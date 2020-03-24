WTB: Parts for Kid Wanting To Build PC for Beam NG ($200 budget)

A

alik4041

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 6, 2005
Messages
1,305
My friend's kid wants to build a computer for Beam NG. He's saved up $200 bucks, so I'm trying to make it work.
https://wiki.beamng.com/Requirements

I have some parts laying around that I'm chipping in, but was wondering if anyone had parts that may work FS. Appreciate anything that can work with the budget. Thanks for looking.
 
