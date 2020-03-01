GPU's 4 Sale

Major Rage
$190 shipped MSI GTX1070 8GB Gaming X
$115 shipped MSI GTX970 4GB 100 Million Milestone Edition
$40 shipped PNY GTX260 (216 Core) 896MB
$25 shipped EVGA 7800GT 256MB
Heatware:Godkiller
PaymentayPal
Shipping: US only lower 48
