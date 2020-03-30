Tech Jesus goes on a tear about size.

Joke title aside--I will edit if anyone complains, but I thought it was funny--he's complaining that nobody seems to remember there are any specifications for motherboard size beyond ATX, and so motherboard and case manufacturers basically make up their own (EATX, BTX, EEATX, etc) and then, since they're not referencing actual specs, they have to say what the maximum board size is. This bothers Steve enough he made a 22-minute video. Basically, most cases describe anything bigger than 9.6x12" as "eatx", but since they're not actually referring to a specification, it might mean 10x12 or 10.5x12 or whatever.

3/4 of the way through, he tells a story that probably explains what set him off, but doesn't mention that. Every time someone sends him a motherboard bigger than ATX, he has to go sifting through a pile of cases to find one that actually fits the board. (I've seen Tom's Hardware rant in passing on this before.) I would imagine that gets tiresome after a while, although since he has a database of inventory, maybe he could add an extra field to describe "maximum motherboard size" on a case to save himself time in the future.
 
Maybe this has changed recently, but EATX used to mean 12" x 13". I never had any problem with cases that were EATX.
 
There was a very short time where everyone stuck to roughly the same dimensions for EATX boards. Then everyone decided they wanted to be special and do their own thing. Most cases that claim EATX support will fit the larger EATX boards, but you could lost most or all of the mid-panel cable routing options in the process.
 
That's one of the things he mentions--and Tom's Hardware frequently has a sentence or so about it in case reviews. Case after case says "EATX (275mm)" or "EATX (280mm)" or whatever, meaning they don't actually support actual EATX-spec motherboards. Or they'll say "Full ATX" which, like, isn't that the same as ATX, i.e., 9.6x12" (unless I am remembering the actual dimensions wrong)?

Or EEATX, "Enhanced Extended Advanced Technology eXtended".
 
That's another example he specifically called out. I think it was Phanteks: "EATX (but you lose access to the [passthrough holes with grommets]". I've seen that in a bunch of reviews.
 
He should just use the mobo box as a case like I did for my mining rigs. ;)
 
So long as they all use the standard mounting holes I honestly couldn't care less. Beyond ATX people have specific use cases that the standard ATX form factor doesn't satisfy, so we're already talking about a niche market. Now, if a manufacturer uses non-standard mounting for some BS reason and you have to buy a specific case to use it, then that is something else entirely.
 
Possibly, but IMHO, only in the "I'm not really a server case" scenarios. You pretty much know an EATX case when you see it. It's large and deep. Granted there have been some "large-ish" ATX cases that could fit some of the smaller EATX boards, but rare.
 
