, seems this thread turned into what you were looking for and just a place to complain, good luck!
 
Welp, seems this thread turned into what you were looking for and just a place to complain, good luck!
And whose fault is it, huh? It's not a hard question. If it would work there would be nothing to complain about.
 
I just started using Game Pass on PC a few days ago and my impressions are the total opposite...seems fine...no real issues...get to play a bunch of free games during my free 2 month trial...downloads are fast...I'm actually thinking about paying $5 for an extra month just to play The Outer Worlds...overall it's a great deal

I'm not using the MS Store but rather the Xbox (beta) app...
 
I just started using Game Pass on PC a few days ago and my impressions are the total opposite...seems fine...no real issues...get to play a bunch of free games during my free 2 month trial...downloads are fast...I'm actually thinking about paying $5 for an extra month just to play The Outer Worlds...overall it's a great deal

I'm not using the MS Store but rather the Xbox (beta) app...
Maybe it's an infrastructure issue. I'm in the Eastern end of Central Europe, MS might give zero fucks about providing proper service here.

It's been now 24 hours, and I still wasn't able to play any other game than recore properly. I downloaded Forza 4 two times, but it only ran once or twice, then it refused to start again, even after reboot, clicking on the icon did nothing. I'm not going to download it a 3rd time. As for GW4 it downloaded 70% of it, then for some reason it started again from 0%, and now it's at 98% downloading with 1000kbit. I don't think it will finish before I go to bed ~3 hours from now
 
Maybe it's an infrastructure issue. I'm in the Eastern end of Central Europe, MS might give zero fucks about providing proper service here.

It's been now 24 hours, and I still wasn't able to play any games properly. I downloaded Forza 4 two times, but it only ran once or twice, then it refused to start again, even after reboot, clicking on the icon did nothing. I'm not going to download it a 3rd time. As for GW4 it downloaded 70% of it, then for some reason it started again from 0%, and now it's at 98% downloading with 1000kbit.
I'm in the USA (NYC) so it might be a regional issue...I finished playing Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (disappointing game) through Game Pass and didn't have any issues at all beyond the fact that you don't get access to the game files (so I can't use any 3rd party mods like ReShade)...so that is a major negative about Game Pass...but it's a good alternative to when I'm on the fence about a game...for games I really want to play and own I would never get it through Game Pass but it's good for games like Hellblade, Surge 1 etc which I normally would wait for a deep sale on Steam before buying
 
Maybe it's an infrastructure issue. I'm in the Eastern end of Central Europe, MS might give zero fucks about providing proper service here.

It's been now 24 hours, and I still wasn't able to play any other game than recore properly. I downloaded Forza 4 two times, but it only ran once or twice, then it refused to start again, even after reboot, clicking on the icon did nothing. I'm not going to download it a 3rd time. As for GW4 it downloaded 70% of it, then for some reason it started again from 0%, and now it's at 98% downloading with 1000kbit. I don't think it will finish before I go to bed ~3 hours from now
I had the same problem with forza4 that would not launch, the game doesn't like rivatuner (afterburner, precision x ...) or other overlays. I had to play without a video card overclock.

It was a fun game for a few hours ...
 
I'm starting to see some download issues now...downloading Gears 4 it kept stopping the download with an error every once in awhile and I would have to refresh it to continue...very annoying
 
I haven't had any issues recently. On my old system I had a bunch of issues - It turned out I had an unstable system and some bad NIC drivers.

Generally though, it's a great deal from a content perspective right now. With Gears of War 5 and Outer Worlds coming out next month those two titles alone make a few months worth the money.
 
How many people going to cancel once their two months for $2 is up that they got just for Gears of War 5? (Raises hand)
that was my original plan but I'm thinking of keeping it an extra month ($5) so I can play The Outer Worlds...
 
Do you get the Ultimate Edition of Gears with GamePass for PC? One thing that even Ubisoft seems to have gotten right with UPlay+ subscription is that you get the big honkin $120 Ultimate Edition or whatever the best version of each game, is.

I admit it would be nice if Microsoft could work with Steam etc..to allow Gamepass to authorize there rather than just through a particular app. That's a main reason I've not subscribed, but it seems
 
Do you get the Ultimate Edition of Gears with GamePass for PC? One thing that even Ubisoft seems to have gotten right with UPlay+ subscription is that you get the big honkin $120 Ultimate Edition or whatever the best version of each game, is.

I admit it would be nice if Microsoft could work with Steam etc..to allow Gamepass to authorize there rather than just through a particular app. That's a main reason I've not subscribed, but it seems
Ultimate edition is only with ultimate game pass. Normal game pass is only normal version.
 
my current Game Pass PC free sub ends on October 21st...Outer Worlds is released on October 25th so I'll extend it for an extra month...$5 for 3 months is still an amazing deal
 
Microsoft announced today during its monthly Inside Xbox live stream that three additional games will be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC during September, bringing the month total to ten...joining the likes of Gears 5 and Shadow Warrior 2 are the newly announced Dirt Rally 2.0, Cities Skylines and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected...
 
Sooooo....yay or nay? I've about had it with COD. Path of Exile league is dead. Grim Dawn hasn't stuck with me. RDR2 looks like it has a lot of issues to fix before I buy it. Buddy suggested this Game Pass thing. From here it looks like it has its issues.

And exactly how much a month is it? Says introductory price of $5. How much after that?

There any limit to how many games I can install/play?

I like the idea of this, but reading here it seems like its got its issues.
 
Sooooo....yay or nay? I've about had it with COD. Path of Exile league is dead. Grim Dawn hasn't stuck with me. RDR2 looks like it has a lot of issues to fix before I buy it. Buddy suggested this Game Pass thing. From here it looks like it has its issues.

And exactly how much a month is it? Says introductory price of $5. How much after that?

There any limit to how many games I can install/play?

I like the idea of this, but reading here it seems like its got its issues.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/xbox-game-pass-for-pc-beta/cfq7ttc0kgq8?activetab=pivot:overviewtab

upload_2019-11-18_9-14-7.png


No, there is no limit to how many games you can install and play.

I have not had any issues with the Microsoft Store since updating to 19H1/1903. It seems like they have integrated it into the new Xbox app somehow and that has made installation and management a lot more smoother than it ever has been.
 
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/xbox-game-pass-for-pc-beta/cfq7ttc0kgq8?activetab=pivot:eek:verviewtab

View attachment 200679

No, there is no limit to how many games you can install and play.

I have not had any issues with the Microsoft Store since updating to 19H1/1903. It seems like they have integrated it into the new Xbox app somehow and that has made installation and management a lot more smoother than it ever has been.
Ah, that's what I was looking for; the price after the introductory price.

So $10 a month and I can download/play/delete any game they offer? No limits or anything. That...doesn't sound like a bad deal at all. hrm
 
As often as I've heard complaints about the MS store, I've had no issues with it to date. The closest thing was back when Windows 10 first arrived and the first big service pack ended up borking about 1/2 of my UWP apps. Nothing since, though and I've played through a bunch of cross-play games using it.
I really dig the Game Pass thing. I've made it through Gears 5 and the Outer Worlds and have only paid for the introductory trial. I figure Hellblade and Vampyr look like decent titles I'll play through at some point, too. Just glancing at the title list, I see at least 7-8 titles I wouldn't mind playing...and if they suck, I'll just uninstall them and move on.
 
As often as I've heard complaints about the MS store, I've had no issues with it to date. The closest thing was back when Windows 10 first arrived and the first big service pack ended up borking about 1/2 of my UWP apps. Nothing since, though and I've played through a bunch of cross-play games using it.
I really dig the Game Pass thing. I've made it through Gears 5 and the Outer Worlds and have only paid for the introductory trial. I figure Hellblade and Vampyr look like decent titles I'll play through at some point, too. Just glancing at the title list, I see at least 7-8 titles I wouldn't mind playing...and if they suck, I'll just uninstall them and move on.
So there really isn't gimmick or anything, huh? Think I'll sign up for this tonight.
 
One thing that has been nice about this is that I can play FH4 on my machine while my wife plays Outer Worlds on the same account on her machine. Not sure if it will always work that way, but better than Steam, anyway. Can't both play Outer Worlds at the same time, as expected. Though I guess you could if you went offline on one machine. I'm also not sure if it's because I actually own FH4 outright, either.
 
Game pass I s probably the single thing they did right this generation. They might as well kill off the Xbox.
 
So there really isn't gimmick or anything, huh? Think I'll sign up for this tonight.
I've noticed no catch at all. I've been using the service for 2 1/2 months. You get the real-deal versions of those games, including the "premium" versions in some cases. Gears 5, for example, is the $69 version. You can even back up your saves since they're also stored locally. That way if/when you cancel you can always go back. Some of them are a little buried, but a quick Google search will show you where they're located. Within the Windows Store you can see which games are Game Pass downloads, so browsing is easy, too.

If there's a catch, it's not obvious.
 
I've noticed no catch at all. I've been using the service for 2 1/2 months. You get the real-deal versions of those games, including the "premium" versions in some cases. Gears 5, for example, is the $69 version. You can even back up your saves since they're also stored locally. That way if/when you cancel you can always go back. Some of them are a little buried, but a quick Google search will show you where they're located. Within the Windows Store you can see which games are Game Pass downloads, so browsing is easy, too.

If there's a catch, it's not obvious.
It's a PITA to get to the game's files, but that is about it. Little or no mod support because of it. The directories are hidden and use some sort of hash with an internal name instead of the actual game name. And then the folders are owned by SYSTEM, so you have to forcefully take ownership of all the folders.
 
Also one thing to note in some cases DLC isn't included, which sucks for something like Dirt 2.0 where all the daily/weekly challenge races can be DLC only.
 
So I see different versions of this, There's Gold, PC, and Ultimate. Which one am I looking at here? Just the PC one? I don't have X-Box. But I do have Spotify Premium already, and Ultimate comes with six months; wonder if I could put that towards my existing Spotify account?

EDIT:

Welp,

3. Eligibility.

In order to receive this Premium and Xbox Game Pass 6 Months Free Trial Offer, users must satisfy the conditions listed at 3(A)-(D) below (each an “Eligible User”). You must:

(A). be new to the Spotify Premium Service. If you have subscribed to either the Spotify Premium Service or Unlimited service or have taken a trial or introductory offer previously, you are ineligible for this offer;
 
Gold = Xbox Live Gold multiplayer service (only needed on console) + Games With Gold (monthly and bi-weekly free games, console only) + Discounts With Gold (PC and console)

PC = Xbox Game Pass for PC (PC only)

Ultimate = Xbox Game Pass + Xbox Live Gold + PC Game Pass

The link I provided above is for the PC Game Pass. If you don't have an Xbox then you just want Game Pass for PC.
 
